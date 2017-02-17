Final Weekend of “Live Free” Motorcycle Exhibit at Auto Museum

Do not walk, but rather race in to see the “Live Free: California Motorcycle Culture” exhibit that ends this Sunday, Feb. 19 at the California Automobile Museum.
The visually exciting exhibit shows how powerful, fast and flashy motorcycles have left enduring tracks on California’s vehicular history and are an integral part of the very culture of the Golden State.
The exhibit features more than 45 motorcycles from a wide variety of makers that range from Harley Davidson to Honda. A few highlights of the “Live Free” exhibit include a 1912 Excelsior, 1939 Indian Scout, 1951 Mustang Pony, 1953 Cushman Scooter, 1956 JAP speedway racer, 1964 Honda Dream, 1974 Harley Davidson Chopper and a 2016 Zero Electric.
California’s motorcycle history is rich and fascinating and finally gets all the glory it deserves in this special exhibit that ends this weekend.
For more information about the “Live Free” exhibit or the California Automobile Museum in general, call 916-442-6802 or visit, CalAutoMuseum.org
Events & Happpenings
Event Details
One of the most enjoyable programs of the Sacramento Ballet season is its annual Beer & Ballet featuring dances created by company members for other members to perform. Sacramento Ballet dancers will
Event Details
One of the most enjoyable programs of the Sacramento Ballet season is its annual Beer & Ballet featuring dances created by company members for other members to perform. Sacramento Ballet dancers will unleash their creative power with bold new works of choreographic imagination. Up close and personal, discover the next generation of visionary dance makers. Tickets include two drinks (that’s where the “Beer” part of Beer and Ballet comes in).
The full schedule is as follows (purchase tickets via link)
February 3rd at 7:00pm
February 4th at 7:00pm
February 5th at 2:00pm – From 1pm-1:45pm Join us for a FREE lecture by famous Balanchine ballerina, Jillana. Jillana was recruited to dance for George Balanchine’s NYC Ballet at age 12. Widely known for her mercurial on stage presence, she was simply listed in programs as Jillana, no last name necessary. Elevated to the status of principal dancer by age 16, Mr. Balanchine created many roles for her. In her spectacular career of over 25 years on stage including stints on Broadway and TV, Jillana is now the Artistic Director of The Jillana School.
February 10th at 7:00pm
February 11th at 7:00pm
February 12th at 2:00pm
February 17th at 7:00pm
February 18th at 7:00pm
February 19th at 2:00pm
Time
february 3 (Friday) - 19 (Sunday) PST
Location
The Fry-Paoletti Stage at CLARA
2420 N Street Sacramento , Ca 95816
Organizer
Sacramento Ballet
19feb - 25All DaySacramento Fashion Week
Event Details
In its 11th year, this year's week-long series of events run from Feb. 19-25 with several venues throughout Sacramento showcasing the work of emerging and established designers. Scheduled events will feature
Event Details
In its 11th year, this year’s week-long series of events run from Feb. 19-25 with several venues throughout Sacramento showcasing the work of emerging and established designers. Scheduled events will feature not only the work of designers but also emerging models, many who are returning from walking the runway at New York Fashion Week.
The work of selected photographers, film industry artists, local boutiques, hair and makeup artists will be featured and involved giving the Sacramento fashion and entertainment industry a wonderful platform to showcase its talent.
See a full schedule at our article here: sacramentopress.com/2017/02/17/sacramento-fashion-week-2017-calendar-of-events.
Time
february 19 (Sunday) - 25 (Saturday) PST
Location
Sacramento (Multiple Locations)
Organizer
DMR Productions
23feb7:30 pm- 10:00 pmBirth of A Nation-Special Movie Screening
Event Details
Sacramento State’s The University Union UNIQUE Programs is pleased to announce a special movie screening of Birth of A Nation. The event will be in The University
Event Details
Sacramento State’s The University Union UNIQUE Programs is pleased to announce a special movie screening of Birth of A Nation. The event will be in The University Union’s Ballroom on Thursday, February 23rd, 2017 at 7:30 Pm. This event is FREE for students and the general public.
Nat Turner is an enslaved Baptist preacher who lives on a Virginia plantation owned by Samuel Turner. With rumors of insurrection in the air, a cleric convinces Samuel that Nate should sermonize to other slaves, thereby quelling any notions of an uprising. As Nate witnesses the horrific treatment of his fellow man, he realizes that he can no longer just stand by and preach. On Aug. 21, 1831, Turner’s quest for justice and freedom leads to a violent and historic rebellion in Southampton County.
This event is in celebration of Black History Month.
Time
(Thursday) 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm PST
Location
Sacramento State (CSUS)
6000 J Street Sacramento, CA 95819
24feb8:00 pmOffline: Showcase One - Hobo Johnson & The Love Makers
Event Details
HOF & The People of Sacramento Present: OFFLINE // SHOWCASE ONE - HOBO JOHNSON & THE LOVE MAKERS _________________ WHAT IS "OFFLINE" “OFFLINE” will be a series of events powered by
Event Details
HOF & The People of Sacramento Present:
OFFLINE // SHOWCASE ONE – HOBO JOHNSON & THE LOVE MAKERS
_________________
WHAT IS “OFFLINE”
“OFFLINE” will be a series of events powered by HOF & TPOS (@thepeopleofsacramento) and is a performance driven event that sources the best and brightest artists that Sacramento and the surrounding region has to offer. Guests can expect an intimate atmosphere that allows the artist full expression and intimacy with their fans.
_________________
OVERVIEW
– FREE W/ RSVP
– UNDERGROUND VENUE BY THE NEW ARENA
– GREAT DRINK SPECIALS
– INTIMATE ATMOSPHERE
– MEDIA ACCESS
– 18
– COME AS YOU ARE
– GIVEAWAYS
– AWESOME PEOPLE
Time
(Friday) 8:00 pm PST
Location
Ruhstaller Taproom
630 K St, Bsmt, Sacramento, California 95814
Organizer
Hall of Fame
25feb4:00 pm- 11:00 pmCarnaval 2017
Event Details
Come raise awareness about Human Trafficking and other current programs at Carnaval 2017. This Brazilian Festival will feature live performances from local dancers and singers with delicious Brazilian dishes, food trucks,
Event Details
Come raise awareness about Human Trafficking and other current programs at Carnaval 2017. This Brazilian Festival will feature live performances from local dancers and singers with delicious Brazilian dishes, food trucks, and drinks. Tickets are $15 now and $20 at the door.
Time
(Saturday) 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Location
CLARA - E. Claire Raley Studios for Performing Arts
2420 N St, Sacramento, California 95816
Organizer
Cultural Exchange of America(916) 387-7344 2420 N Street, Suite 180 Sacramento, California