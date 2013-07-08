I hate advice

Have you ever known anyone that’s lost a loved one on a holiday? I have. I often wondered how they got through that particular holiday each year thereafter. And, really, would it ever truly be a “holiday” again, or is it destined to be an annual reminder of what was lost?

That’s what I battle each year on the Fourth of July. That’s the date my marriage ended, and my next journey began. So, every year on our nation’s Independence Day, I get a red, white and blue reminder of that monumental event.

But don’t fret, good reader. That’s not what we’re here to discuss. Well, not directly, anyway. What I want to share with you are some things I have learned along the way – a few pointers, if you will, that may keep you alive in the months and years after suffering the big D.

First, and let me just say this about advice; advice is bullshit. Unless you’re paying someone for it (and even then, question it), it’s worthless.

Why, you may ask? Good question. The answer is simple, really. When you seek advice, you already know what you need to do. And that’s really it. You know what’s right, and you know what’s wrong. You know the best way to respond. And don’t tell me you don’t. Because you do.

Yet we still reach out for a hand. We still seek guidance. It’s that validation, I think. And I get it. But I think I’ll just start replying from now on by asking what that person thinks they should do. And when they tell me, I’ll just say, “Yep.”

Now that I’ve told you advice is bullshit, let me give you some. I also doubt this could be considered advice, technically, but whatever.

For those of you considering or suffering through a divorce, here’s what I have to say: "It’s not worth it.” Your kids are the only things worth fighting for; walk away from the rest.

Yes, I mean the house, the bank accounts, furniture, jewelry, art, all of it. It’s just not worth it. The last few people I’ve had this conversation with were going after their exes for material items like it was sport. They were spending thousands to recoup things that cost hundreds. But worst of all, they were languishing emotionally.

The peace of mind you will have from letting it all go is irreplaceable. No amount of money can replace that. You cannot get your time back, and the more you spend in that negative place, fighting, clawing and hurting, the darker it gets in all aspects of your life.

A couch can be replaced. Six months spent fighting over a couch cannot be replaced.

As for my annual reminder of what was, let’s just say it does get easier. But it’s still always with you.

*Author’s Note: I wrote something on Facebook in July 2010 titled The First 52 Weeks. It was a list of 52 life lessons I learned during the, you guessed it, first 52 weeks of my separation/divorce. It may have even been printed in a couple of magazines. I wrote a follow up post in 2011 titled, you guessed it again, The Second 52 Weeks (you can read both The First 52 Weeks and its stunning sequel, The Second 52 Weeks, here!). I was too self-absorbed in 2012 to really write anything of merit. But, tada! It’s 2013, and here we are.