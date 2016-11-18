Home » Sacramento’s Fall-Decorated Doorways | Photo Gallery
doorways
In the City

Sacramento’s Fall-Decorated Doorways | Photo Gallery

2 Min Read

Sacramento is filled with charming neighborhoods that come to life even more by the falling leaves and colorful trees of autumn. In celebration of the season, we set out to find the homes and businesses across the city that decorate their doorways with harvest decor, wreaths, and the ever-popular pumpkins. Scouring the streets of the entire city, we found a concentration of autumn spirit in East Sacramento, Land Park, Carmichael, Roseville, and Loomis.

While in total we found a good 100 photograph-worthy doorways, we knew there was no way to capture all the autumn-esque doorways in Sacramento. So in addition to our own photos, we called on the community to send us their photos by emailing us or hashtagging #SPdoordecor on Instagram or Facebook.

We permitted Sutter’s Fort to cheat a little bit with a photo of their iconic gate. Still a doorway, indeed!

Below you will find the community’s photos mixed in with our gallery of some of Sacramento’s best fall-decorated doorways.

sacramento-doorways-19

doorway-1

sacramento-doorways-21

sacramento-doorways-18

Submitted by Art and Beth Ruthenbeck
Submitted by Art and Beth Ruthenbeck

sacramento-doorways-20

sacramento-doorways-tina-buell
“Gobble Gobble” said photo-submitter Tina Buell
We call this a minimalist door decor
We call this a minimalist door decor

 

sacramento-doorways-13
Krazy Mary’s doorway is both fallish and stylish
sacramento-doorways-11
A charming Roseville doorway
sacramento-doorways-10
No surprise that the Flower Farm Inn in Loomis has a stellar farm-style doorway

sacramento-doorways-5

"Who needs a door when you have a gate?" said Sutters Fort @suttersfort on Instagram
“Who needs a door when you have a gate?” said @suttersfort on Instagram

sacramento-doorways-9

sacramento-doorways-2

sacramento-doorways-15
Reflection aside, Twiggs Floral Design Gallery has a great doorway and window
sacramento-doorways-4
This Loomis doorway is perhaps one of the most decked out fall porches
sacramento-doorways-abby
Submitted by Abby Darrah
sacramento-doorways-22
Even the classic Spanish-style California homes has to have a little bit of fall

sacramento-doorways-16

Submitted by @mrs.hebs on Instagram
Submitted by @mrs.hebs on Instagram

sacramento-doorways-12

sacramento-doorways-6

sacramento-doorways-14

Unless otherwise noted, photos by Bethany Harris

Tags

Events & Happpenings

 

    01sepallday03alldayFeaturedOld Sacramento M7 Con and Old West Film Festival

    02sepallday04alldayFeaturedGold Rush Days

    02sep(sep 2)10:00 am04(sep 4)6:00 pmFeaturedChalk it Up 2017

    08sepallday17alldayFeaturedFarm to Fork Restaurant Week

    08sep(sep 8)5:00 pm15(sep 15)11:00 pmFeatured17th Annual Nevada City Film Festival

See Full Calendar >>

news-from-our-sponsors See Local News >>

About the author

View All Posts
Bethany Harris

Bethany Harris

Bethany joined Sacramento Press in 2013 and enjoys writing articles that uncover the happenings of the city and the people behind the stories who make them so worth telling. A native of Sacramento, she also loves photography, running, and discovering new places and new things to do--both in the city and throughout California.

  • tina buell

    Who won this contest?

Support Local

Submit Your Own Photo! >>

Topics

Subscribe to Our
Weekly Newsletter

Stay connected to what's happeninging
in the city
SUBSCRIBE!
We respect your privacy

Subscribe to Our Weekly Newsletter

Stay connected to what's happening in the city
SUBSCRIBE!

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This
X