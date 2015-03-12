Gotta Study? Sacramento’s 12 Best Study Spots

If you’re a college student, you’re well aware that Spring Break is just one week away. That means you’re not only growing anxious for your freedom, but you also have a lot of studying ahead as you prepare for final exams if you’re a quarter-schedule student and midterms if you’re a semester student. But where’s the best place to study? Here to help you find an alternative to the all-too-familiar buildings of the campus or the same four walls of your room, we compiled a list of student-friendly spaces throughout Sacramento. Our criteria included wifi availability, electrical outlets, space to spread, good vibes, good food/drink offerings, and a close proximity to campuses. Any of these locations are great places to bury your head in your books (or laptops), so take your pick. You just may find your new study sanctuary.

All stores have wifi and electrical outlets available.

Midtown/Downtown

Temple Coffee Midtown

2829 S St, 6am-11pm

Temple Coffee is among Sacramento’s most popular coffees and the location on S St. provides a hip coffee-scene atmosphere with lots of seating inside and several large tables on a plant-laden patio. If looking for a more minimalistic, modern Temple, visit their location on 1010 9th St.

Naked Lounge Coffee House

1500 Q St, 6am-11pm

Featuring quirky chandeliers, art on the walls and colorful couches, this coffee shop is perfect for art lovers and creative minds. There’s also an outdoor area with a flowering tree in spring (and even electrical plugs!). If you need to take a walk to freshen the brain, Fremont Park is across the street.

Capitol Park

Capitol Ave and 15th St

This beautiful park filled with benches and shady trees is great for reading, working on a non-wifi device, or doing some oldschool pen-and-paper writing. Studying in the park is a great way to get some fresh air while finding private study areas in gardens and under trees.

Old Soul at The Weatherstone

812 21st St, 6am-11pm

This cozy brick coffee shop located on Historic Alley, offers abundant indoor and outdoor seating with the bonus of food, wine and beer. Old Soul at Weatherstone is ideal for those who like to study in a warm and comforting atmosphere. (Tip: try their Caramel Latte with caramel sauce they make fresh daily!).

Near Sacramento City College



Coffee Garden

2904 Franklin Blvd, 6am-11pm

With fountains, gnomes and a multitude of plants, Coffee Garden will make you feel like you’re studying in a fanciful, yet comfortable, outdoor space. They also stay open late so nighttime studiers can enjoy working under the stars.

Old Soul @ 40 Acres

3434 Broadway, 6am-10pm

This spacious coffee shop filled with art is great for those seeking wide open spaces to study. Old Soul at 40 Acres offers ample seating inside and outside, entertainment on Friday nights, and sandwiches, salads, soup, baked goods, wine, beer, and, of course, stellar coffee.

Near Sac State

Tupelo Coffeehouse and Roasting Company

5700 Elvas Ave, 6am-11pm

Tupelo Coffeehouse provides its guests an open space to study with a clean, modern atmosphere. The shop features both small and large tables, perfect for group assignments (or having a friend close to take your mind off work).

Insight Coffee Pavillions Cafe

566 Pavillions Ln, 6:30am-7pm

Insight’s 3rd location in the Pavilions shopping center is fitting for those wanting simplicity, a quiet space to focus, and the airy-ness of high ceilings and natural light from lots of windows. They serve great coffee and have a good variety of seating options inside and out, where guests may sit at the shop or in open seating areas in the Pavilions.

Near Sierra College (Roseville)

Origin Coffee & Tea

2168 Sunset Blvd, 6:30am-10:30pm

Study, sip, & help fight human sex-trafficking. Origin Coffee specializes not only in a delicious cup-a-joe, but it is also a nonprofit whose proceeds help end sex-trafficking. And the baristas are more than just coffee gurus; they are community volunteers working for free to liberate the imprisoned. The shop also provides a warm, open space with lots of seating.

Lollicup

1253 Pleasant Grove Blvd, 10am-8pm

We had to throw a non-coffee shop in there–and what better non-coffee drink than boba? Lollicup is the place for you if your cup of tea is dozens of different flavors of boba-infused milk tea, fruit tea, icy slush, or smoothies (and, yes, they have coffee too). A casual, light atmosphere with lots of seating available, both inside and out.

Near UC Davis (Davis)

Mishka’s

610 2nd St, 7am-11pm

This snug, brick coffee shop has a relaxing atmosphere, nice staff, great drinks, and fairly priced pastries. It can get crowded and noisy, but it’s very popular among students and the staff is student-friendly. Note that wifi access is limited to 2 hours.

Common Grounds

2171 Cowell Blvd, Ste F, 6am-9pm

At Common Grounds Coffee, students are free to stay as long as they need to finish that procrastinated assignment without glaring looks of having overstayed their welcome. Now open in their new location, there is ample seating, couches, a varied crowd of people, great coffee, and staff that is helpful and friendly.

Libraries

For those who prefer the original study space of a nice, quiet library, Sacramento offers over 20 public libraries (one of the largest library systems in California). Most libraries are closed Sunday and Monday, and close between 5 and 8 pm. Find a location near to you.

Photos provided by individual shops, Liliana Nava, and Bethany Harris.