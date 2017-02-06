Perspective on ArtStreet [Photos]

As Sacramento’s art scene continues to grow and display the breadth of talent within our city, M5 Arts stands as one of the leading art initiatives with its current installation of ArtStreet. The collection of exhibits, currently on display until February 25, features close to 100 artists across an equal amount of mediums.

In the aftermath of the highly-acclaimed ArtHotel in 2016, M5 Arts sought out to create a new experience, where the Sacramento community was given an opportunity to become a “collaborator.” Beyond allowing the event to be free to the public, ArtStreet was given life through its own Kickstarter campaign, which received a total of $18,877 from 148 backers.

While the exhibits were given no set theme, some would argue ArtStreet is a celebration of Sacramento’s diversity, expressed by its many artists and their mediums. The presence of pride and wonder felt throughout the grounds is one that must be experienced in person, as each exhibit holds on to a piece of the artist, while some have managed to incorporate Sacramento directly.

One such exhibit that stands out is the ‘West End Club,’ which has been replicated to exhibit one of Sacramento’s most famous jazz clubs from the 1940s, with a bar of its own, live performances and programs with Sacramento-based history overseen by local historian William Burg.

Furthermore, Terra Lopez of Rituals of Mine has managed to captivate a new type of audience with an audio-based exhibit that taps into all ones senses.

Like most art, ArtStreet is a representation of a perspective that changes upon a person’s own experience with the piece before them. Below is a representation of my perspective, one that attempts to hold back from sharing too much, as the exhibits deserve to be seen without prior expectations.

For more information, visit M5ARTS.com/ArtStreet.

Photos by Cesar Alexander