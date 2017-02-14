Fun and Games at the 2017 Valentine Run

In a great display of love in the Sacramento community, this year’s 14th annual Valentine Run was both a reminder and a good way to celebrate the romantic holiday for those with or without a valentine.

Nanette Aubet, the race’s development director, described the Valentine Run’s growth and evolution as a fundraiser throughout the years.

“Years and years ago, it used to be a run that people would pay 50 cents for, and they would run around this neighborhood; it stopped sometime in the seventies,” said Aubet. “So we use the same course that the run was on, and in 2004, we started the race for Legal Services. And Legal Services is Northern California’s non-profit legal aid that provides civil legal services to the poor, the disabled and the elderly.”

Would she consider this run to be a way of burning a few extra calories before eating all the Valentine’s Day chocolate?

“Absolutely, it’s a great way,” said Aubet. “We have a four-mile and a 1.8-mile, and it’s a great way to get some exercise, especially, we’re still in the beginning of the year, so let’s start our year off right!”

Among the 1,000 or so runners and walkers at the event was Erika Martin, a first-timer who had heart surgery in December.

“I saw this on the website, and I said ‘Okay, I want to do this,’” said Martin. “I thought this would be the perfect opportunity to come out and celebrate!”

Gus Chung, another participant, said he was excited to be at the race, especially considering his wife’s firm was a Copper Heart sponsor. Chung’s wife is also a part of a running group, Moms Run This Town, which does a lot of events. No doubt, she gave her husband a run for his money.

For those fresh out of ideas for next Valentine’s Day, come out and join in this ‘lovely’ and eventful run. Just remember to buy yourself a box of chocolates in the shape of a heart on the way home. You know, because of the good workout you did.

Photos by Owen Mark