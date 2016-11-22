Home » Ask a 3-5 Year Old: What Are You Thankful For? (or Not)
thankful
In the City

Ask a 3-5 Year Old: What Are You Thankful For? (or Not)

2 Min Read

In an exciting new venture, children from the Goddard School in Rancho Cordova were asked to gather a perspective from Sacramento’s youngest citizens. Just in time for Thanksgiving, the kids were asked to share what they were thankful for and what they were not thankful for.

While some of the children, ages 3 to 5, were able to give a brief response, a few were given time to draw their answers. From the familiar to the one-of-a kind, these kids had a little bit of everything to share.

What are you thankful for?

“Coloring at nap time.”

“My mommy giving me hugs every morning when I wake up.”

“For my mommy because she teaches me to be a lawyer and a doctor.”

“For me getting a lollipop after my flu shot.”

“My dad letting me sleep in his bed until I’m 18 years old.”

“My toys.”

“Video games.”

“My mommy because she gives me hugs and kisses.”

“The baby in my mommy’s tummy.”

“My grandma’s feast.”

“Water fighting.”

“Teachers.”

scan0006

“My brother.”

“Haunted houses.”

“The park.”

“The beach.”

scan0013

“Living with my mommy and daddy.”

scan0007

What are you NOT thankful for?

“Mommy and Daddy knocking down my block tower.”

“When I get stuck on the freeway.”

“When my toys get stuck in my hair.”

“Not having my iPad for a whole week because I got in trouble with it – I hit it.”

“My mom and dad giving me a bunch of dinner to eat because I can’t eat it all.”

“Baby brother running away from me when I’m trying to play with him.”

“My friends not being nice to me.”

“Getting yelled at”

“Mommy and Daddy not playing with me all the time.”

“My baby brother, because I can’t play with him.”*

scan0008

When crayons break:

scan0003

When my brother doesn’t like my drawings:

scan0011

“When I wake up in the middle of the night. Because it is not Christmas yet.”

“When you play hide and seek with my brother and they hide somewhere I can’t find them.”

(Answers are written verbatim.)

*Mom is currently pregnant.

Tags

 

Events & Happpenings

 

    23nov - 24decnov 236:15 pmdec 24Macy's Theatre of Lights

    18dec - 24All DayChristmas at the Crest

    22dec - 233:00 pmdec 23- 2:00 amPints for A Cause

    22dec6:00 pmLights on Bikes

    24dec10:00 am- 2:00 pmNationwide Free Admission Day

See Full Calendar >>

news-from-our-sponsors See Local News >>

About the author

View All Posts
Tara Boynton

Tara Boynton

Tara has been a teacher at the Goddard School for three years. When she is not working, she enjoys adventuring outdoors and cooking.

  • Joe

    Awesome article! Great teachers makes all the difference!

Support Local

Submit Your Own Photo! >>

Topics

Subscribe to Our
Weekly Newsletter

Stay connected to what's happeninging
in the city
SUBSCRIBE!
We respect your privacy

Subscribe to Our Weekly Newsletter

Stay connected to what's happening in the city
SUBSCRIBE!

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This
X