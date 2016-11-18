Sacramento’s Fall-Decorated Doorways | Photo Gallery

Sacramento is filled with charming neighborhoods that come to life even more by the falling leaves and colorful trees of autumn. In celebration of the season, we set out to find the homes and businesses across the city that decorate their doorways with harvest decor, wreaths, and the ever-popular pumpkins. Scouring the streets of the entire city, we found a concentration of autumn spirit in East Sacramento, Land Park, Carmichael, Roseville, and Loomis.

While in total we found a good 100 photograph-worthy doorways, we knew there was no way to capture all the autumn-esque doorways in Sacramento. So in addition to our own photos, we called on the community to send us their photos by emailing us or hashtagging #SPdoordecor on Instagram or Facebook.

We permitted Sutter’s Fort to cheat a little bit with a photo of their iconic gate. Still a doorway, indeed!

Below you will find the community’s photos mixed in with our gallery of some of Sacramento’s best fall-decorated doorways.

Unless otherwise noted, photos by Bethany Harris