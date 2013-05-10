Home » I Hate Sacramento
I Hate Sacramento

There is nowhere else in the world I want to live but Sacramento, Calif. Bold statement? Not for me. Let me explain why.

Two recent life events have reopened my eyes as to why this place is unique. I’ll get to those in a minute, but first it’s important I define Sacramento. When I say Sacramento, I think of one place: the grid. That’s the area from Old Sacramento on the west to Interstate 80 Business on the east, and from the American River to the north to the WX Freeway on the south.

It’s a roughly 900-square block area that contains world-class food, entertainment, nightlife, shopping, art, recreation and businesses. It also has acres of parks, a beach (no, I’m not telling you where), miles of bike lanes – oh, and it just happens to be the center of power for the state of California. Which just happens to be the most influential state in the United States. Which just happens to be the most influential country on Earth. Which just happens to be the most influential planet in the galaxy. So, one could argue that Sacramento is the center of the galaxy. Think about it.

That is, to me, Sacramento. If you live in one of the beige stucco boxes off the grid, you may or may not hate your life. And you might as well go live in Omaha, Tallahassee, Spokane or anywhere else that worships at the altar of car-centric strip malls.

But I digress.

from elks tower
From the Elk’s Tower

Fresh perspective

About six months ago, I started dating someone from Nashville, Tenn. During that time, she’s visited Sacramento about a half-dozen times. And what do we do while she’s here? Well, some of that is none of your business. But the rest of the time, we’re out living. That means walking, bicycling, eating, recreating, patronizing the arts, etc. I’ve been introducing her to all of the great things Sacramento has to offer. Through those introductions, I’ve seen this place through fresh eyes. It’s offered me fresh perspective.

Damn, Sacramento rocks.

Over the past couple of weeks, I have also had the great fortune to spend time in Dubai, London, Paris and San Francisco. In each of those cities I have had a blast. I mean, come on, who wouldn’t? But, and you knew there was a but, they are not Sacramento – not by a long shot. Yes, they have more art, restaurants, skyscrapers, people, businesses, attractions, etc. – they’re supposed to. With all of that “greatness” comes more congestion, crime, smog and other challenges.

Mad love to Dubai, London, Paris and San Francisco. I will visit again. And again. I appreciate them – perhaps most for the perspective they have given me. You know that unique perspective that only comes from travel. Sacramento is still on the short end of the teeter-totter. We have room to grow. And grow we will, in a positive way.

The first five years
My first visit to Sacramento was in 2000. I remember it vividly for some reason, a surprise even to me. My mother-in-law-to-be picked my future wife and I up at Sacramento International Airport. We drove south on I-5, exited onto J street, then drove down to Fleet Feet at the corner of 20th. I remember the blight. I remember the conversation. That’s when it happened – I instantly hated this fucking cow town.

I was told not to go downtown. I was told that’s where the crime happens. I was told that’s where the homeless people live. I was told there is nothing to do. I was told there is no parking (which seems ironic since there is nothing to do). I was told zombies crawl into windows and steal babies. OK, maybe not that last part. But you get the point.

I believed it – all of it. And when I finally moved to Sacramento in 2004, I avoided downtown as much as possible. I lived in suburbia and rarely soiled my SUV by driving it on the grid. I attended the occasional Broadway show or business networking happy hour. Other than that, I left the dirty people alone.

View from West Sacramento

The page turns
When my wife and I separated in 2009, my life changed. I could write (and I have) volumes about the personal evolution, but what is important in this narrative is that I landed on the grid. In my haste to find a place to live, I stumbled upon a short-term lease. I thought, “How bad could living downtown be for a couple of months?” I mean, I could always go find a new stucco box in the ‘burbs later.

Holy shit. Talk about fate. You have to remember, I had lived in Sacramento for five years, but never taken a walk on the grid. I had no idea. Well, I did, but it was tainted (see zombie brain eaters above).

And walked I did. Having no family within 3,000 miles and no friends, I turned to the grid for entertainment, engagement and enlightenment. I found it all.

I challenge everyone to get out of their car (a frightening proposition, to be sure), and just walk. Look at the homes. Go into the stores. Eat in the restaurants. Talk to strangers. You will see why this is a spectacular and special place. It’s all right at your fingertips – everything you could want. It’s walkable and bikeable, unlike Dubai, London, Paris and San Francisco. So, there.

What about the homeless issue?
Yep. Sacramento has become the regional dumping ground for the mentally ill and chemically dependent. It is also home to the volunteer vagrants. But what of it? Other than the occasional brief and uncomfortable encounter with a panhandler, and the time I have volunteered at Loaves and Fishes, I have had zero interactions with homeless on the grid.

Is this an issue that needs to be addressed? You bet your ass it does. Is it a serious problem? Yep. Is it a black eye? Sure. But are these people dangerous criminals who want to rob me and eat my brains? Nah.

What about the parking problems?
You have got to be kidding me. Finding a parking spot in Sacramento is easier than finding a tattoo parlor or hair salon. I know, I know, I know … we Americans feel a sense of asphalt entitlement when it comes to parking. We’ll wait three minutes in our SUVs for a car to pull out of a spot at the mall instead of instantly parking 10 spots further away. If I can’t throw a football from my parking space to the door of Target, it’s a goddamn Greek tragedy.

The farthest I have ever parked away from anything in Sacramento is three blocks. Ever.

But don’t they give a bunch of tickets downtown?
Yep. There are these things called meters. Within seconds of when they expire, a crack team of Israeli-trained soldiers descends from black helicopters and places a $52 ticket under your windshield wiper. Well, sometimes it seems like that. But in actuality, we have parking enforcement. They, and I know this is hard for some people to understand, enforce parking regulations. If you park where you are supposed to, when you are supposed to, you will avoid feeling their wrath. So, let’s get mad at others when we screw up, shall we?

What about the crime?
What crime? You mean you left your purse on the front seat of your car and someone stole it? Holy shit. Alert the ATF. That’s called a crime of opportunity, Junior. Show me one violent crime report that shows downtown is a dangerous place. One.

People know their neighbors downtown. There’s none of that driving up to your garage, remotely opening the door, pulling in, closing the door… and never talking to a damn person. You see these people. You say hi. Again, I know this is scary. But give it a chance.

Fin
To bring this diatribe to a conclusion, let me just say that I’m here to stay. I’m building a life and a business in downtown Sacramento. I love the lifestyle. I love not driving my car for days at a time (when is the last time you can say you did that?). I love the food. I love the people. I love the energy. I love the art. And I love the opportunity. Sacramento is going places.

So, if you don’t like Sacramento, ask yourself how you experience this city. If you bash it from afar, deriding its evils, I challenge you to roll around in it for a while. Come spend some time on the grid.

If you’re one of the long-time Sacramentans who constantly complain about our city, ask yourself exactly what it is you hate about Sacramento…and what you are doing to fix it. Because if you do not like where you live, you have two options: change it or move. If neither of those options appeal to you and you just want to sit idly by and complain, please stop. Do us all a favor and just be quiet while the grownups enjoy all that Sacramento is, and work hard to fix its ills.

About the author

Thomas Dodson

Thomas Dodson

  • Ryan Schauland (f.k.a. ryuns)

    Love your sentiments in the fin section. So your title is a reference to the sentiment of negative people that you don’t understand–those who exaggerate the city’s problems and seem deadset on hating their lot in life? Cuz it reads a little like link bait to me.

    • Mark

      More like an attention grabbing headline or book title. Is there something wrong with that?

    • Ryan Schauland (f.k.a. ryuns)

      Sorry–don’t mean to give you a hard time. I really enjoyed the article and wholeheartedly agree with you. Just wanted to make sure I didn’t miss something. And I don’t really mind, but I’ll admit that I found it more distracting than anything– after I initially assumed you really did hate Sacramento and had to re-read the first paragraph a few times to make sure I didn’t miss any words, and then read the article wondering if I’d sense some sarcasm. But I’m one of those suckers who goes on message boards like City-Data to try to give helpful advice, but spend half my time rolling my eyes at the negative comments from willfully ignorant people–so I might be extra sensitive 🙂

    • Sorry, Mark. The article is fine. But this kind of headline is troll bait and is weak sauce.

    • Well as a native of this town born and raised here, I read your article. Downtown is trash, the homeless march on K street mall like an army panhandling tourists and visitors her for conventions. In last couple months several people were attacked with baseball bats at a night club and a person walking down the street. Downtown problem is they try to make it is like downtown San Francisco and jack up the prices at restaurants and businesses down there. South sac is no better, I live in the Arden Arcade Area it is somewhat not as bad as downtown is, Sacramento is a boring town at times the night life is not exciting as it is in LA or San Francisco. So what if you hate Sacramento is just a town for people to live in because it is cheaper to live here than LA or San Fransisco.

  • I too appreciate your take on life on the grid. I know I get sick of defending my city against people from San Francisco or other more glamorous places, it really is apples to oranges. I take the time to make this a better place to live, whether it’s raking up some leaves, picking up trash, reporting delinquent property owners, etc.

    Your assessment is right on, but don’t sugar coat the ills plaguing Midtown at the moment. While it’s not a dangerous/violent place to live, it is a place where you do need to be vigilant about your safety. Yes, if you leave your purse in plain view in your car, odds are it’s toast (my GF just had baby clothes stolen). But, the Josiah Humphreys murder on P Street, the recent spate of beat downs after the bars close, the robberies (remember the lady who was recently shot trying to run back into a party when she didn’t give up here purse?), home invasions (three in one night a couple weeks ago near 22 and V).

    These are all incidents that can and do happen in any major American city. But, let’s face it, we don’t live in Mayberry. We residents have to accept the bad to be able to live close to all the wonderful things you described. But, the pattern of the scum of the bad parts of Sac coming into our area to wreak havoc and cause trouble has got to stop. I don’t know how, but it does. I suggest being vigilant, keeping your neighborhood clean, showing anyone looking to cause trouble that they came to the wrong place. Sac Town Stand UP!!!

    -Kyle

    • You are right on about the scum coming in from other parts of town. In my experience the people actually living in midtown are aight, some are sorta crazy sure but they are generally a mellow bunch. It is always people from out of the neighborhood that come in on weekends and seem to think they can piss wherever and scream in the streets cuz wow its midtown and isnt this how people act here. No. I don’t go to your neighborhood and piss in your driveway, please don’t treat mine like its some crazy post apocalypse world. Additionally, in terms of petty theft/panhandlers – 90% of them step right off the light rail and into fucking things up. Everyone that actually lives here knows this.

      -person who has lived/worked in midtown for the past 10 years

    • Agree 100% with Jeeves – we love the grid and up until about a year ago agreed that violent crime was so low as to not be a significant concern, even walking home from a bar at 1:00 am.

      But not only Josiah Humphreys, but the baseball-bat beating on 20th and D that same night, several bar shooting fatalities, and a number of reported assaults (and we don’t know how many unreported assaults) on random pedestrians have changed that image recently. I do think it’s mostly from people coming from outside the Grid, but in prior years the violent criminals either passed up the Grid as a good place to cause mayhem, or were caught (unlike many of the recent perps). We don’t walk in the Grid after 10pm anymore, and I’ve lived her for 15 years walking all over downtown at night prior to the last year.

      I’m generally not a huge fan of more and more law enforcement ad infinitum, but I do feel we’ve swung the pendulum too far the other way in cutting back on police presence in the Grid, and it’s showing. I’m glad that the recent tax measures are increasing Sac PD back up a little, and I hope a substantial portion of that is going towards higher-level crime prevention and solution (detectives, gang unit, etc.) vs. just more cops per drunk-driving checkpoint. I realize the checkpoints are also important for public safety and are a significant revenue generator, but in terms of public safety I would much rather have the police keep me from getting randomly beaten to death, than having 5 squad cars at one checkpoint to nab those drunk drivers who aren’t showing external signs of impairment and so require a checkpoint to determine.

    • You two are right on as well. More cops (in the right places and doing the right things) would be nice. Hopefully it can happen with the passage of tax measures. And yeah, what is with people treating Midtown like it’s a high school campus on the last day of senior year? We live here man! STFU and pick up your Jimboy’s trash or else stay in your cage 🙂

    • Thomas Dodson

      of course there is crime on the grid. there have been, and will continue to be, violent crimes. wherever there are people, crime will follow.

      you have to look at the numbers, though. downtown/midtown is statistically one of safest places in our great city. the crimes that do occur seem to grab major headlines and attention. look at the numbers.

    • Not disagreeing with you here, but would you mind providing a link to your numbers? Just curious where you’re getting your data.

    • There are interesting maps on on crime in Sacramento available.

      Serious Crime Density Map: http://www.sacpd.org/pdf/crimestats/cwdensity.pdf

      This is an interesting interactive crime map of Sacramento you can drill down into Midtown.

      http://www.raidsonline.com/?address=Sacramento,CA&crimeTypes=%5b1,2,4,6,7,8,10,11,12,14,15,16,17,18%5d&startDate=7&endDate=0&zoom=8

  • Thanks for this, re-opened my eyes to the area that surrounds me as well.

    • Thomas Dodson

      right on

  • Ryan Schauland (f.k.a. ryuns)

    By the way, I have to occasionally remind grid-dwellers, that you can venture past Cap City Freeway. The surrounding neighborhoods are quite nice! 🙂 I had a very odd conversation with someone who was a big craft beer fan and said she missed her local breweries on the east coast. But she’d never been to Track 7, New Helvetia, Pangaea, or Dad’s (now with 26 taps) because it never occurred to her to leave the grid!

    • Mark

      Hey I’m a Midtown resident and I consider the close-in suburbs like East Sacramento, Curtis Park, Land Park and Oak Park as part of the city. In fact, if it were not for the freeways the grid would not abruptly end but rather it would kind melt into those old suburbs that surround it. However, other suburbs like Natomas, Arden-Arcade, Carmichael, South Sac and the Pocket are a different story. That’s not to say they they are bad places to live. Just that they really are not part of what most people would call the “city”. Some silly people in Roseville like to pretend they are on par with, even superior to Sacramento. I dunno why they think this? Because they have some upscale shopping malls?. There’s only one city and it’s heart is the grid. You may hate it, but it’s true. But in many ways the the grid belongs to all Sacramentans not just those of us who live here. So we all share some responsibility to keep it safe.

    • Thomas Dodson

      right on. there are a lot of great things going on beyond the grid. there are a lot of great things going on everywhere. celebrate it all.

  • Christy Harden

    I just moved away from downtown Sacramento in September and every time I go back I get so sad that I don’t live there anymore I almost start crying–I feel the exact same way about Sac as you do, and was just ready for something new–had lived there for 20 years. Though it’s fun being somewhere different, I am still madly in love with Sacramento and can definitely see myself back there at some point. Yay Sac!

    • Thomas Dodson

      oui!

  • Tony Sheppard

    I think there’s a false dichotomy being employed here – there are plenty of us who have one foot in the grid (for work, life, entertainment, whatever…) and one foot in another neighborhood (with plenty of choices like Oak Park, North Sac, East Sac, Tahoe Park, etc. that aren’t all beige box suburbia – and there are those that enjoy their beige boxes too). It’s a shame it took you so long to cross that divide, but many of us cross it on a routine basis and enjoy both sides.

    • gstarch

      Agreed. I love the grid, but this dude’s writing style is obnoxious.

    • Thomas Dodson

      word. i did this too for a short time. there are some great places in sacramento beyond the grid. enjoy them.

    • Che Perez

      Not a bad town, not a great town; surely an affordable town. Love being 5 hours closer to the cabin than that horrid drive thru Death Valley on 395 that took 9 hours from LA. The only neighborhood with a self-depricating motto of, “Keep Midtown Janky.”

    • William Burg

      “Keep Midtown Janky” started plenty of its own stir–that meme was spread by people who loved the neighborhood for what it *is*, in contrast to those who seemed to appreciate Sacramento only for “what it could be”–if it weren’t for the buildings, the trees, the people and the heat.

      In some ways, it was an ironic statement taken entirely the wrong way by the irony-deficient–kind of like writing a love letter to Sacramento entitled “I Hate Sacramento.”

  • Mark

    You’ve listed most of reason I live here in Midtown. However, I’m little more generous about people who live in the suburbs. There’s lots of reasons why people prefer it. That’s also what’s great about Sacramento. It has a great variety of people and lifestyles.

    And I appreciate that you exposed the urbanphobia in this town. By-the-way did you know we were just ranked the 8th most Redneck city in America? Maybe there is a correlation? I know that there’s not many rednecks living on the grid or in the close-in suburbs. So where do these people live? We talk so much about regionalism and diversity that we sometimes ignore the social/cultural divisions that exists in Sacramento. Maybe the central city is where that divide breaks down a little.

    I liked that you tried to put the problems in a broader perspective. So many people in Sacramento are conditioned into thinking that Sacramento is not a “real city.” But it is. At least it has the population of a real city. Unfortunately, in our short-sighted past the core was hollowed out and we are just trying to bring it back. In our post-suburban era, the grid will become the next real estate boom town. And there’s lots of room left.

    More people living in central Sacramento is good for the entire region -including the people who live and do business in the central city. It’s the only place in the Sacramento Region that really is “Sacramento.” Without out the central city there would be no here, here.

    • While I agree with most of the points made, Sacramento has always had a dual-personality problem. This author celebrates one and whines about the other. Sadly Typical. And frankly, is disappointing. Why not celebrate Sacramento? Why attack the majority of its residents? Are families not wanted in this town? Or are only the hipsters?

      By defining “Sacramento” as a small part of the City is short-sighted and small minded. Sure .. the HUGE investments in Midtown and Downtown are finally bearing fruit – at the loss elsewhere Citywide . But . the author’s common Midtown-centric bifurcation of the City attitude will forever be constrained by total disregard for the WHOLE city. In other words, it leads to a grid surrounded by ghetto.

      A less “The grid is better than Paris, but the rest of the City peeps are whining bitches” attitude would go farther. A more holistic approach that celebrates all of the assets in the City, from Oak Park, to the Pocket, to Natomas shows real appreciation for Sacramento.

    • Mark

      I live in Midtown and see kids around all the time. I don’t want to attack all the residents who live outside the grid. I do think some people who live out in the suburbs do have a wrong attitude about “downtown.” Though I have to admit that many Midtownies make unfair judgement regarding the suburbs as well.

      In no way have the city’s efforts in Midtown and Downtown come at a cost to the suburbs. IMO Sacramento hasn’t done enough for the central city. Or what they did invest was half-wasted because the people making the decisions were suburbanites who didn’t understand how urban works. Besides the central city typically shoulders a greater burden than the other districts when in comes to things like homelessness, traffic through our residential neighborhoods, visitors taking up parking spots and rude and unruly late-night commuters.

      There’s lots of great things outside of the grid. I don’t have the same take on the suburbs as some. It’s not first choice because I prefer cities. But not always. I can see why people would want to live in a house with a yard and garage. I totally get that. But there’s no way people will come to Sacramento to visit the Pocket Area or Natomas. Sorry. As I see it. The central city is Sacramento’s best economic hope in the future and so we need to get our act together and start building a real urban alternative to our wonderful suburbs.

    • Thomas Dodson

      said this for a long time, sacramento’s biggest problem is sacramento. it’s the small-town mentality we must first overcome in order to elevate.

    • William Burg

      I have my own theories about the origins of the “small-town mentality” thing–it comes from the old-school Sacramento gentry who wanted to pretend that Sacramento wasn’t a racially diverse industrial city, and went to great lengths to hide the evidence.

  • Shhhh. Tell your own secrets.

  • Kevin Greene

    Nice piece Thomas…as a 12 year resident of the grid, i concur on many of your points.

    • Thomas Dodson

      gracias

  • Really, you don’t consider Land Park and East Sacramento part of Sacramento? Oak Park, Tahoe Park, River Park, Del Paso Heights? You think these areas are all beige stucco McMansions? And, what does “I hate Sacramento” have to do with the fact that you seem to love “Sacramento?”

    • I can’t speak for the author but I don’t get the impression he feels that way but the reality is, for as nice as those areas are they’re not the same. They’re have some wonderful qualities but they are not equivalent to the Grid.

    • Bill Albertson

      Well, hating Sacramento is a long standing pastime in this city. It is serious business. We have an image to keep up- I’ve heard that Sacramentans are rude, aloof, and have no sense of humor. Movoto and Reddit have said so, so it must be true; and this article proves it. We take everything personally, dammit, and everything we say has got to be negative about this town, and everything negative simply must be wholly and completely true and meant with dire seriousness.

      It could not possibly have anything to do with wry self-deprecation, a twist of hyperbole and a subtly twisted sense of the sublime. Ever. There are no such things in Sacramento, and the city council’s traffic ninja brigade enforces that edict WITH AN IRON FIST!

  • Midtown Family

    My personal favorite is the mention of the parking. It also sums up the entitlement of some people that actually live in the grid.

    • While that is true for some residents -the ‘entitlement’ mentality is even worse by those who visit the grid who think we who live here should give up our parking (& yes it is ours because we pay the property taxes that maintain the streets & sidewalks infrastructure) for them. Many cities have zones of ‘resident only’ areas and much stricter enforcement in both residential/ commercial and mixed use areas. Sacramento is very behind the curve in urban parking policies.

    • Joel Rosenberg

      What do you suggest beyond my existing “T” pass? What are your experiences parking near your residence (average distance, maximum distance in the last year)? When the author uses his 3 block maximum as evidence of ease, do you balk at that being reasonable or do you find a much worse experience in your neighborhood?

      Just asking questions to try and bridge the gap between us neighbors.

    • William Burg

      The issue isn’t so much maximum parking distance but the effects of residential neighborhoods being used as ersatz business parking lots–it’s not just about parking distance, but about the repercussions of business visitors in a residential neighborhood. Big cities tend to have very strict rules about parking in those circumstances–residential neighborhoods near popular club districts are often resident-only at night (meaning, if you don’t have a parking permit or visitor pass, you CANNOT park there at night) and those visiting to go to clubs are encouraged to use commercial lots or take public transit (which, in those big cities, runs until 2 AM or later.)

      Now, this means that residences on the same blocks as the club districts still have to deal with late-night parking problems, but it takes pressure off the residential neighborhoods, and even gives the residents on those streets a nearby resident-parking option. Most downtown/midtown residences do not have parking spaces, which means street parking is the only option–or not owning a car. But even with a significant number of car-free households, whole neighborhoods can get parked up just with residents leaving their cars at home!

      Incidentally, if you have a residential parking permit, it is ONLY usable within 3 blocks of your residence.

  • Randy Balzarano

    Great article. The first outlying suburbs of the grid are wonderful. The next ones are not for me however to each their own.

  • Doug Vincent

    I love the Grid!! But just outside, Oakpark, Curtis Park, Land Park, S.Land Park, Hollywood Park, Tahoe Park are all awesome and just a short bike ride away!! Now, Roseville, Citrus Heights, Rocklin, Lincoln, oh my god what the fuck………………no way

  • real crime has happened. a look the other way doesn’t hide the fact that lives have been lost, junior. in comparison to your left-the-purse-on-the-seat example, would you say to the shooting victims in midtown: “hey, you shouldn’t walk in public when the sun is shining on the grid?” and by the way, sacramento is not JUST THE GRID. FIN

    • Thomas Dodson

      i see this one area struck a nerve. i addressed it in a comment above. thank you for taking the time to write.

  • Susan Brown

    Love ur article. Have lived in East Sac for 20 yrs and wldnt move to any other urban spot. My husband bikes to work on the grid evry day and we do nearly all our dining, farmers mkts and copious drinking in Midtown or within walking distance in East Sac. Can’t wait to see what’s in store for the City ovr the next 20 yrs!

    • Tony Sheppard

      According to the author, you don’t live in Sacramento!

  • William Burg

    I hate to break it to you Thomas, but they were right about the zombies…among its other claims to fame, Sacramento is the originator of the “Zombie Walk,” which opens the Trash Film Orgy at the Crest Theatre every July!

    • Bill didn’t Milwakee have the first zombie walk?

    • William Burg

      The GenCon zombie incident in 2000 was gamers at a con making fun of the Vampire: the Masquerade players by pretending they were playing a zombie-themed LARP inside the convention building, not an organized march. The 2001 Zombie Parade, held here in Sacramento, was the first zombie walk (in the form of an outdoor march) in the nation.

    • Thomas Dodson

      damn zombies always ruining things

    • William Burg

      Midtown zombies are the best zombies.

  • East Sac, oak park, land park….I always consider the first rung/streetcar neighborhoods outside the Central City as part of the grid. AKA..the interesting neighborhoods. Great piece. I heart Sacramento too for all the same reasons and many more not mentioned.

    • Thomas Dodson

      there are some nice places in those neighborhoods

  • I started as a transplant and a clean slate seven-years ago. I had zero preconceived ideas of what I was getting into. And I fell, and fell hard. I love it here, and I love calling Sacramento home. I’m one of the biggest cheerleaders of Sacramento, my job is entirely centered around how well my businesses do in Sacramento, and I have no plans to leave. But settle down, son. Don’t talk $hit about my Spokane.

    • Thomas Dodson

      amen

  • Moved here around the same after a few years in L.A., S.F., and NYC. I hated it and couldn’t wait to get out . . . but man, have I come to love this place. Well said Mr. Dodson!!!!

    • Thomas Dodson

      thank you, chris!

  • With all that walking, he must not have walked past 18th and P between March 17 and about a week ago. If he had, and was attentive, he might have noticed a giant pile of flowers around a light post on that corner. If, like I and many of my friends on the Grid, he heard about shit happening down here before it got on the news, he’d know those flowers were a memorial to a young man who was beaten by three other young men on that corner. He would know that young man died.
    He would know someone fired four shots into the Buckhorn on March 29,
    He would know there was a manhunt for a guy who shot another man down on the street outside the Monte Carlo last November.
    He would know there was an all-out gun fight on 20th and P last October.
    He would know someone was shot at 28th and J last August.
    He would know that one person was killed and several injured by a shooting during a Second Saturday in 2010.

    Don’t get me wrong, I’ve been coming to the Grid since 2000, living here (again) since 2006, and I enjoy it plenty and don’t feel in any particular danger. Hell, I was less than on the patio of Old T when the shots started being fired in October. I was outside the Press Club and helped security get people inside back in 2002 or 3. I was in my apartment and watched the tail end of it when Modesto Nance tore up several cars and parking meters on 17th, then crashed into the alley corner of Capitol Manor.
    So when he demands I, “Show [him] one violent crime report that shows downtown is a dangerous place,” I respond with several.
    Why?
    Because this author has turned tinted eyes on the realities of Sacramento’s Grid twice now, once with disdain and now with roses. Anyone who won’t acknowledge the good and the bad of a place cannot be part of the process of continuing its improvement.

    • William Burg

      Last time I checked, loving something meant that it was worth fighting for. Senseless crimes like these happen–but that doesn’t mean they should be ignored, or tolerated.

    • Keith Sharward

      Yeah, I thought the same thing on the “show me one violent crime report” bit. There are plenty. But overall, this was a fun piece. We need more people with this attitude.

    • Thomas Dodson

      i see this one area struck a nerve. i addressed it in a comment above. thank you for taking the time to write.

  • No car necessary for several days. Yup. Gotta love that part. Bikes!

    • Thomas Dodson

      and foot power!

  • Jared Goyette

    Sac Press editor here: This article’s author, Thomas Dodson, and I will be holding a conversation about this piece on Wednesday at noon at Bows and Arrows. Join us in person there, or watch the web stream online. We’ll embed it in this article.

    • Thomas Dodson

      looking forward to it

  • Bruce Moulton

    I liked the article. Great Pixs!! I wondered what your perspective might be had you lived here longer than just a few years. My first time was 1952. It was pre-freeways and pre-Old Sac as well as buildings over just a few stories high. Two bridges crossed the river going west and both lead to a slum even worse than what was found near the waterfront on our side. U S Highways 40 and 50 diverged here heading eastward. This was before Folsom Dam was completed and the floods were pretty regular. It hasn’t been too many decades ago that your “city” would have sold anyone any number of those houses in your “grid” for $1.00 so long as the buyer agreed to fix it up and live there.

    I can be sure you would not have used the “city limits” you put forth as then “Y” Street was lined with houses where now its only shaded parking under the freeway overhead. Land Park, Curtis Park, Oak Park, Tahoe Park and East Sacramento were every bit part of your city and you would not have noticed much as you traveled from one to the other. Every decade we change so much the previous residents would have trouble recognizing it.

    Yes we have some difficulties that need work like crime and homelessness but it is ever so much better today than in times gone by. I am so very glad to hear from all those that love Sacramento but please expand your boundaries some as you continue to live and improve my home.

    • gstarch

      Yep.

    • Ben Ilfeld

      I want to read a whole article of this…

    • Thomas Dodson

      tell me more about the $1 houses!

    • Bruce Moulton

      Thomas,
      I’ll do some research to avoid the difficulties of relating from memory and get back to you. But as I “recall” not only would the city sell you the house but also make the buyer a low interest loan to do the work necessary to make the home livable. I wouldn’t be so sure of this had I not looked at a couple of the old Victorians on the list and considered the idea. But back then thought I, “who would ever live down here!”

    • Trina Drotar

      Bruce, it seems like that program, or a program like that, existed into the 80s or so. Nationwide. Houses for $1 (or sometimes more), and there were people telling others how to get these $1 houses. I guess that program disappeared.

    • William Burg

      I don’t know the whole details, but yes, about 30-40 years ago there was a short-lived program that sold people houses for $1 if they fixed them up–that came about largely because of people who were moving downtown and buying houses with credit cards, fixing them up at a time when the city planned to demolish the entire “grid” for office complexes. Apparently, you were considered kind of cracked if you wanted to live in what they called the “Old City” then.

    • Bruce Moulton

      There you are Thomas, witnesses! Trina that jarred this old memory a bit and if I am right it was part of the federal urban renewal program. They gave the money to the city who then acquired the dilapidated, now restored, old homes and sold them as described. And William you are so right. Back in the day the “grid” was not in least bit desirable, considered mostly a slum, and the general consensus was that it should all be torn down and replaced with a so-called “Modern City.” What a mistake that would have been. Just look at it today!

    • William Burg

      So far as I can tell, the “$1 to fix up a house” program was local, not federal–the federal program was the one that demolished most of downtown Sacramento, but they ran out of funds before they demolished everything. By then, there was a reaction against destroying everything, and new city rules regarding old buildings, including incentives to take over dilapidated properties. It may have been modeled on programs in other cities. Not much chance of that program happening today–property values are too high!

    • Trina Drotar

      Bruce and William, I’m not sure if it was local or federal, but I know that the program was not just in Sacramento. I thought it was part of HUD. I recall seeing those in various cities throughout California and other states. I also seem to recall that those houses were often few and far between and needed a whole lot of work (translate as money) to make them habitable in many cases. A quick search proves that property values are too high for $1.00 homes, even in Michigan. I did however find a 2 br/1 ba for $850 and one for 1000. Interesting. It would be interesting to discover if anyone actually purchased one of those homes and whether he or she still owns/lives in it. Funny how times change. What was undesirable “Old City” then is desirable now. Yes, it would have been a mistake to demonish the “grid” and make a “Modern City.” So right!

  • See you Wednesday. 🙂

  • While I agree with most of the points made, Sacramento has always had a dual-personality problem. This author celebrates one and whines about the other. Sadly Typical. And frankly, is simply rehash. Why not celebrate Sacramento? Why attack the majority of its residents? Are families not wanted in this town? Or are only the hipsters willing to overpay for a cocktail?

    By defining “Sacramento” as a small part of the City is short-sighted and small minded. Sure .. the investments in Midtown and Downtown are finally bearing fruit – at the loss elsewhere Citywide .

    But . the author’s common Midtown-centric bifurcation of the City attitude will forever be constrained by total disregard for the WHOLE city. In other words, it leads to a grid surrounded by ghetto.

    Less of the typical – “The grid is better than Paris, but the rest of the City peeps are whining bitches” – attitude would go farther. A more holistic approach that celebrates all of the assets in the City, from Oak Park, to the Pocket, to Natomas shows real appreciation for Sacramento.

    • Tony Sheppard

      But that argument also goes both ways even if you believe that the City would not exist without the Grid, as the Grid would also not exist in its current form without the rest of the City around it.

    • William Burg

      Technically speaking, the Grid existed for 60 years without the rest of the city around it…Y Street and 31st Street were the original city limits, and even then we had more people living in those limits than we do now. Admittedly, we didn’t share the grid with three elevated freeways!

      We see your point, Tony, and yes, part of the city’s overall appeal is our interconnected nature, but another part is the strong sense of neighborhood identity. Curtis Park and Land Park kind of have their own vibe, East Sacramento does, Oak Park does, the Pocket, West Sacramento, North Sac etecera–but the “Grid” has not just one vibe but several, even though we aren’t that much denser in population. So it’s easy to get the sense that you don’t really NEED to leave the grid for anything. Once you do, of course, it’s fun to remember the neat things outside our lovely little box–and visit them on occasion. And part of the fun of central city living is showing off the latest cool place to your friend who lives in the far-off reaches of, oh, two miles away.

    • Tony Sheppard

      That’s why I said “in its current form” – there are a lot of people around who like the bars and clubs (as well as those who don’t), the galleries, and other businesses that wouldn’t survive without the commuters and the folks who come in from outside the grid and spend their money there.

      It reminds me of towns that grow and transform over time with tourism and retiree in-migration (who often first came as tourists). There was an article years ago about Estes Park, CO where residents were complaining about the tourists clogging up the local hospital, without acknowledging that they wouldn’t have had a local hospital except for the tourists.

    • Tony Sheppard

      I explained why I thought the two situations were related in terms of local residents lamenting the presence of outsiders who also help support and justify the facilities they value – I didn’t make any claim about the situations being identical/equivalent. Not surprisingly, I think to make the claim that they are “completely unrelated” is “kind of silly.”

      As to who would care if assorted neighborhoods no longer existed, presumably the people who enjoy living there – some of whom rarely ever visit the central City. Just as there are Midtown residents who wouldn’t miss Carmichael, there are, presumably, many Carmichael residents who wouldn’t miss Midtown, for many of the same reasons. The article author himself cites having been told by suburbanites not to go Downtown.

      My earlier point was very simple – that we don’t have a clear dichotomy of places – we have a great many people who live in one and work in the other (in both directions) or who rely on both for various aspects of their lives. And to call one Sacramento and claim the other isn’t is also “kind of silly.”

    • I have a problem with his definition of “Sacramento”. I lived in Midtown for more than 13 years – nearly all of my adult life.

      But, facts are pesky. In today’s world, the author’s “Sacramento” couldn’t exist without the ‘burbs. For instance, let’s just look at the dreaded beige box land called North Natomas. Without North Natomas, there would be no Sleep Train Arena, or Kings to be discussing… also, without North Natomas, Midtown wouldn’t have water. Huh!?! What did he say?

      Yup … that’s right, since the North Natomas community plan generates the largest amount of taxes, it is the channeling of tax dollars from the dreaded ‘burbs to Midtown that funds things like the relatively high police presence at such events like Concerts in the Park or Second Saturday.

      Like I originally said … leadership that celebrates all of Sacramento, and focuses on a stronger SACRAMENTO not a stronger Grid leads to long term community strength. Instead we will have a “Look at me ” grid surrounded by ghetto.

      As far as I am concerned… Del Paso Boulevard (Del Paso Heights) has the best bones in the city. You would never know it! It is a treasure … and totally dismissed..

    • Mark

      The fact that a majority live in the suburbs is irrelevant. The grid used to have more people until it was gutted and nearly discarded as a place to live in that mad rush to create suburbia. The next real estate boom is not going to be in suburbs but in the central city. It’s not an either or proposition. Sacramento will continue to have a huge amount of suburbs. But we need a real city at the heart.

    • Mark

      As the population of the central city increases local businesses will be less dependent on the outsider/commuters to survive. But actually Midtown residents already play a vital role in keeping Midtown businesses afloat. And many of us could care less if some of the places which cater primarily to the suburban party animals went belly up. Also I didn’t get your comparison between Midtown/Central City to the Estes Park. They are totally unrelated.

    • Mark

      Actually the taxes collected in Natomas is just as likely to channeled back into Natomas. Why are you are guys protesting so much? Frankly we don’t need suburban kids coming into Midtown, getting stupid drunk and acting like total *&^#$*! So a handful of suburban bar owners can make bank? And you wouldn’t tolerate the homeless like we do. And those extra police on 2nd Saturdays is as much for the benefit of the visitors as they are for the residents. So don’t talk to me about who pays for what.

      I don’t think it takes a genius to understand that when people are asked to think of Sacramento they generally or almost never be thinking of Natomas or Greenhaven. That doesn’t mean Natomas or Greenhaven are bad places and the residents as less important that residents of central city. And I really don’t think we have been treated as any more important. Maybe the people who like living in Midtown, the grid and close-in are more excited about and proud of their neighborhood than others and that comes across to some as arrogant or narcissistic.

      As far as people in Carmichael or wherever not going “downtown.” That’s fine. We are working to create a place for the Sacramentans who do want to live in a ‘real city’. If that’s not your thing then by all means stay away.

    • Thomas Dodson

      you made a great point. and i appreciate you sharing it. most of the ‘first tier’ neighborhoods are just that, neighborhoods. if people want to go live in them, wonderful. but very few people work, play, etc. in curtis park, land park, etc. they’re just houses.

    • Tony Sheppard

      “I don’t think it takes a genius to understand that when people are asked to think of Sacramento they generally or almost never be thinking of Natomas or Greenhaven.”

      I don’t think this is a true statement, in sentiment (i.e., if it includes other similar areas of the City). I think it would actually be nice if it was true. But the vast majority of Sacramento looks more like those places, and most people live in places like that. So their visitors/friends/family also see those places more. And for many (sadly), Downtown and Midtown are trip destinations for once a month Second Saturdays or occasional excursions to K Street.

      Many visitors, or those passing through town, are also limited to views of the airport or the area immediately surrounding the current arena, for example. Others who come for conventions see an area of Sacramento limited to a 2-3 block radius of places like the Hyatt and the Sheraton.

      For those of us who run events at places like the Crest (my home away from home), It’s incredible the number of people we talk to who say they simply never come into the central City – almost to the point of forgetting it’s there. People who say they’re confused by one-way streets and can never find parking (despite the Crest having validated, covered parking one block away). And I’m constantly disappointed by people from other cities/countries who’ve visited Sacramento and describe it as a wasteland of strip malls and cookie-cutter suburbia, having obviously never been downtown.

      The other recurring and consistent refrain from others is that Sacramento is a neat place because it’s close to other, nicer places. I’ve seen that from recruiters, residents, visitors, etc. And they’re not coming to that conclusion based on a love of Downtown/Midtown – it’s based more on a false assumption that one would have to travel to SF to get anything artsy or cool/urban.

      So I don’t think there’s any great evidence that Downtown/Midtown is what most people think of when thinking of Sacramento.

  • As a former grid resident, I agree with any of the points made. However, I have to agree that soft-pedaling the all-too-real issue of violent crime does no one any favors. Recognizing it as a problem is a necessary first step toward addressing it.

    Dismissing Land Park, Tahoe Park, the Pocket, etc. as nothing more than stucco-box strip mall suburbs is a little offensive and simple-minded as well….

    Wish I could come to the discussion at Bows and Arrows, but since I live in Tokyo now it’s a little to far to go. I’m sure it will be a lively talk!

  • Thomas Dodson

    thanks for your comments, everyone. i appreciate you taking the time to offer your opinions. some of you make some great points.
    feel free to tweet me anytime at @shockthomas.

    • Tony Sheppard

      Not engaging the points that are being made makes the original article seem even more like an attempt to drive traffic to your website, as was suggested earlier.

    • Tony Sheppard

      Thank you for diving back in today 🙂

    • Thomas Dodson

      happy to. this is just a new one for me.

  • Wow–this is definitely not an article about what’s great about Sacramento, but rather a defensive article about how the negative perception is wrong. Why not focus on the positive things that the city has to offer? What about lower cost-of-living compared to the glamour cities you mentioned? What about all the urban farming and community gardens? What about mixed-use development? What about some data and stats? Also, I think anyone that concludes any persuasive essay by saying if you don’t like what I’m saying, you can leave is clearly living with some kind of chip on his shoulder. Looking forward to reading about what you actually find great about this city rather than your 1500+ word rant on why everyone is wrong.

    • Thomas Dodson

      focus on the positive; got it.

    • Che Perez

      The style of this article was a subtle attempt to attract new social traction – I’ll give this much to Dodson, it worked, and it’s real content production and it’s a nice break-away from the previous ‘social media production style of “Hot or Not?” Kudos for getting people to think a little. But when it comes down to it, it all reminds me of what we call “Meta debate,” on the college circuit (CEDA), wherein one team argues rules and boundaries of debate, instead of the real debate. For me, it goes deeper that that; who the heck cares what anybody else thinks about Sacramento or midtown. Like any town anywhere, Sacramento has the good, the bad and the ugly – no more or no less than any other town of our size. Now shut up and swim, just not in any rivers around Sacramento.

  • it is a great place to live as i used to be a part of it all many years ago myself.
    my one complaint…

    sacramentans need to learn to tip. hands down some of the worst tippers on earth.

    work on that

  • yeah, an entire city tips exactly the same. i will get right on that. surprised i have been able to sleep at all.

  • George Raya

    Thank You, Thomas. I enjoyed your reasoning on how Sacramento is the center of the universe.

    • Thomas Dodson

      indeed it is!

  • Shalini Chandra

    Oh Thomas, are you trying to compete for comments vs. my article about the Burbs vs. Sac on here? 🙂

    • Thomas Dodson

      i was unaware people actually engaged in this forum. it’s interesting.

    • William Burg

      Welcome to my playground, Thomas. Let’s build a fort!

    • Shalini Chandra

      Oh they engage, trust me! The replies to my article were quite passionate lol.

    • Thomas Dodson

      good to know

  • R.V. Scheide

    yeah, I deleted my rude comment, cause Thomas was right, I was just trolling for a reaction. I’m glad you like it on the grid Thomas, the rest of Sacramento can be pretty cool too.

  • R.V. Scheide

    Thanks William Burg. I was being a little too serious last night.

    • William Burg

      My hat’s off to you, RV! I don’t think Thomas’ intent is to downplay the suburbs, but rather to elevate the city as a whole–it’s not a question of the suburbs vs. the central city. If the city grows in positive ways, the suburbs benefit as much as downtown. The more we share that appreciation, rather than turning it into a “downtown vs. suburbs” shoving match, the more positive the image of the city as a whole.

    • Tony Sheppard

      But that dynamic is often embedded in many of the conversations around here. The whole arena debate has been that way – “Build in downtown, it will be great for Sacramento!” – while ignoring the fact that the Natomas site is also in Sacramento. So, it sometimes is a case of pitting one part of the City against another.

      Folks in Midtown, for example, don’t want to live in the shadow of big box stores or live alongside car lots. But many would like those things to exist elsewhere within the City if the alternative is that the retail sales taxes get siphoned off the the Roseville Galleria, or to auto malls in Roseville, Elk Grove, and Folsom.

      Midtown folks, and those in toney neighborhoods like East Sac and Land Park should be thrilled that there are people happy to live in areas like Arden and Natomas – because it’s a symbiotic relationship we’ve all got going on.

  • R.V. Scheide

    I didn’t think that was his intent, either. I just over-reacted to one more story about the grid. But hell, that’s the Sacramento Press’ audience, so who am I to judge? Plus I was just being plain rude last night.

  • nolongerinsac

    This is the type of self-deluded vision that I see far too often from residents of Sacramento, particularly those that live in the grid. If you really want to stick your head in the sand and believe this is a great city, than all I can do is say that I feel sorry for you. The only thing missing in this steaming pile are the phrases “World Class City” and “Capital of the World’s 8th Largest Economy”.

    • Ryan Schauland (f.k.a. ryuns)

      If you’re living in a city that you hate, are we supposed to feel sorry for you too? Or does your infallible knowledge about the shortcomings of this place keep you happy? Just curious.

    • nolongerinsac

      Yes, it keeps me very happy.

    • John Boyer

      steaming pile? Another “blunt honesty ankle biting” with intent to degrade other POVs

    • Thank you! Someone speaks the truth here. Anyone who thinks this place is great has never actually lived in a “great” place in their lives and they have to tell themselves this town is just fine to be happy.

    • I feel sorry for anyone who lives in a place they don’t like and does nothing but whine about it. You could, you know, move elsewhere if you are not happy here. Or make it better here.

  • When I got here 25 years ago, you couldn’t get a decent meal in this town, let alone a good coffee. It has certainly come of age. Yet it is still small enough that you might see or even know someone who is regularly on TV, or has acheived elected office. In LA or SF, that would NEVER happen.

    We like Sacramento, even living outside the grid. We come in to visit you tattooed and pierced wierdos for a little culture once in a while when we come in to eat, shop, or just hang out in front of the Naked Lounge, and then hightail it back to the Pocket.

    If we leave, it will not only be out of Sacramento, but out of California, as those mischief makers with too much time on their hands at the Capitol are strangling this State.

    • … oh, you mean the folks who are trying to bring us high speed rail, better mental health services for the poor, an end to gay discrimination (if only the US Supreme court upholds the California Supreme Court ruling on gay marriage by rejecting the defense of Prop 8 – and California governors refused to uphold this proposition that makes all gays second class citizens), and the separation of church and state by permitting open access to abortion and family planning measures, more solar energy (yes the 30% goal in California is six times what exists in other states today), and steps, even baby steps, toward better gun control: e.g.

      SB 140, signed tis month and authored by Mark Leno (D-San Francisco), allocates $24 million to identify and seize assault weapons owned by convicted criminals and individuals with serious mental illnesses.”

      … and while accidents and mistakes continue to happen, at least California has in place regulations that attempt to protect workers and reduce the chances of a West Texas blast here; while governor Perry even after the Texas disaster continues to crow about how Texas is business friendly = who cares about the murder of the innocents …

    • Che Perez

      Wait, so 25 years ago, you couldn’t find Lucky Cafe, Tiny’s Burgers, The Original Broiler, The Mandarin Cuisine, El Novillero, Firehouse, Frank Fats, Biba, Slocum House or Harlows? Wow.. I used to ride my skateboard from the Pocket in 1980 to just hang out at Tower Records and cruise chicks.

    • Yes, you fools trying to “bring” us a choo-choo which we won’t ride and make us pay for the privilege. You dupes who want to disarm us while you mollycoddle every criminal if they look right to you. You tyrants who want to force us to pay for your killing of the innocent while you let the guilty off scot-free.

    • Ryan Schauland (f.k.a. ryuns)

      Wow, curmy, where’s your tact today? Your rants are usually more polite. Also confused about your use of pronouns. Do you live here?

    • Well Dan… Like Tom said… either help fix it, or don’t let the door hit you on your way out. Whining about things never does anyone any good.

  • … interesting complaint Curmudgeon, but unless you oppose everything, in someways it is better to start paying for the choo-choo as an offset for money that currently subsidizes airports and air travel – should the cost of oil ever go up, then trains may be the cheapest form of travel – definitely cheaper than airplanes – but wait, look at the new Sacramento air terminal extravagant structure and the downtrend of users …. Oh, and no one is disarming anyone under SB140 … except those who are felons and with “serious mental illness” ….. oh but wait ….

  • “What crime? You mean you left your purse on the front seat of your car and someone stole it? Holy shit. Alert the ATF. That’s called a crime of opportunity, Junior. Show me one violent crime report that shows downtown is a dangerous place. One.”

    This topic hits close to home to me hence this response. My neighbor’s house got broken into. People hide drugs in the bushes in front of my house. People ask me “if i live alone” and then smoke crack and look through my window before my neighbor has to pull a gun on them. My old neighbor was assaulted and robbed right in front of our house. And finally, this discredits the murders and actual violent crimes and sex assaults that have taken place here. None of us left our purses on the front seats of our cars with the windows rolled down at night, that naive statement is offensive to those of us who have been victims of crime or know people who have been.

    • The point was… That crime can take place ANYWHERE… Lake Tahoe, Roseville, San Jose… even Granite Bay, Marin, or Alamo… and some crime happens when some people don’t take care. That’s all.

    • Read the paper sweetie.

  • That was an awesome “artilce!” I can wait to attend that “luch!”

    • William Burg

      Considering the tone of the comments, maybe he meant “lucha libre”

    • Che Perez

      I love cribbage! I’m in! Penny a point?

  • Looking forward to coming back to Sac and calling it home! And, living on the grid 🙂
    Sac has a wonderful community and is just such a live able place……thanks for writing this!

    • Thomas Dodson

      welcome back

  • Not really about grid vs. ‘burbs, but I do feel similarly about my home in East Sac. Not long ago, we went to San Francisco for the weekend and had a lovely time. But when we came home, I walked with my daughter to Les Baux and had an excellent pastry and cup of coffee in the sunshine on the patio. I reflected that in S.F., we’d have had to fight for parking, pay through the nose for it, walk uphill to get there, wait in a line out the door, and then if we sat outside, it would be foggy and cold and traffic would be roaring by. We regularly walk to the Shack, Chocolate Fish, Three Sisters, OneSpeed… I love downtown and midtown too, but East Sac has many of the same charms.

    • Wow… You said it. I’m one of your neighbors and visit the same places. This really is special. You won’t find many places in the world with this mix. I guess we’re just lucky in this time and place.

  • I LOVE SACRAMENTO!!!! As a Sacramento native. always have loved my Sac-Town,
    Sacra-“tomato” and will always be proud to call Sacramento my home and “where my people are”!
    Down-town Sacramento is indeed full of history, culture, fun and fascinating people 🙂
    My father was one of those people- Michael Edward McHugh- Rest In Peace much loved father and my mom Wendy, currently is One of those wonderfully wacky downtown residents 🙂
    Enjoyed your story and found it entertaining- thank you!

    • Thomas Dodson

      gracias!

  • Thank you for your insightful quick glance at our home. I have lived in Sacramento for 42 years, and downtown for 33, have owned 2 businesses in the grid, currently running a cafe in Mansion Flats, and I am home. We have homeless, we have crime, we have trees, we have rivers, we have art, we have food, we have entertainment, we have traffic, we have politicians, we have a place that brings you back if you leave – we have it all and it works. I have lived in L.A. and S.F. and Tahoe, was born in Santa Rosa, but I always come back to the place where two rivers meet’. Sacramento; downtown, midtown, Curtis Park, McKinley, all of East Sac, Land Park, West Sac along the river, etc. etc. it all makes up this wonderful oasis I call “home.”

    • Thomas Dodson

      well said

    • Trina Drotar

      Ah Davonne, it seems like there is indeed something about this city as a poem I wrote, “No Siren, This Lady,” indicates. It attracts people of all walks of life, each searching for something. Many leave only to return, sometimes more than once. And each, as the story goes, “returned to a town that is not perfect,” that sometimes has its priorities a bit askew, “but a town that truly is home.”

  • I was born in Sacramento…and roamed downtown and midtown as a child, then lived in the City (SF) a couple of times as an adult. Welcome to ditching your car and living in the “neighborhood” like you do there. It’s wonderful that in recent years Sacramento has really come into its own…I really appreciated it one night when I drove in from the Bay area and as I was crossing the river, the fireworks over the river started….and for the first time I saw it from a strangers eyes….and realized just how beautiful and special Sacramento really is. Having traveled extensively….there really isn’t anywhere you can go and as you cross the river and head east open your eyes and look over the city…..and marvel at the blur of treetops So many trees that we take for granted, and just another reason to love Sacramento and be very proud of our town!

    • It seems the key is to get out of town once in awhile. Only then does one really notice and really appreciate what we do have here. Every city has their blighted parts, but as you said, it seems in “recent years” Sacramento has come into it’s own. I know that just now I’m really beginning to appreciate living here.

  • Enjoyable essay!

    The title– why not just change it to “I Hated Sacramento”?

    There! You’re welcome.

  • Loved it. As someone who lived in two of the cities you mention, Spokane and Omaha (as well as Seattle, Baltimore, Portland), I can only say how right you are. I love living, shopping and working on the grid for all the reasons you describe. Sacramento is so, well, livable! So glad that after all my wanderings I landed here. Sacramento is a revelation.

    • Thomas Dodson

      agreed!

  • Thomas, you nailed it. I moved here in 1975… it REALLY was a Cow Town back then. Always thought this is just a place I’m passing through. That was 38 years ago. I am just NOW coming to grips that perhaps this is indeed my “hometown”. I’ve disliked Sacramento all those years, but now I’ve got to ask “compared to what?” That’s where your words became the same as mine. The place ain’t perfect, but it’s a heck of a lot better than most others. If one travels around (as you do), you will readily notice that Sacramento is more than it appears… even to the born locals. Thanks for the great article.. Now if we could just do something about the “homeless problem”.

    • Thomas Dodson

      right on

  • Grew up in Seattle, moved here a few years ago. The crime here is nothing. Seriously. Drunk jocks beating people? You don’t even hear about that shit in other cities. Since I left Seattle, three people have been murdered on the BLOCK I lived on. This place is like the Garden of Eden: beautiful, clear, warm, friendly, surrounded by incredible state and national parks, affordable, great job opportunities, amazing punk shows at least once a week, the list goes on. No complaints, Sac. You are killing it, keep up the good work. I don’t even notice your slightly dorky coffee shops anymore. Other major cities are basically crowded fashion shows, sacramento is actually a city. Wouldn’t change a thing.

    • Mark

      Sorry but your cheerleader nonsense is just as bad as the haters. I’m glad you’ve found your paradise. However, that has much more to do with you, experience and what you’ve been exposed than anything else. Yes it’s all relative. But so easily dismissing drunks beating people and explaining that 3 people were murdered in your old Seattle neighborhood tells me less about Seattle and much more about you and your circumstances. I’m glad you don’t feel the need to change a thing about Sacramento but others like myself don’t agree with you. We like/love Sacramento and just what it to become an even better city. There’s nothing wrong with that. It doesn’t mean we hate Sacramento. Just the opposite.

  • Greeting,
    I enjoy the fact that you seen the silver lining in this grand city of Sacramento. I grew up here and lived many places within Sacramento and venture outside the city limited and across oceans. From seeing the evolution of the city I stand proud to say I live here. From places I have been around the world I always meet fans of Sacramento and I would say this city does have a pretty good reputation along with the negatives (which any city has). I came by to the talk at Bow and Arrows and I enjoyed listening to the conversation. When it comes to places, events, or just all around things to do in Sacramento, there are plenty of options and I have an easy time showing them to people. I am glad you received a lot of feedback on this article and blessings. Next conversation that is held I will put my two cents in, till then enjoy. Justin (guy sitting in the back)

  • Perspective: Fortunately, this site doesn’t require the author’s credentials or credibility to post self-centric articles. This is a mere blog entry, chock-full of the me-myself-I perspective from a guy who freeloads all over town. So of course he loves it. He’s figured out how to work it.
    Perspective.

    • Thomas Dodson

      pretty much

  • I’d like to address the young lady who mentioned that homeless were leaving their drugs outside her door. I think that’s the final straw! This has gone two far and I for one am ready to take a stand!

    So…what’s the adress? Ill get right on those drugs!

  • I lived in Sacramento back in the ’90s just for a summer and wish I had known more of this Sacramento. My experience wasn’t great, but you’ve made me interested in giving it another chance. Thank you.

  • A lot of words to say little.

  • I love it here.. I wouldn’t live anywhere else! I love being near the mountains and ocean. I love the winters that aren’t freezing cold. I love the warm summer nights. The people are down to earth, usually nice. The only problem is I think we need more than 1 newspaper to get both sides of the story. Life is wonderful in sacramento… Small but not too small.

  • This town sounds like Disneyworld compared to my town. Planning on moving to Sac this time next year and this article makes me confident I’m making a good decision.

    • William Burg

      Hm. What would living at Disney World be like?

    • Trina Drotar

      Oh dear, I hope Sacramento is not like Disney World. Nothing against Disney World, but I’m glad that it’s in Florida and that Disneyland is in Anaheim.

  • I suppose that it would be a small world, after all.

  • City Concern

    I agree with Jeeves too: “…don’t sugar coat the ills plaguing Midtown at the moment. While it’s not a dangerous/violent place to live, it is a place where you do need to be vigilant about your safety….
    if you leave your purse in plain view in your car… home invasions… These are all incidents that can and do happen in any major American city. But, let’s face it, we don’t live in Mayberry. I suggest being vigilant, showing anyone looking to cause trouble that they came to the wrong place…”

    They say the first step toward recovery is acknowlegement. And having lived in Sac off and on over the last ten years, I have become aware of the denial going on primarily by the natives. This isnt the worst city by far that someone could live in. And right now, I dont see it as one of the best. But there is great potential here, not to be another SF or LA. There is no need for that. And like Troy66 mentioned, “the problem is they try to make it [seem] like downtown San Francisco and jack up the prices at restaurants and businesses down there.” And I do see attempts at emuliation of things in other cities, and that just isnt necessary. A unique identity can be created here because this is the only city in California that is the Capitol and that that should stand for more than just being a cozy cute hometown to those born here. But it should be a trendsetter as it is also the Aministrative offices for one of the most prominent places in the world.

  • Pingback: EJaCLZmxSl()

  • Thomas – I enjoy this article man ! Well said….maybe we can collaborate or share content sometime. http://www.sactownboom.com “The Urban Development Info Source”

  • seatle is Disney land compared to sacramentos worst parts just saying I lived in the worst parts of Tacoma and seatle and let me tell you downtown and midtown are segregated from south and north sacramento were the real crime and inner city lies drive around and see , I loved seatle and would leave the best part of sac for old seatle anyday, srry about the grammer

  • Pingback: Pine Hill City Lights()

  • Sacramento in October is the best because the high temp is in the 80’s when many parts of the country are seeing snow. I really like the old houses in the downtown area by J st.
    http://webuyhousesinsacramento.com/

  • Filmmaker

    Took a walk around Downtown Sacramento as a photographer. Everyone scowls or flinches the moment you approach them.

    Not the type of place I would suggest to other tourists. People are very stuck-up because they work in a place where they get to wear suits and make-up.

    I went to Elk Grove, nicest most down-to-earth people in the world. If you are a new person in Sacramento, I would just avoid the grid if you can or just keep to yourself because you will just get sad, depressed and angry once you start interacting with Sacramentans in downtown.

    I’m used to talking and being nice to people having a conversation and I have to say I am amazed by how cold these people are I didn’t think it was possible with all the political correctness nowadays.

  • Kay Borden

    LOL no offense, but there is not a “beach” in Sacramento. The Pacific ocean does not come in this far. It’s a nice place to live, but I would rather live in the bay area. Sacramento is like a desert in the summer.

    • Venus Savage

      If you have a choice between the Bay Area and Sacramento, I can’t imagine why you’d ever choose Sacramento.

  • R Rochelle Rogan

    Having been born the Bay Area, raised in South Sacramento. Lived in MidTown and Downtown – basically because it was affordable. Yes I paid $300 for 800 square feet. Then onto live in the deep south and then back to California. Spending 10 years in the LA area (WeHo, Hollywood, Burbank and Long Beach) I headed back to Sacramento.
    When I return there is an undeserved arrogance among the younger “On The Grid” people. I mean when a homeless hipster turns down my offer of help because I’m not ON the grid?! Seriously? You’re homeless, jobless, car-less, hopeless and you say no? It’s like they have never traveled or lived in another country….The air of superiority is something that now makes me avoid all things Grid-Like. I mean really it’s fucking Sacramento.

  • HoodooOperator

    The parking rant would be true if they didn’t give my wife a ticket for parking in a zip car spot when she clearly wasn’t. But 90% of the people here can’t park a car between two lines or use a turn signal so my expectations were already pretty low. Living here has slowly and steadily eroded my faith in humanity and caused me to grow bitter and hostile towards other people. Say what you will about the Midwest, at least the people there aren’t confident idiots with a narcissism that would put Dyonisis to shame.
    My only problem with Sacramento is that when the ‘big one’ hits, it’s to far inland to receive what it truly deserves.

  • Kristy S>

    There is crime in Sacramento. People get shot, there is gang violence, homes and liquor stores get robbed…and not all neighbors are friendly. There is also poverty. Not all the poor are homeless. Sacramento has its ups and downs, but it is not the Paradise you make it out to be.

  • TJ

    I lived in Sacramento for 17 years. I recently moved away. The crime has gotten significantly worse (my car was broken into 3x in one year), the urban sprawl is terrible and getting worse and the lines between good and bad neighborhoods have gotten a lot thinner. The traffic sucks. The city government is horrible and the urban planning is all designed behind fattening the pockets of the rich and filling the city coffers with no regard to what the quality of life will be like in 1-2 decades.

    It’s not such a great place to live. And I didn’t have to move far to find a much better quality of life.

    • Ellie Bates

      I have to laugh when I hear people say that Sac traffic is bad! When I hear that chances are that they have never lived anywhere else. I lived in New Jersey, San Francisco, Atlanta, Phoenix and I grew up in L.A. Sac has bad traffic, compared to what? LOL…

      • TJ

        You’re correct, the traffic is not terrible when you compare it to cities with 5-10x the population. Crazy that, huh?

        But that’s not the focus of my comment. It’s the combination of all the factors that make it a much desirable place to live.

  • Cali Curmudgeon

    Well, dear author, you ARE a newly single man, divorced and all that. Of course suburbia would bore you to tears; it is the domain of families with children.

    The Grid, on the other hand, has become the place for singles to mingle, as well as a branch of San Francisco for people who can’t afford San Francisco. And it has gentrified over the last two decades.

  • supresmooth

    When you’ve lived in other cities that work, I mean really work, for their populace and put quality of life above dollar signs, Sacramento looks like a depressing place. Get the greed out of City Council and put tax money to good use and Sacramento could be the paradise you’re talking about.

    • Venus Savage

      You are right. Sacramento doesn’t work as a city, and there are no signs that that will change. The QOL isn’t that good, all things considered. And being a few hours away from the desirable things in CA means you’re not part of any of them.

  • anon01

    I think this article is being written through rose-tinted glasses. Not to say there is anything wrong with that, but the reality is there are already people who are going out of their way to fix the problems the city faces and after many years, it still hasn’t gotten better.

    As for walkability and bikeability, San Francisco is second place nationally in both of those categories in 2015 studies (beating Sacramento by six places), so I’m not sure what you were saying earlier unless you’re concerning about only the hills. That being said, San Francisco is also a pretty awful place to live if you’re not working for a tech/dotcom company or willing to shell out $2200 a month for a 1 bedroom apartment. It’s a great place to visit like you said, but I doubt it’s any better or worse of a place to live than Sacramento.

    • Ellie Bates

      San Francisco “bikeability”? I have to laugh when I see theses “rankings”. I lived in S.F. for 9 months and I can tell you it is NOT bike friendly. That is if your not a professional biker with the stamina of a gorilla! The hills are a killer and people drive like they never see you. That being said, still love to visit S.F. anytime I can!

  • Venus Savage

    The Grid isn’t that great.

    It’s mostly bars. Kind of run-down looking. A few too many violent people. Bike theft is rampant. Loaves and Fishes makes the area a destination for the homeless.

    The economy in Sacramento isn’t very strong, still, and doesn’t have a lot of employment diversity. The downtown area is a half century long story of bad development, which continues today. The air quality in the valley is poor.

    Davis is a smart, liberal, college town. But, overall, the population of Sacramento isn’t well educated, and it shows.

    This article comes across as pompous and condescending. Wake up; the Grid isn’t that great.

  • 4311rlsv

    Sacramento is awful. We’re only here because we were transferred in our companies, and we’re trying everything to go back home. Home is Los Angeles. There is nothing to do here, the people are snobby (and there’s NOTHING for them to be snobby about). There’s a ton of racism, from all directions. The traffic isn’t bad at all, compared to other places. We’ve said “Hi!: to neighbors, and just get dirty looks. The people who work up here are either real nice, or they’re unfriendly. There’s a lot of crime, a lot of gang crap, and the neighborhoods change in a blink……you’ll be driving through a nice enough area, and within 1 block it’ll change instantly to gang neighborhoods. We hate it, and can’t wait to get out of here. Someone told us “if you don’t like it here, then get the hell out”…….what do you think we’re trying to do?
    Our certain jobs we have at our companies, are only located at the corporate headquarters up here, so the branches in So. California of our’s don’t have our jobs. We’re getting our ducks in order, and as soon as we can, we are out of this hell hole. And by the way: the heat in the summers is beyond “torch”.

    • wizardofx

      I feel your pain. Good luck getting back to the motherland.

    • Frank Converse

      Who is the pompous twerp place-dropping all the cities he’s lived in and trying to make Sacramento something it will never be? What a joke. I’ve lived here about 15 months, and frankly find the place a bore. It has little identity. The traffic isn’t bad, but the surface streets are a mess, and main drives for gravel trucks and cement mixers slowing down the traffic to a crawl. The people just seem to be here, not a lot of happiness, a little vibe in East and Midtown, but its strictly second tier compared to Portland, SF, LA or San Diego. Natives can be friendly but very provincial (they have never lived anywhere else of course) and talk endlessly about the mountains, Tahoe, and river rafting. The Bay Area is their reference point when it comes to professional sports, and other than those teams they are not big NFL fans. The food here is pretty bad, The whole farm to fork thing is cool to a point, but the town doesn’t have good funky old timey comfort food places. The women over 40 who are single are heavy, tanned, and always getting spa treatments. Seems to me they should be exercising. A red neck scene is here as are the turf fighting Hispanics and Blacks. I get along with Asians, and the ladies are nice and in shape.

      • 4311rlsv

        WHO are you replying to? I’m not a pompous twerp, and nothing that I wrote says that about me. Secondly, “place-dropping all the cities he’s lived in”. Who? I mentioned that we’re from L.A. & want to go back to So. California. How is that considered “all the cities”…..you’re acting like I’ve mentioned 10 cities and are being arrogant. Read the other comments up and down this page. My comment isn’t much worse or better than anyone else’s. As a matter of fact, you have a lot more details about your life and your opinions in your comment, than what I wrote. And your comment “trying to make Sacramento something that it’ll never be”. Where in my comment am I trying to do that? I’ve made it clear that we hate it here, and are doing everything to go back home to L.A. There is nothing in my comment that is saying that we’re trying to make it out to something that it’ll never be. Are you sure you replied to the right person???

        • gtdl4

          @4311rlsv

          LOL ! Read your comments & their comments & was thinking the same thing as you. LOL !

  • I like this article and I like that it’s honest. I had a similar experience when I visited for work. I thought I would hate it and that there’s nothing to like about it. The more I visited the more I realized how charming it really is. There’s crime everywhere. Everywhere you move there is going to be a “downtown” that makes you uncomfortable. Thanks for sharing, and here is a blog I wrote with the great parts of downtown to visit too! http://trojanstorage.com/top-10-reasons-move-sacramento/

  • wizardofx

    Moved here from LA last year. Sac is ALL about compromise. I’d move back to LA so fast it would make your head spin. But, I can’t. Why? Because LA is to expensive to own. Sac real estate is still within the realm of affordability, and you get a NICE neighborhood for your money. I yearn for the “electricity” and “energy” of LA. You KNOW you’re part of something big and dynamic. Sac is small and hum drum. Drive 15 minutes in any direction from the edges of downtown/midtown and what you’re left with is agriculture and meth zones. That said, if you live inside the perimeter, or ITP, (sorry ATL) then you really will enjoy your life here, especially if you have or will have a family. It’s dog, bike friendly and generally liberal. You can stroll the sidewalks in Sac and enjoy the views. For investment, I give Sac a STRONG BUY. Why? Because as the wealthy tech industry gobbles up all of the Bay Area, those (especially young families) who can’t afford to pay $4,000 a month for a lousy apartment, or at least $1mil for a house, you’ll have no choice but to move out to places like, you guessed it… Sac. AMTRAK or car will get you from Oakland to Sac in around 1.5 hrs. In addition, prepare to roast in the relentless blast furnace I call “summer” in Sac. Winter is wet and crappy compared to LA, but at least you won’t be up to your navel in snow as you would if you lived in the North East. Like I said, Sac is all about COMPROMISE. People tell me all the time, if I move away… I’ll be back. We’ll just see about that.

  • gtdl4

    I can’t stand Sacramento. I gotta get outta here. Can’t take it anymore.

  • Annette

    Hi everyone! I grew up in a Suburb half an hour East of Sacramento. Six years ago, I ended up moving to the state of Pennsylvania and now happily live and work in the city of Pittsburgh. I’m coming back to Sacramento for the holidays and would like an honest opinion as to where to spend my time. Some great spots for dining and drinking in downtown? Sights to see and places to stroll around the city? Anything! This is my hometown so, I know about all the touristy sights. I want to hear a local perspective!

    xoxo, A
    (a California girl living in Pittsburgh on purpose)

  • BKisses

    Moving to Sacramento in about two weeks and reading his comments makes me really depressed! Now I don’t even want to go! But I have to for work…ugh!
    Signed,
    Sad LA Girl

    • Bethany Harris

      Hi BKisses. Please don’t be swayed by the negative comments here. This is actually a great time to move to Sac as there is a great interest and work being done for revitalization, new developments, new businesses/restaurants, and a growing number of events and things to do. Your positive or negative with Sacramento will most frequently be based on–as with all cities–where you live and where you know/don’t know to go or what to do. Yes, it’ll be tough to compete with LA’s massive size, sprawl, and, therefore, not surprisingly higher number of activities and restaurants, but Sac has its own charms, great restaurants (especially downtown), and unique things to do. You just gotta get connected with people and publications who can give good recommendations!

      • BKisses

        Thank you for replying! I love your positivity I will be driving tomorrow to Sacramento to check out apartments that I have my list. One tiny studio is on P St & 17th St. What I like about it is that there is a Starbucks across the street haha so I can at least sit there and people watch or maybe if I’m brave enough, strike a conversation 😉 yeah I agree its growing City and not as congested as LA so it’s cheaper to buy a condo or even a house here. I hope that I can find a nice Social Circle of Friends here :-/

