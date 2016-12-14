SnowGlobe Makes 2016 Their Biggest Year Yet

Music fans have been eager to celebrate the end of 2016 together at the sixth annual SnowGlobe Music Festival since its line-up was first announced in September. The world-famous music festival is set to return to South Lake Tahoe this year, spanning its three-day festivities from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31.

This year’s headliners include: Flume, Major Lazer, Odesza and The Chainsmokers with support from RL Grime, Lil Yachty, Big Wild, Lido, Marian Hill and more.The SnowGlobe crew is upping their music line-up game by adding a special Snow Sessions on New Years Eve featuring a rare once-in-a-lifetime hip-hop legend performances by Del the Funky Homosapien, Andre Nickatina, Chali 2NA and more, with Traxamillion as the host.

With a line-up dominated by a variety of electronic music acts with a mix of hip-hop and rap artists, this year’s growing line-up and fan-base has pushed SnowGlobe organizers to create a larger festival space to accommodate.

The main stage area is now twice as big as years past, while the Sierra and Igloo Tent will have a new size, design and location as well. SnowGlobe is also making a commitment to #LeaveNoTrace by partnering with Full Circle Compost to make composting available for attendees to reduce the festival’s amount of waste. It i always reassuring when you support a festival year after year and know organizers are working to make each event better than the last.

SnowGlobe is coming up in two weeks and fans should be getting ready to dress as cozy as possible for their winter wonderland adventure (lots and lots of handwarmers)! For those who have never attended prior to this year, peep the 2016 teaser video below and for more information on future announcement and to check out the full music line-up visit their website at SnowGlobeMusicFestival.com

CONNECT

SnowGlobe

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | SoundCloud