Pro Bull Riders Tour Lights up Weekend Crowd at Golden 1 (Photos)

With the Kings’ basketball court transformed into a dirt rodeo venue, three days of professional bull riding at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center ended Sunday as Montana’s Jess Lockwood, all of 19 years old, held off two-time World Champion J.B. Mauney (Statesville, North Carolina) to claim the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) victory.

Saturday night’s PBR event was broadcast live nationally on the CBS Sports Network. During the evening’s second round (photos here are all from Saturday), Brazil’s Eduardo Aparecido, who finished fifth overall, claimed the 15/15 Bucking Battle title with an impressive 90.25 ride.

With the event win, Lockwood added 702.5 world points to his world standings lead.

The three days featured large, enthusiastic crowds (Saturday was announced as a sellout) as the popular PBR tour made its Golden 1 Center debut.

Photos by Steve Martarano