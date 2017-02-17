Home » Sacramento Fashion Week 2017 Calendar of Events
sacramento fashion week
Sacramento Fashion Week 2016
Events Fashion

Sacramento Fashion Week 2017 Calendar of Events

2 Min Read

New York Fashion Week ended yesterday, which means local fashionistas can shift their focus to Sacramento Fashion Week.

In its 11th year, this year’s week-long series of events run from Feb. 19-25 with several venues throughout Sacramento showcasing the work of emerging and established designers. Scheduled events will feature not only the work of designers but also emerging models, many who are returning from walking the runway at New York Fashion Week.

The work of selected photographers, film industry artists, local boutiques, hair and makeup artists will be featured and involved giving the Sacramento fashion and entertainment industry a wonderful platform to showcase its talent.

Sacramento Fashion Week has scheduled the following events.

This year DMR Productions, organizer of Sacramento Fashion Week, has scheduled a preview presentation on Feb. 17 featuring the collection of Olga Blanc. The exclusive fashion affair “Sacramento Fashion Week Presents A Night in Old Sac” will include a cocktail hour and a three course dinner. The Arcade Underground will host this event.

For more information on events, visit SacFashionWeek.com.

Sacramento Fashion Week 2016
Sacramento Fashion Week 2016
Sacramento Fashion Week 2016
Sacramento Fashion Week 2016
Sacramento Fashion Week 2016
Sacramento Fashion Week 2016
Tags

Events & Happpenings

 

    3feb - 19All DayBeer & Ballet

    19feb - 25All DaySacramento Fashion Week

    23feb7:30 pm- 10:00 pmBirth of A Nation-Special Movie Screening

    24feb8:00 pmOffline: Showcase One - Hobo Johnson & The Love Makers

    25feb4:00 pm- 11:00 pmCarnaval 2017

See Full Calendar >>

news-from-our-sponsors See Local News >>

About the author

View All Posts
David Alvarez

David Alvarez

Support Local

Submit Your Own Photo! >>

Topics

Subscribe to Our
Weekly Newsletter

Stay connected to what's happeninging
in the city
SUBSCRIBE!
We respect your privacy

Subscribe to Our Weekly Newsletter

Stay connected to what's happening in the city
SUBSCRIBE!

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This
X