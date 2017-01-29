Home » Mesmerizing Raindrops
Photo of the Week

Mesmerizing Raindrops

1 Min Read

Photographer Owen Mark captures in mesmerizing detail raindrops settled on leaves during this month’s rainfall.

Events & Happpenings

 

    2feb7:30 pmCirque Zuma Zuma

    3feb - 19All DayBeer & Ballet

    11feb10:00 am- 2:00 pmSacramento Polar Plunge

    11feb8:00 pmPROM 2017 at Crocker

    23feb7:30 pm- 10:00 pmBirth of A Nation-Special Movie Screening

See Full Calendar >>

news-from-our-sponsors See Local News >>

About the author

View All Posts
Photo of the Week

Photo of the Week

Photo of the Week is the place where we feature the professional, novice, and amateur photographers among us. We accept photos of all kinds, whether travel shots, human interest, fashion, food, or any of Sacramento's happenings (and more!). Interested? Submit your own here!

Support Local

Submit Your Own Photo! >>

Topics

Subscribe to Our
Weekly Newsletter

Stay connected to what's happeninging
in the city
SUBSCRIBE!
We respect your privacy

Subscribe to Our Weekly Newsletter

Stay connected to what's happening in the city
SUBSCRIBE!

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This
X