See California: 5 Festivals Happening This Month

February is known as the month of love, and music lovers are in for a treat this month as a few music festivals are taking place throughout the state of California. As festival season starts pick up again, we have gathered a few of the best to get you out of the house, on the road and into a crowd full of music lovers. Whether you are looking for a collection of genres in one place, or a single genre with multiple stages, we have got you covered in the month of February.
One Love Cali Reggae Fest – February 10 thru 12
Last year’s inaugural festival was a one-day event that had such success, this year’s festival will be taking place over three days on the Queen Mary in Long Beach. What may become the biggest reggae festival in Southern California, One Cali Love Fest totes more than 50 reggae artists from all over California, including, Slightly Stoopid, Rebelution, J Boog and Long Beach Dub All Stars. Beyond the current scene of reggae, some of the genre’s most beloved artists will be performing, such as The Wailers, War and Steel Pulse. Of course, there will be a few special guests from outside the mainland, as Leilani Wolfgramm graces the stage and one of Jamaica’s hottest stars, Chronixx, kicks off his massive North American tour.
For more information, visit OneLoveCaliFest.com
Noise Pop Festival – February 17 thru 27
San Francisco’s longtime favorite, Noise Pop Festival is back for its 25th year with more than 150 acts. Hailing from “The City,” this year’s festival is set to take place in multiple venues throughout the Bay Area with musical performances by Vince Staples, Ty Segall, MSTRKRFT, BADBADNOTGOOD and many local artists to the Bay Area. Along with the musical performances, there will be a variety of music-based films screened throughout the festival.
For more information on dates and venues, visit NoisePop.com.
Santa Cruz Music Festival – February 18 & 19
SOULQUARIUS – February 18
It would seem the moment this festival was announced, every 90s kid’s dream with a heart for R&B came true. With acts such as R. Kelly, Ja Rule & Ashanti, Brandy, The Dream, Baby Bash and more, there is no denying the level of talent coming to The Observatory in Orange County. Erykah Badu, Jhene Aiko and DMX are also among the top billing acts in the first festival of its kind. The venue is known to book extremely stacked line-ups and throw poppin’ festivals, but hopefully their past growing pains with Beach Goth will have been a learning experience for improvement.
For more information, visit Soulquarius.com.
Air + Style Los Angeles – February 18 & 19