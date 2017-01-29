Mesmerizing Raindrops

Photographer Owen Mark captures in mesmerizing detail raindrops settled on leaves during this month’s rainfall.
Events & Happpenings
UNIQUE Programs presents Cirque Zuma Zuma, an African style acrobatic show. Admission is FREE for Sacramento State students and the general public. The musical event will be hosted at the University Union Ballroom.
This event is in support of Black History Month.
For more information, visit www.SacStateUNIQUE.com or call the University Union Information Desk at (916) 278-6997.
Event Parking: FREE parking – Parking Structure 3 TOP floor, starting at 6:30 pm on day of event. No permit or pass is required to enter the parking garage. www.csus.edu/campusmap
Time
(Thursday) 7:30 pm PST
Location
Sacramento State (CSUS)
6000 J Street Sacramento, CA 95819
Organizer
UNIQUE Programs 6000 J Street, Sacramento, CA 95819
One of the most enjoyable programs of the Sacramento Ballet season is its annual Beer & Ballet featuring dances created by company members for other members to perform. Sacramento Ballet dancers will unleash their creative power with bold new works of choreographic imagination. Up close and personal, discover the next generation of visionary dance makers. Tickets include two drinks (that’s where the “Beer” part of Beer and Ballet comes in).
The full schedule is as follows (purchase tickets via link)
February 3rd at 7:00pm
February 4th at 7:00pm
February 5th at 2:00pm – From 1pm-1:45pm Join us for a FREE lecture by famous Balanchine ballerina, Jillana. Jillana was recruited to dance for George Balanchine’s NYC Ballet at age 12. Widely known for her mercurial on stage presence, she was simply listed in programs as Jillana, no last name necessary. Elevated to the status of principal dancer by age 16, Mr. Balanchine created many roles for her. In her spectacular career of over 25 years on stage including stints on Broadway and TV, Jillana is now the Artistic Director of The Jillana School.
February 10th at 7:00pm
February 11th at 7:00pm
February 12th at 2:00pm
February 17th at 7:00pm
February 18th at 7:00pm
February 19th at 2:00pm
Time
february 3 (Friday) - 19 (Sunday) PST
Location
The Fry-Paoletti Stage at CLARA
2420 N Street Sacramento , Ca 95816
Organizer
Sacramento Ballet
11feb10:00 am- 2:00 pmSacramento Polar Plunge
Feel the BRRR! Special Olympics Northern California is getting ready to host the annual Sacramento Polar Plunge fundraiser at Sacramento State Aquatic Center.
Plungers are asked to raise a minimum of $100 each to participate and take the chilly dive for charity. Registration includes a Polar Plunge long-sleeve shirt and admission into the Post-Plunge Party. The event will also include entertainment, contests, refreshments and awards for top fundraisers and best costumes. Supporters not up to the plunge itself may also raise money as a “chicken” and receive the shirt and admittance into the Post-Plunge Party.
All proceeds from the Sacramento Polar Plunge benefit Special Olympics Northern California to continue to showcase the capabilities and achievements of children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
Time
(Saturday) 10:00 am - 2:00 pm PST
Location
Sacramento State Aquatic Center
1901 Hazel Ave. Gold River, Calif.
Organizer
Special Olympics Northern California
11feb8:00 pmPROM 2017 at Crocker
The museum that brought you Neo-Crocker and the Warhol Factory Party is stoked to announce Prom 2017, a 90s-themed night of spiked punch, wallflowers, and cummerbunds. Featuring arms-length-apart dancing, a VIP lounge, and chance to replace those embarrassing prom photos from years past. Dig out that too-small tuxedo and iridescent dress, and rock out to DJ Epik and Dog Rifle at this inaugural fundraiser supporting community arts engagement. Hair bar, late-night bites, dessert, and throwbacks included.
VIP ticket holders will have access to a private lounge and unlimited hosted bar. General admission includes one drink ticket.
For ages 21+ only!
Time
(Saturday) 8:00 pm PST
Location
Crocker Art Museum
216 O Street Sacramento, CA 95814
23feb7:30 pm- 10:00 pmBirth of A Nation-Special Movie Screening
Sacramento State’s The University Union UNIQUE Programs is pleased to announce a special movie screening of Birth of A Nation. The event will be in The University Union’s Ballroom on Thursday, February 23rd, 2017 at 7:30 Pm. This event is FREE for students and the general public.
Nat Turner is an enslaved Baptist preacher who lives on a Virginia plantation owned by Samuel Turner. With rumors of insurrection in the air, a cleric convinces Samuel that Nate should sermonize to other slaves, thereby quelling any notions of an uprising. As Nate witnesses the horrific treatment of his fellow man, he realizes that he can no longer just stand by and preach. On Aug. 21, 1831, Turner’s quest for justice and freedom leads to a violent and historic rebellion in Southampton County.
This event is in celebration of Black History Month.
Time
(Thursday) 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm PST
Location
Sacramento State (CSUS)
6000 J Street Sacramento, CA 95819