Construction Begins on Midtown’s Q19 Mixed-Use Site

Earlier this week, construction officially got underway on the Q19 Midtown Quarters mixed-use urban development project in Midtown.

Led by SKK Developments, the vacant half-acre lot at Q & 19th Streets will be transformed into a centrally located four-story building with a ground-floor retail space. Once completed, the building will energize the area and house 68 rental units (studio, one bedroom and two bedrooms), ranging in size from 483 to 1,150 square feet.

A few other nearby projects in the planning or construction stages include the much-anticipated Truitt Bark Park that will feature separate fenced-in parks for small and large dogs, lighting, trees and public art; the mixed-use Press Building project (250+ apartments); the 20 PQR townhome development (32 single family residences); and the California Brownstones project (12 single family residences).

