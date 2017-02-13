Ask a 3-5 Year Old: What is Love? [Photos]

While everyone may agree that love is just a four-letter word, children from the Goddard School in Rancho Cordova were asked a few questions on the topic. Their answers prove those four letters carry many interpretations.

From general answers of tenderness to fresh reminders of compassion, their answers will warm your heart just in time for Valentine’s Day. All answers were given by children between the ages of three and five. Enjoy!

What is love?

“I didn’t really learn about love in school.”

“Your heart. If you love someone it’s with your heart.”

“If your mom and dad gives you kisses, it means, ‘I love you!'”

“Love is drawing heart pictures.”

“Love is…when we like people.”

“Giving toys.”

“They are like they’re your friends, but they are family.”

“When you are really nice to somebody and you never give their love away.”

“Love means you love people and they are your favorite.”

“Love is giving flowers.”

“Love is being nice.”

“Love is going on a picnic.”

“Sharing.”

“Love is hugging.”

How do you show love towards others?

“By kissing my mommy on the cheek all day.”

“By hugging friends.”

“By signing it with your hand.” (sign language)

“By running up to mom and dad and giving them a big hug.”

“By saying I love you.”

Who needs love?

“My Mama.”

“My Dada.”

“The Earth needs love.”

“All of the teachers.”

“All families.”

“Babies.”

“Turtles need love.”

“All my grandma’s. I have a lot of grandma’s.”

“Everybody”

“My family.”

“My dogs”

“My family”

Do you want to get married?

“Yes, because I love kissing.”

“No, because it’s gross when people kiss. It makes me cry.”

“Yes, because I like marries.”

“No, because I don’t like anyone getting married to me.”

“Yes, because I just want to when I grow up.”

“Yes, because I’m gonna marry [classmate’s name].”

Classmate: “No, I’m not getting married to you!”

“Yes you are!”

Classmate: “Not until I’m 89.”

“I want to get married because I don’t want to live by myself.”

“I want to get married so I can live in a different house.”

“I want to get married because I like getting married.”