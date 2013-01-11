Opinion: Thoughts on homelessness and human rights

It’s disgusting to witness the apathy and lack of compassion readers have concerning articles published on homelessness. Whether it be in Sacramento Press, Sac Bee, or any other online news media, the countless number of hateful comments people post targeting the homeless is staggering. As a person more qualified to speak with authority on the subject of homelessness, its indescribable to express the feelings that arise upon witnessing such ignorance and tragedy.

It’s extremely offensive to think and ponder the high likeliness that most of the people commenting on homeless issues, especially those whose crude and distasteful comments only serve to insult and belittle the homeless community, in reality have no knowledge at all as to the issues, and/or what life on the streets entails.. Its OK to not know. How could one know without experiencing it first hand?

But to NOT know, and through ignorance and hate, use the issue as an opportunity to create unnecessary hostility and perpetuate homelessness by dehumanizing, and demonizing people who are homeless, is NOT OK. Not only is it not OK, it’s embarrassing to witness readers and people sitting on the sidelines of these forums allowing such bigotry and hatred to persist. Who is standing up and demanding respect for the homeless community? They ARE people. Have we all gone mad?

One of the more common statements made by people who enjoy trolling these articles to bash and trash the homeless, is the absurd claim of knowing that most homeless people choose to live on the streets, refusing offered services designed to help them. Interestingly enough- many people seem to buy into this claim- but, has any research been done, or studies to show? Any proof to back that up? Statistics? Anything?! No, there doesn’t appear to be a single reference in support of this statement. So, if not, then how is it that people blindly buy in to such nonsense? Can someone please just set the record straight and confirm this reoccurring and ongoing claim that people use in defense to justify their ignorant contempt for the homeless? Are these people who love to hate homeless in some self induced trance used to absolve themselves of any and all responsibility to civil acts toward those less fortunate? When are we as a people going to wake up and admit, that this, and the many other similar such claims and assumptions, made by these people who have no knowledge on the topic, and no evidence to support their claims, are in reality driven by bigotry and hatred?

Where and how do these self proclaimed experts obtain this information? How was this knowledge acquired? It would seem, from a logical standpoint, impossible to gauge who chooses to be homeless and who does not. If this is impossible to gauge, then wouldn’t one conclude such claims and even those proclaiming it, to be in fact, illogical?

It is sad, that such obvious deception needs to be articulately pointed out in a 3 to 4 paragraph narrative.. What is even more sad, is that people don’t care.

It always intrigues me how often people love to advocate and support the popular arguments of equality among races, and equal rights for all sexes. These are admirable causes to support, no doubt. Most, or at least many people can agree that women should have equal rights as men. As well, many or most can also agree that equality among races is much needed in our communities, the country, and globally. Yet, as soon as the topic of homeless people having the right to use a bathroom, to be treated as a human being, to be able to sit on a park bench, or have a place to sleep without threat of being criminalized in doing so – for SLEEPING mind you- as soon as these demands for equality and rights of homeless surface- many of these so -called equal rights ‘advocates’, and ‘soldiers’ of equality that supposedly support anti-racism and anti-sexism seem to mysteriously disappear into the crowd.

If you support equality among all sexes and races, and exclude the issue of homelessness in your quest for equality- you are adding to the problems of racism, sexism, as well as homelessness, and in doing so, have become a disservice to the cause of equal rights as a whole.

I recently came across a quote; "The genius of any slave system is found in the dynamics which isolate slaves from each other, obscure the reality of a common condition, and make united rebellion against the oppressor inconceivable." ~Andrea Dworkin

I believe that isolating and excluding the issue of equal rights of the homeless from these issues of equal rights among races and sexes of people, does just that; obscure the reality of this common condition among these, in turn suppressing the needed changes of them all. By ignoring one, whether it be inequality among race, sex, or social and economic status, is to ignore them all. We cant be selective and say that all races and sexes deserve equal rights, but only if they fit a particular social and economic status. Or to suggest that because they are poor, or without a home they be disqualified from their right to equality. This is absurd. The equal rights of homeless need to be equally addressed with those of racism and sexism.

I have recently chosen to ignore, as many people do the cry for justice of the poor and specifically the homeless, any argument that popular culture makes in support of equal rights among races and/or sexes, that excludes the demand for equal rights of the homeless. For one- I believe to support such an argument is counter-productive to its own cause, and for two- why would I support a cause sponsored by a group of people whose argument completely ignores a common equal rights issue of equal importance?

Hopefully these discussions on the rights of the homeless, The Homeless Bill of Rights, and even the self destructive comments and discussions of those people who publicly and openly express contempt and hatred toward marginalized groups like the homeless, will continue to be exposed and addressed. Maybe even someday homelessness can be included in the debate of equality among the races and sexes. Until then, those of us who truly support all equal rights can only hope.

And one more thing; maybe if the police changed up their routine, and put half the fervor and zeal into criminalizing freeway speeders as they do ‘illegal campers’, the common people might have more of an idea of the realities homeless people see and the challenges they face. But really, that would hardly scratch the surface of criminalizing homelessness alone.