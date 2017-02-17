Home » Final Weekend of “Live Free” Motorcycle Exhibit at Auto Museum
Final Weekend of “Live Free” Motorcycle Exhibit at Auto Museum

Do not walk, but rather race in to see the “Live Free: California Motorcycle Culture” exhibit that ends this Sunday, Feb. 19 at the California Automobile Museum.

The visually exciting exhibit shows how powerful, fast and flashy motorcycles have left enduring tracks on California’s vehicular history and are an integral part of the very culture of the Golden State.

The exhibit features more than 45 motorcycles from a wide variety of makers that range from Harley Davidson to Honda. A few highlights of the “Live Free” exhibit include a 1912 Excelsior, 1939 Indian Scout, 1951 Mustang Pony, 1953 Cushman Scooter, 1956 JAP speedway racer, 1964 Honda Dream, 1974 Harley Davidson Chopper and a 2016 Zero Electric.

California’s motorcycle history is rich and fascinating and finally gets all the glory it deserves in this special exhibit that ends this weekend.

For more information about the “Live Free” exhibit or the California Automobile Museum in general, call 916-442-6802 or visit, CalAutoMuseum.org

