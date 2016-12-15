Fab Forties Light Display

Known as a magical, electrifying and family-friendly holiday tradition in Old Sacramento, popular and free Macy’s Theatre of Lights performances return to Sacramento on select dates throughout November and December. The popular holiday show artfully mixes the historic charm of Old Sacramento with state-of-the-art sound and lighting technology to create a memorable holiday experience for visitors of all ages. The narrated reading of the famous and nostalgic poem “The Night Before Christmas” is brought to life through theatrical elements and visually-exciting lighting choreography that takes place on the balconies and rooftops of Old Sacramento’s historic buildings located on K Street between Front and 2nd Streets.

The full schedule for the holidays:

Wed, Nov. 23, 6:15p.m.

Friday, Nov. 25, 6:15 & 7:45p.m.

Sat, Nov. 26, 6:15 & 7:45p.m.

Sun, Nov. 27, 6:15 & 7:45p.m.

Thurs, Dec. 1, 6:15 & 7:45p.m.

Fri, Dec. 2, 6:15 & 7:45p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3, 6:15 & 7:45p.m.

Sun, Dec. 4, 6:15 & 7:45p.m.

Thurs, Dec. 8, 6:15 & 7:45p.m.

Fri, Dec. 9, 6:15 & 7:45p.m.

Sat, Dec. 10, 6:15 & 7:45p.m.

Sun, Dec. 11, 6:15 & 7:45p.m.

Thurs, Dec. 15, 6:15 & 7:45p.m.

Fri, Dec. 16, 6:15 & 7:45p.m.

Sat, Dec. 17, 6:15 & 7:45p.m.

Sun, Dec. 18, 6:15 & 7:45p.m.

Mon, Dec. 19, 6:15 & 7:45p.m.

Tue, Dec. 20, 6:15 & 7:45p.m.

Wed, Dec. 21, 6:15 & 7:45p.m.

Thurs, Dec. 22, 6:15 & 7:45p.m.

Fri, Dec. 23, 6:15 & 7:45p.m.

Sat, Dec. 24, 6:15 p.m.