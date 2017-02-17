Home » Grammy Winner Chance the Rapper Sets Return to Sacramento
Grammy Winner Chance the Rapper Sets Return to Sacramento

Following a career defining Grammy night this month, Chance the Rapper announced a national tour this week with one of his first stops being Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center on April 27.

As an independent artist from Chicago, Chance has been making waves in the music industry, setting records and welcoming new fans along the way since his debut in 2012. He has steadily climbed to the top by treating his music as a gift and message of positive manifestations, literally providing his entire discography to the public for free. Now, with three Grammy wins, including “Best Rap Performance,” Chance is getting back the credit and praise he deserves.

Throughout the years, Sacramento has been a steady stop on his tours and fans in the capital city have always shown full support. Coming from his first sold-out show at the Assembly Music Hall in 2013 to a sold-out Golden 1 Center, Chance’s story in Sacramento echoes throughout the nation.

While the show may be sold out at the moment, Chance has made promises himself to purchase back tickets from scalpers and make them available on his website.

For more information and to stay updated on ticket sales, visit ChanceRaps.com or Golden1Center.com.

