I hate advice

Have you ever known anyone that’s lost a loved one on a holiday? I have. I often wondered how they got through that particular holiday each year thereafter. And, really, would it ever truly be a “holiday” again, or is it destined to be an annual reminder of what was lost?

That’s what I battle each year on the Fourth of July. That’s the date my marriage ended, and my next journey began. So, every year on our nation’s Independence Day, I get a red, white and blue reminder of that monumental event.

But don’t fret, good reader. That’s not what we’re here to discuss. Well, not directly, anyway. What I want to share with you are some things I have learned along the way – a few pointers, if you will, that may keep you alive in the months and years after suffering the big D.

First, and let me just say this about advice; advice is bullshit. Unless you’re paying someone for it (and even then, question it), it’s worthless. 

Why, you may ask? Good question. The answer is simple, really. When you seek advice, you already know what you need to do. And that’s really it. You know what’s right, and you know what’s wrong. You know the best way to respond. And don’t tell me you don’t. Because you do.

Yet we still reach out for a hand. We still seek guidance. It’s that validation, I think. And I get it. But I think I’ll just start replying from now on by asking what that person thinks they should do. And when they tell me, I’ll just say, “Yep.”

Now that I’ve told you advice is bullshit, let me give you some. I also doubt this could be considered advice, technically, but whatever.

For those of you considering or suffering through a divorce, here’s what I have to say: "It’s not worth it.” Your kids are the only things worth fighting for; walk away from the rest.

Yes, I mean the house, the bank accounts, furniture, jewelry, art, all of it. It’s just not worth it. The last few people I’ve had this conversation with were going after their exes for material items like it was sport. They were spending thousands to recoup things that cost hundreds. But worst of all, they were languishing emotionally.

The peace of mind you will have from letting it all go is irreplaceable. No amount of money can replace that. You cannot get your time back, and the more you spend in that negative place, fighting, clawing and hurting, the darker it gets in all aspects of your life.

A couch can be replaced. Six months spent fighting over a couch cannot be replaced.

As for my annual reminder of what was, let’s just say it does get easier. But it’s still always with you.

*Author’s Note: I wrote something on Facebook in July 2010 titled The First 52 Weeks. It was a list of 52 life lessons I learned during the, you guessed it, first 52 weeks of my separation/divorce. It may have even been printed in a couple of magazines. I wrote a follow up post in 2011 titled, you guessed it again, The Second 52 Weeks (you can read both The First 52 Weeks and its stunning sequel, The Second 52 Weeks, here!). I was too self-absorbed in 2012 to really write anything of merit. But, tada! It’s 2013, and here we are.

Thomas Dodson

Thomas Dodson

  • Neil Pople

    Great advice, Thomas. Applicable to the unmarried as well who just need to learn to let go of the unimportant!

    • Thomas Dodson

      thank you, sir!

  • Too many spend dollars to save dimes. The lawyer always gets the dollar. In the end they only hurt themselves and the children if any are relevant.
    Carl B

    • Thomas Dodson

      the lawyers get all the dollar$

  • Tony Sheppard

    Advice comes in many forms – much of which is worthwhile.

  • Mark Forsyth

    Great non-advice. I was divorced several years ago and walked away from everything…the house, the fancy new prius, the retirement accounts. I even paid off much of her debt and when my bank statements were requested, I just gave her the money that was in them. I do not regret avoiding the court battle over material items. Plus, who wants to sit on the couch that they shared with their ex anyways? Let it go.

    • Thomas Dodson

      ain’t that the truth

  • Ryan Schauland (f.k.a. ryuns)

    I feel like I took a lot more out of this than your stated advice:
    1) Really consider not getting married. Married people make it look terrible.
    2) Try not to get divorced, if at all possible.
    3) Get a pre-nup, and you each should have your own lawyer present at the time. (Nothing spells romance like pre-planning the dissolution of your union!)
    4) Kids make a lot of things more difficult, including divorce.
    5) If you’re both chill about it, consider mediation or arbitration, in lieu of divorce lawyers.
    6) Don’t buy couches if you plan to get a divorce. They seem to be a sticking point.

    • Thomas Dodson

      yeah, watch out for those couches. bean bag chairs are where it’s at.

  • I have another viewpoint being an adult that had to live through “staying together for the sake of the children”. My parents fought constantly when my dad was actually home, was abusive, and he cheated on my mother. She stayed with him only for my sake and I was miserable and wanted to run away or not come home. I finally caught my dad on the phone with another woman when I was a teen and told my mom to GET A DIVORCE! Yeah, it was tough, but she was happier in the end and to be out of that bad environment, but it still hurts. So, it can be seen the other way, that for family a split may be good too, tough at first, but better.

  • I hate the over-branding of being the “I Hate…” guy.

  • ron cooper

    Putting aside the hostilities is critical for the children. And the ongoing “discussions and decisions” of joint custody go on for the rest of their lives … having two great “kids” now in their 30’s and on their way is joyous and helps reinforce the sacrifices required from both ex’s – the many compromises and inconveniences and tearful goodbyes over the years . Make it work for the kids, even in the toughest of times.

  • Ken White

    I love my wife and I love Independence day…. and I love giving and receiving advice. But still… good for you!

  • You know what’s more heartbreaking then divorce? Try death on for size and then let’s see you moan & complain! My son lost his father at the tender age of 12 years old on January 24th, 2010.
    My husband Robert was 45 and bless that man, as a chef, he insisted on making Christmas dinner the month before he died. I was 39 years old when I lost my best friend of 14 years and the father of my child. In addition to 4th of July never being the same again- no other holiday will ever be the same again without my beloved Robert.

  • I enjoyed your article, it’s about relating and sharing, not advice. My parents divorced and then one passed away shortly thereafter, My siblings and I were all under age 12. What I remembered as a child were the adults who took the time to talk to us, make sure we still got to piano lessons, Girl Scouts, the library, etc. It’s the kindness others show you along the way. Anyway, Thomas, don’t forget the library!

  • Skywalker

    Some good points in this article. People who prolong and divorce to fight over small stuff end up not seeing the forest for the trees. My advice would be to pick your battles carefully and try to divorce amicably and move on. I’ve not been divorced myself (knock on wood), but the only things I *would* fight for are these:
    Children
    pets
    Items of extreme sentimental value (think letters, photos, and grandma’s hope chest)
    And of course, just a general fair shake in the matter. If I were going through a divorce, I wouldn’t think I’d let my spouse get away with a ridiculous settlement, like having to pay their mortgage for the rest of my life.
    The rest is just items. Try to resolve as quickly and fairly as possible, and walk away.

