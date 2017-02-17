Sacramento Fashion Week 2017 Calendar of Events

New York Fashion Week ended yesterday, which means local fashionistas can shift their focus to Sacramento Fashion Week.

In its 11th year, this year’s week-long series of events run from Feb. 19-25 with several venues throughout Sacramento showcasing the work of emerging and established designers. Scheduled events will feature not only the work of designers but also emerging models, many who are returning from walking the runway at New York Fashion Week.

The work of selected photographers, film industry artists, local boutiques, hair and makeup artists will be featured and involved giving the Sacramento fashion and entertainment industry a wonderful platform to showcase its talent.

Sacramento Fashion Week has scheduled the following events.

This year DMR Productions, organizer of Sacramento Fashion Week, has scheduled a preview presentation on Feb. 17 featuring the collection of Olga Blanc. The exclusive fashion affair “Sacramento Fashion Week Presents A Night in Old Sac” will include a cocktail hour and a three course dinner. The Arcade Underground will host this event.

For more information on events, visit SacFashionWeek.com.