Pro Bull Riders Tour Lights up Weekend Crowd at Golden 1 (Photos)

With the Kings’ basketball court transformed into a dirt rodeo venue, three days of professional bull riding at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center ended Sunday as Montana’s Jess Lockwood, all of 19 years old, held off two-time World Champion J.B. Mauney (Statesville, North Carolina) to claim the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) victory.

Saturday night’s PBR event was broadcast live nationally on the CBS Sports Network. During the evening’s second round (photos here are all from Saturday), Brazil’s Eduardo Aparecido, who finished fifth overall, claimed the 15/15 Bucking Battle title with an impressive 90.25 ride.

With the event win, Lockwood added 702.5 world points to his world standings lead.

The three days featured large, enthusiastic crowds (Saturday was announced as a sellout) as the popular PBR tour made its Golden 1 Center debut.

Getting chased down by an angry bull at Golden 1 Center Saturday night.
Stormy Wing takes a header during his section 2 Round 2 ride
With this ride, Brazil’s Eduardo Aparecido scored the night’s only 90-plus score to claim the 15/15 Bucking Battle
Saturday night’s crowd was a sellout and all ages.
Waiting for a bull to rope
The event’s emcee/clown entertainer Flint Rasmussen (right) checks out the crowd before 15/15 Bucking Battle that ended the night.
Event runner-up J.B. Mauney is the two-time defending PBR champion and placed second in the weekend event
Cooper Davis finishes off a stellar ride, the last one of the night . . .
But Davis was fine, finishing second in the bucking battle with 89.5 points
Overall winner was 19-year Jess Lockwood, shown here during his 15/15 ride Saturday night.

Photos by Steve Martarano

