Home » Construction Begins on Midtown’s Q19 Mixed-Use Site
Urban Development

Construction Begins on Midtown’s Q19 Mixed-Use Site

1 Min Read

Earlier this week, construction officially got underway on the Q19 Midtown Quarters mixed-use urban development project in Midtown.

Led by SKK Developments, the vacant half-acre lot at Q & 19th Streets will be transformed into a centrally located four-story building with a ground-floor retail space. Once completed, the building will energize the area and house 68 rental units (studio, one bedroom and two bedrooms), ranging in size from 483 to 1,150 square feet.

A few other nearby projects in the planning or construction stages include the much-anticipated Truitt Bark Park that will feature separate fenced-in parks for small and large dogs, lighting, trees and public art; the mixed-use Press Building project (250+ apartments); the 20 PQR townhome development (32 single family residences); and the California Brownstones project (12 single family residences).

For more information about Midtown, please visit exploremidtown.org.

Tags

Events & Happpenings

 

    2feb7:30 pmCirque Zuma Zuma

    3feb - 19All DayBeer & Ballet

    11feb10:00 am- 2:00 pmSacramento Polar Plunge

    11feb8:00 pmPROM 2017 at Crocker

    23feb7:30 pm- 10:00 pmBirth of A Nation-Special Movie Screening

See Full Calendar >>

news-from-our-sponsors See Local News >>

About the author

View All Posts
Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack has 25+ years of media and public relations experience.  Her work experience includes News10 (ABC) as Promotion Manager from 1989-1998 (where she developed and launched “Coats for Kids’ Sake,” a winter coat drive that lasted 20+ years plus coordinated Oprah Winfrey’s first ever visit to Sacramento) and Fleishman-Hillard as Vice President from 1998-2005 (where she led the wildly successful statewide “California Grown” program and also produced the five-minute video that played on the Jumbotron on Opening Day at Pac Bell Park). In 2007, she launched T-Rock Communications and currently handles a wide range of marketing activities for a number of top-notch organizations.

Support Local

Submit Your Own Photo! >>

Topics

Subscribe to Our
Weekly Newsletter

Stay connected to what's happeninging
in the city
SUBSCRIBE!
We respect your privacy

Subscribe to Our Weekly Newsletter

Stay connected to what's happening in the city
SUBSCRIBE!

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This
X