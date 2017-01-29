Mesmerizing Raindrops

UNIQUE Programs presents Cirque Zuma Zuma, an African style acrobatic show. Admission is FREE for Sacramento State students and the general public. The musical event will be hosted at the University Union Ballroom.

This event is in support of Black History Month.

For more information, visit www.SacStateUNIQUE.com or call the University Union Information Desk at (916) 278-6997.

Event Parking: FREE parking – Parking Structure 3 TOP floor, starting at 6:30 pm on day of event. No permit or pass is required to enter the parking garage. www.csus.edu/campusmap