Those aren’t Twinkies!

To my great sorrow, I must report the cream-filled golden sponge cake of my halcyon youth is no more.

There will be no sweetest comeback in the history of ever.

Hostess Twinkies are dead.

Long live Hostess Twinkies!

Greetings, snack cake lovers! You may have heard Hostess Twinkies have made a comeback. That is a lie! But I do not write this to bury Twinkies, along with the various other iconic snack products manufactured by Hostess during the past nine decades, including CupCakes, Zingers, Ho Hos and Ding Dongs. I write it to praise them.

It’s fair to say the Twinkie was the ultimate culinary expression of 20th Century American Exceptionalism. The Italians had their cannolis, the French their eclairs, the Germans their cream horns. As delightful as these old world confections are, they simply could not compete with the the ingenuity of American snack food scientists. The atom bomb may have won World War II, but Hostess’ automatic cream-filling injectors secured the peace.

Science was on our side, and science is never wrong.

By the 1970s, Hostess was boldly celebrating its cream-filled prowess through various animated surrogates such as Twinkie the Kid, Captain CupCake and Fruit Pie the Magician, “the Hostess Pie technician” who successfully modified the company’s cream-filling injectors to pump any even remotely viscous substance into pastry products.

Howdy!

At least one cultural anthropologist theorizes that the metaphorical seeds of modern diversity were first planted by these whimsical, cartoon corporate figureheads. Captain CupCake’s dark chocolate complexion opened the doors of management to all people of color. Fruit Pie the Magician’s ambiguous sexuality foreshadowed the coming mainstream acceptance for the LGBT community. Twinkie the Kid’s indefatigable exuberance evinced a benevolent albeit paler majority willing to concede that all of us share the same creamy filling on the inside.

In fact, the global reach of Hostess, particularly during the last decades of the 20th century, when American snack cake hegemony reached its peak, is incalculable. In the former Soviet Union, there could be folks who’ll tell you that Glasnost had nothing to do with Gorbachev, Reagan or the infiltration of Western sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll, and everything to do with the scientifically-engineered irresistibility of Hostess Twinkies.

Cold War hero?

Make no mistake, there’s as much science and technology jammed into a Twinkie as your average cell phone. It just took 70 years to get it all in there. Monoglycerides, diglycerides, hydrogenated shortening, cellulose gum, artificial butter and vanilla flavor extracted from petroleum. Eight ingredients are derived from GMO corn: corn starch, glucose, fructose and high fructose corn syrup. Combine these with bleached flour and sugar in the correct proportions—a closely guarded trade secret—throw it in the oven an voila! The golden sponge cake we’ve all come to know and love. Finish it off with an injection of Polysorbate 60, AKA creamy filling, and there you have it.

Technology never tasted so good.

And it never will again. Exactly when the end for Twinkies began remains unclear, but the late 1990s seems like a safe starting point. By then, American appetites, nourished by Wonder Bread (another Hostess product) for three generations, had turned away from science and toward a more natural approach to sustenance. Unable to compete since there’s absolutely nothing natural about a Twinkie, Hostess was bought out by a larger, publicly-held firm whose shareholders were more interested in short term profiteering than honoring the company’s 90-year legacy.

The divorce between management and the company’s heritage was made abundantly clear last year when Hostess abruptly shuttered its ovens rather than pay unionized bakers $16 per hour. No one from the company’s distant past could ever have imagined the day bakers weren’t paid a living wage. Alas, Twinkie the Kid had reached the end of the line.

Or so it seemed. Earlier this year, yet another Wall Street holding company purchased what was left of Hostess Brands, and Twinkies, CupCakes and Ho Hos began appearing once again on local shelves in June. The new Hostess is calling it the “sweetest comeback in the history of ever.” Even sweeter than the Buffalo Bills’ historic 41-38 come-from-behind overtime victory over the Houston Oilers in the 1992-93 NFL Playoffs, in which the Bills scored 32 unanswered points during the second half.

If only.

It only took one bite to tell me something has gone seriously wrong at the new Hostess. They call it sponge cake for a reason. It’s supposed to be moist and spongey. The new Twinkie is not moist and spongey. It’s more dry and cakey. The creamy filling is not as creamy, it sort of melts in your mouth before you even know its there, as if the Polysorbate 60 has been cut with solvent. Twinkies, CupCakes and Zingers have been my go-to comfort snacks my entire life. I’ve eaten so many of them, I’ve grown receptor cells near the base of my brain stem that vigorously tingle whenever I eat a Hostess snack cake.

But after finishing my first new Twinkie? No tingle.

Sadly, the case has been the same for the dozen or so Twinkies and CupCakes I’ve sampled since the “sweetest comeback ever” began. All cake, no sponge. Less creamy creamy filling. No sugar-rush tingle.

The new Hostess admits that it has changed the Twinkie by, among other things, extending its shelf life and slightly reducing it in size. But the changes I sense are more fundamental. The formula is off. Perhaps a bitter baker, distraught at losing his job, altered the recipe before his exit. All I can really tell you is that I know Twinkies, and the things I’ve been eating lately are most definitely not Twinkies.

Which means the “sweetest comeback ever” never really happened.

The Hostess Twinkie is dead.

Long live the Hostess Twinkie!

 

  • I whole hardly agree with you and have even better proof then you offer as evidence they are not up to the task of making a comeback. I will confess that during the fifties I experienced my first two addictions, I worked in a little corner store where I could with the owners permission indulge in all the junk food I could handle. Starting with breakfast if scarfed up a twinkie or two and washed it down with a Yahoo soda, and they were so good I had another. Snacks during the work day were every hour or so and of course it consisted of a twinkie and a Yahoo.

    So when the New Twinkie appeared on my grocers shelf I jumped with joy and bought a bunch a little afraid that my old addiction would flare back up. I gobbled it downs , and NOTHING, no buzz, no old memories, nothing and to top it off Yahoo soda ain’t what it used to be. So with a sad heart I flushed the remaining twinkies down the drain and went on a big sulk for a week or so. The old say you can’t go back must be true , because the New Twinkie just didn’t make.

    • R.V. Scheide

      That’s Yoo-hoo soda there Tiger, and yeah, it’s story is similar to Twinkies. It’s been around since the 1920s. Now it’s part of the Dr. Pepper/Snapple group. I never did like the stuff.

  • Tom Armstrong

    If Coca-cola could make its Lazarus comeback after it was ingloriously put into a fizzy brown grave in 1985, surely the original Twinkie can be revived and leap onto the grocers’ shelves to the delight of millions and reclaim its place as a dental-cavity leader (alongside Classic Coke and methamphetamine).

    Assuming nothing it is original recipe was anything like asbestos or tobacco or liquid cement, it ought to be possible to re-create the texture, the bounce, the charming urine color, the flavor and the buzz. If there are patent problems in gaining rights for use of the goo-injector, then a 3D printer might substitute. Hell, if a 3D printer is used, the project could get tax credit for being a new manufacturing enterprise.

    I say let’s go for it. Screw the New Twinkie; go for the Twinkie Classic!

    I mean, good god, man: This is America. If we can continue to make atom bombs [Yes. We. Can.], then we ought to be able to assemble assembly lines for rolling out Twinkie Classics. Let’s do it! Let’s make life livable, again!

  • R.V. Scheide

    LOL, Tom. I was thinking about the “New Coke” fiasco while I was writing this. I’ so screwed up, I like Diet Coke (apartame and all) and when they came out with Coke Zero (with splendida or whatever that crap is) I thought, why do we need this? It’s sad. We used to be a country that could make things. We made Twinkies, damn it!

    • Tom Armstrong

      If the New Twinkie fails [It’s kind of scary that its acknowledged difference from Old Twink is a much longer shelf life.], the New Coke redux scenario ought to happen.

      Me, I’m a Zero drinker. I think that’s because I thought it was Coke Zorro when I first saw it in its nifty black bottle.

  • R.V. Scheide

    aspartame

    • Karen

      WHat do u mean Dear?

  • newguyinsac

    Try Tastycakes – they are much more similar to the classic Twinkies.

    • R.V. Scheide

      Similar yes. Yet not the same! Thank god you didn’t say Little Debbie’s

  • Keith Sharward

    R.V., are you a member of a labor union, and if so, which one?

    • R.V. Scheide

      That’s a great question Keith. No, I am no longer a member of a labor union. But in the 1980s, I was a member of the International Association of Machinists. I worked in the San Francisco shipyards. Best wages I’ve ever been paid, 100 percent medical and 80 percent dental. I made $18 an hour regular time and a lot of the work was for the Navy, so there was plenty of double- and triple-pay for overtime. Stayed up 72 hours straight once to make sure the USS Enterprise got underway on time. You can imagine what the things I had to do to stay awake. So yeah, even though I haven’t had the chance to work in a union for 20 years, I’m very pro-union. I probably would have been very upset if the new Twinkie was actually the same or even better than the old Twinkie.

  • Karen

    Hmmmmm, This sucks……I was going to go buy a box and try them, so THANK YOU for the advise, I wont be buying these……..I love trying new things that come out……..

  • Brenda Du Faur

    So true. The new twinkie I just had was completely unfulfilling. I won’t buy them again. They’re flat and dull. Now I really do hope they go out of business just for disrespecting loyalists so much. Consumers always get the raw end of the deal. Corporations are maddening…nuts…like customers are so stupid we won’t know the difference. They are always tampering with things people love… I wish corporations would all go jump in the lake, the fools… the soul-less creeps …all of them…
    ***

  • I just notice the hostess box vegatable shortening ingrediant list is not solely beef fat. Here’s the shocking list: “Soybean, Cottonseed and/or Canolia, Beef fat” COTTONSEED!!!!!. So Revolting my body wants to convulse!!!! Maybe some batches are different? One box the rwinkies were ok but not much beef shortening. Opened another Summer of Fun 2014 box and the twinkie tased nothing but nasty Cottonseed!!! Now I notice the WRAPPERS don’t list the ingrediants at all! Are these Knockoffs??? I was buying them at store at a expansive $6 each before ordering boxes. Those WRAPPERS listed the ingrediant list and taste was Ok but had good shortening to it and nothing too soy/cottonseed to it. I get companies ingrediant supply can run low at time. Better to just hike the price up then even release these bars out. I can see them loosing twinkie fans soon as anyone experiences this Nasty Taste.

  • bls46

    Tasted the ‘new’ Twinkies’…….not even close ! Heavy, dry and too sweet ! It’s no wonder my grandchildren were unimpressed and didn’t finish theirs . The rest of the box will be tossed……sigh ! Sometimes you can’t go back !

  • Richard Grayson

    Twinkies are boring, eat cupcakes/donuts instead.

    • Cynthia Campbell

      Tastes Kakes far better than the new Hostess crap.

  • Eric Herndon

    I agree with the author. Dry, too firm, an alien feel in my mouth. Bought one box of Twinkies this week. Will be my last. Mom and Pop doughnut stores here i come. I will find another pastry favorite soon.

    • EastCoastLady

      See latest post I found REAL TWINKIES 🙂

  • MTS PIPER

    KIng Dongs aren’t the same; darker chocolate, no sheen to it, cream is “sticky” rather than creamy. They should have used original recipes. The cake is dry as well.

  • Jaroslaw

    Couldn’t agree more – new Twinkies are yuck. Walgreens version is so bad, I took it back for a refund! And I know it is too late, but it is a crime how the union thing played out. And I don’t mean just that union jobs were lost, I mean how the company cooked the books and the NLRB did nothing.

  • Cynthia Campbell

    I think someone purposefully made the new twinkies taste absolutely terrible. Some tone deaf corporate executive made the terrible call to stop making them, so he ordered that the new ones be made to fail so that he could be vindicated. These aren’t twinkies, they are tasteless crap!

    • dcgirl

      I couldn’t agree with you more. You can see what I said in my comment about whatever idiots now run Hostess and have ruined an American icon?

  • Cynthia Campbell

    I’m glad that hostess is now non-union, since NO COMPANY should be forced to go union, but the union bakers should NOT have sabotaged the twinkie recipe on their way out the door!

    • Velma

      Patently absurd. As if the precious recipe were written in a notebook, in pencil, left on a shelf next to the giant stand mixer. Troll.

  • Sarah Adams

    I disagree! The new Twinkies are very much sponge… they are more dense, but definitely springy. The taste of the cake is awesome, so much better, and it doesn’t have that weird preservative taste that used to bug me, present in all previous Hostess products. The cream is better too. The whole thing tastes the way I’ve always wanted Twinkies to taste. Thank you, person who shared the same vision as me! The cupcakes are also a million times better tasting than the old ones. Much more rich and chocolatey. I love to eat them upside-down so I can taste the frosted side better.

    • Cynthia Campbell

      Hello Sarah Adams, and let me be the first one to congratulate you on your promotion to CEO of Hostess, Inc.

    • Cynthia Campbell

      I can recognize sarcasm when I see it. Unless someone ex-union Hostess employee woke up with their Jammies in a wad this morning.

    • Cynthia Campbell

      Why don’t you ‘Embrace a Smith and Wesson’, I hear it’s the newest and latest trend for dirt – dumb Millennials who are still clinging to that hope and change crap.

  • dcgirl

    I have loved Twinkies since I was 7. I recently bought what is now being touted as “Chocolate Covered Twinkies” still labeled by Hostess.
    They were nasty,covered in thick some sort of dark chocolate.were half the size of a normal Twinkie,and were dry,nasty,and bland.
    What have you dumbos done to one of the best products made in America that was cherished for decades!!!!!
    Bring back the REAL ORIGINAL TWINKIE and either fill it with chocolate mousse,or cover it in a decent milk chocolate. Do strawberry ones.
    Are all the people who know run Hostess idiots??? Or do you just want go broke making horrible products???

  • leann

    I agree they suck @$$, I let my boyfriend eat them , I couldn’t even finish my one and only Twinkie. You wont catch me with a box of Twinkies ..no no no yuck…

    • EastCoastLady

      See my newest post. I found REAL TWINKIES. So make boyfriend happy like I did my hubby. You better get them while you can too…I see a sell out coming soon😀

  • OfcShane (MGySgt USMC)

    They are not AS BAD as some may insist – but they are not the Twinkies I remember. The banana ones are ironically the best, have not seen the strawberry jam ones at all though. Either way, they aren’t terrible but they are not the same Twinkies that I crammed down my throat en masse in the 80’s. I still buy them and they are still one of my favorite pre-packaged snack cakes, but there is something off about them. I’d assume it is the preservatives used for shelf life extension. They are probably older and sit in warehouses for days before being shipped out then you get it – all dry and chokey. After several boxes I have found spongier moister boxes – so it must be a location/shipping thing more than anything. The further from the factory – the crappier your Twinkie will be.

  • EastCoastLady

    I found REAL TWINKIES!!!! As in the sponge cake textured round ended that the original was like. Even better its filled with a light chocolate cream not the usual vanilla / white stuff.
    Here comes home deep fried Twinkies in the very new future and I am going to buy at least 5 more boxes or a case before they sell out. I think it’s just a fall thing.

  • mmmjv

    Try Otis Spunkmeyer Golden Creme Cakes. They’re good, nice and moist

