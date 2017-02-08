See California: 5 Festivals Happening This Month

February is known as the month of love, and music lovers are in for a treat this month as a few music festivals are taking place throughout the state of California. As festival season starts pick up again, we have gathered a few of the best to get you out of the house, on the road and into a crowd full of music lovers. Whether you are looking for a collection of genres in one place, or a single genre with multiple stages, we have got you covered in the month of February.

One Love Cali Reggae Fest – February 10 thru 12

Last year’s inaugural festival was a one-day event that had such success, this year’s festival will be taking place over three days on the Queen Mary in Long Beach. What may become the biggest reggae festival in Southern California, One Cali Love Fest totes more than 50 reggae artists from all over California, including, Slightly Stoopid, Rebelution, J Boog and Long Beach Dub All Stars. Beyond the current scene of reggae, some of the genre’s most beloved artists will be performing, such as The Wailers, War and Steel Pulse. Of course, there will be a few special guests from outside the mainland, as Leilani Wolfgramm graces the stage and one of Jamaica’s hottest stars, Chronixx, kicks off his massive North American tour.

For more information, visit OneLoveCaliFest.com

Noise Pop Festival – February 17 thru 27



San Francisco’s longtime favorite, Noise Pop Festival is back for its 25th year with more than 150 acts. Hailing from “The City,” this year’s festival is set to take place in multiple venues throughout the Bay Area with musical performances by Vince Staples, Ty Segall, MSTRKRFT, BADBADNOTGOOD and many local artists to the Bay Area. Along with the musical performances, there will be a variety of music-based films screened throughout the festival.

For more information on dates and venues, visit NoisePop.com.

Santa Cruz Music Festival – February 18 & 19



Santa Cruz Music Festival will be taking over the city’s downtown for a two day musical extravaganza. The fourth annual festival consists of a carefully curated lineup of internationally known acts as well as hard-hitting local Santa Cruz and Bay Area artists. With more than 250 bands, acts and performers distributed over 15 stages inside the best and brightest downtown venues, headliners for this year’s festival include TroyBoi, Louis the Child, The Brothers Comatose and Santa Cruz native, G Jones. G Jones is Santa Cruz’s hometown hero who throws down heavy-hitting bass, which could loosely be categorized as electronic dance music with sounds that lean towards trap.

SOULQUARIUS – February 18



It would seem the moment this festival was announced, every 90s kid’s dream with a heart for R&B came true. With acts such as R. Kelly, Ja Rule & Ashanti, Brandy, The Dream, Baby Bash and more, there is no denying the level of talent coming to The Observatory in Orange County. Erykah Badu, Jhene Aiko and DMX are also among the top billing acts in the first festival of its kind. The venue is known to book extremely stacked line-ups and throw poppin’ festivals, but hopefully their past growing pains with Beach Goth will have been a learning experience for improvement. For more information, visit Soulquarius.com. Air + Style Los Angeles – February 18 & 19



The third-annual Air + Style Los Angeles music festival and Big Air snowboard competition will take place at Expo Park in Los Angeles. Shaun White’s two-day event will be the third and final stop of the Air + Style series, which includes competitions in Beijing, China and Innsbruck, Austria. This year, 30 snowboarders have been invited to compete in LA where the sunny city will see snow for the Big Air competition on a ramp that will be 135 feet tall, which is great to check out in between music sets. This year’s headliners include Major Lazer, Flume, YG and TV on the Radio. The festival always knows how to book some of the top talent in the industry.

Let us know in the comments which festivals you are planning on attending this year. We would love to hear where your ears are taking you!