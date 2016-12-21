Home » The Fab Forties on Christmas Display (Photo Gallery)
The Fab Forties on Christmas Display (Photo Gallery)

The hum of a bus drove by as presumable friend of a Fabulous Forties homeowner visited him and his brightly lit house. With surprise in her voice, she asked as leaves kicked up in the whoosh of the bus’ passing if that was indeed a tour bus full of people eager to see the Christmas lights of East Sacramento’s famed neighborhood.

His confirmation was right, and when step out of your car–or tour bus–you’ll quickly see why the Fab Forties are a magnet at this time of year for locals and out-of-towners alike. Getting more extravagant it seems with each passing year, owners of the homes on the 40th-streets between J and Folsom Blvd. dress to impress with Christmas lights galore, not only on their houses but also strung above and between and around the huge trees that line the streets.

It’s truly a winter wonderland and well worth setting aside some time during this busy season to stop by along with a few friends or family members and some hot coffee as you walk up and down the beautifully lit streets.

Need some convincing? Here’s a photo gallery with a sampling of the homes and a taste of the feel of the neighborhood’s holiday transformation.

Photos by Bethany Harris

Bethany Harris

  • Ghost of Christmas Present

    Cool photos! Makes me want to go – thanks for the article!

