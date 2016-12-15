Fab Forties Light Display

Street after street and house after house of impressive light displays make the Fab Forties a true winter wonderland at this time of year. Photo gallery article coming next week! – Bethany Harris
Known as a magical, electrifying and family-friendly holiday tradition in Old Sacramento, popular and free Macy’s Theatre of Lights performances return to Sacramento on select dates throughout November and December. The popular holiday show artfully mixes the historic charm of Old Sacramento with state-of-the-art sound and lighting technology to create a memorable holiday experience for visitors of all ages. The narrated reading of the famous and nostalgic poem “The Night Before Christmas” is brought to life through theatrical elements and visually-exciting lighting choreography that takes place on the balconies and rooftops of Old Sacramento’s historic buildings located on K Street between Front and 2nd Streets.
The full schedule for the holidays:
Wed, Nov. 23, 6:15p.m.
Friday, Nov. 25, 6:15 & 7:45p.m.
Sat, Nov. 26, 6:15 & 7:45p.m.
Sun, Nov. 27, 6:15 & 7:45p.m.
Thurs, Dec. 1, 6:15 & 7:45p.m.
Fri, Dec. 2, 6:15 & 7:45p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 3, 6:15 & 7:45p.m.
Sun, Dec. 4, 6:15 & 7:45p.m.
Thurs, Dec. 8, 6:15 & 7:45p.m.
Fri, Dec. 9, 6:15 & 7:45p.m.
Sat, Dec. 10, 6:15 & 7:45p.m.
Sun, Dec. 11, 6:15 & 7:45p.m.
Thurs, Dec. 15, 6:15 & 7:45p.m.
Fri, Dec. 16, 6:15 & 7:45p.m.
Sat, Dec. 17, 6:15 & 7:45p.m.
Sun, Dec. 18, 6:15 & 7:45p.m.
Mon, Dec. 19, 6:15 & 7:45p.m.
Tue, Dec. 20, 6:15 & 7:45p.m.
Wed, Dec. 21, 6:15 & 7:45p.m.
Thurs, Dec. 22, 6:15 & 7:45p.m.
Fri, Dec. 23, 6:15 & 7:45p.m.
Sat, Dec. 24, 6:15 p.m.
November 23 (Wednesday) 6:15 pm - December 24 (Saturday) 8:15 pm PST
Old Sacramento
1124 2nd St, Sacramento, California 95814
We are excited to have our campuses together to celebrate the birth of our Savior for “Christmas at the Crest,” a Sacramento family tradition.
Join us Sunday, December 18 at 9:30 or 11:30 a.m. at the Crest Theatre (1013 K St.) for an exciting Christmas musical production complete with adult and kids choirs, hot cocoa bar and other holiday treats. Our lead pastor, Caleb D. Cole, will share an inspiring reminder that “Hope is Born” for us this Christmas season.
We also invite you to Christmas Eve at the Crest, December 24 at 5 p.m. for a very special candlelight service. Bring your family and let’s give glory to our Lord that Hope is born!
december 18 (Sunday) - 24 (Saturday) PST
Crest Theatre
1013 K Street Sacramento, CA 95814
Come out to Alley Katz on December 22nd between 3 PM – 2 AM for Pints for a Cause! For each Ninkasi pint purchased, Alley Katz will donate $1 to the Sacramento-based nonprofit Food Literacy Center. Drink a beer, play trivia and give back! Only 4% of kids eat their veggies, and 40% of Sacramento kids suffer from obesity. Food Literacy Center’s mission is to inspire kids to eat their vegetables. They rely on volunteers and people like you to provide more Sacramento kids with life-changing cooking and nutrition education!
22 (Thursday) 3:00 pm - 23 (Friday) 2:00 am PST
Alley Katz Midtown Sacramento
2019 O St, Sacramento, California 95811
Join the Suns for the Annual Lights on Bikes tour. Meet at BonnLair, cycle through the Fab 40’s and enjoy the holiday season!
Schedule:
6 pm gather at BonnLair
7 pm begin tour of lights
8.30 pm Club 2Me
10.00 pm Hilltop Tavern
*Remember to dress appropriately (warm and well lit for safety)
(Thursday) 6:00 pm PST
Bonn Lair
3651 J Street, Sacramento, CA
Happy Holidays from Fairytale Town! Guests who visit on Christmas Eve receive free admission. Take a break from the hustle and bustle of the holiday season with a day of free play for the whole family.
Please note: Fairytale Town will be closing at 2 PM on Christmas Eve; guests who are in the park by 2 PM can stay and play until 3 PM. Fairytale Town is open weather permitting; if skies are gray, please call us at (916) 808-7462 to confirm we are open.
Sponsored by:
Nationwide Insurance
SMUD
Union Pacific Railroad
(Saturday) 10:00 am - 2:00 pm PST
Fairytale Town
3901 Land Park Drive, Sacramento, CA 95822