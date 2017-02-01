Home » Dancehall PowerUP Offers A Fresh Take On Health and Fitness
Dancehall PowerUP Offers A Fresh Take On Health and Fitness

In a small dance studio inside of the Sierra 2 Center in Sacramento’s Curtis Park, LaToya Bufford is helping people reach their fitness goals with her high-energy fitness class, Dancehall PowerUP. The weekly hour-long class is an intense workout that incorporates an array of fitness and dance moves, all inspired by traditional dancehall reggae.

Bufford’s approach to fitness is all about fun and making sure all those who enter feel welcomed and encouraged.

“What’s unique about [the class] is that I think it appeals to many different ages, many different sizes, [and] many different colors,” said Bufford. “There’s diversity in there.”

Bufford let us join in on one of her sessions–and the resulting efforts left us breathless. View the video below:

Kevin J. Hendricks

Kevin J. Hendricks

Kevin, or KJ depending on who you ask, is a community contributor with a strong attachment to events, people, and businesses that deal with artistic expression. The Los Angeles-bred writer is an avid lover of food, people, and hip hop culture, and is a self-described homebody. With a major in communication studies, Kevin looks to meld his appreciation for people and cultures, with his love of storytelling, and hopes to provide insight to as many untold stories as possible.

