Lightning in a Bottle Announces Four-Day Line-Up

This week’s announcement of the Do Lab’s Lightning in a Bottle Music and Arts Festival‘s massive line-up must have come as a pleasant surprise for those who bought early bird tickets at the beginning of the month.

In its twelfth year, Lightning in a Bottle will take place over Memorial Day Weekend, May 24-29, at the San Antonio Recreation Center in Bradley, CA. The festival is known for curating electric line-ups with some of the best up-and-coming talent, along with a selection of major headliners, such as Bassnectar, Bonobo, Rufus Du Sol, Kaytranada, Troyboi and more!

Among the most anticipated acts is Jhene Aiko, as she gets set to release an album early this year and is likely to perform songs from the album. For those inclined to the indie-electronic trap music sounds, Sam Gellaitry is a must-see. However, with four stages of live music, there is a great blend of genres and musical acts to discover.

Beyond the music, Lightning in a Bottle is home to a collection of interactive experiences, art installations, yoga lessons and many more mind expanding activities, such as hands-on nutrition classes and demonstrations.

Based on last year’s population, this year’s festival will sell out as tickets are limited and going fast.

For more information, view the full line-up below and visit the official links after the jump.

Victoria Kobayashi

Victoria Kobayashi

Victoria is a music and arts contributor reporting on live events and festivals happening throughout California. She was born and raised in Sacramento and recently graduated from the University of California, Davis, majoring in Design and minoring in Professional Writing. Her hobbies include browsing through fashion blogs, photography, listening to new music, thrift store shopping and going on weekend road trips. She's always down for an adventure and meeting new people.

