Opinion: Thoughts on homelessness and human rights

(Danger)…”then they came for me, and there was no one left to speak for me.” -Pastor Martin Niemoller

It’s disgusting to witness the apathy and lack of compassion readers have concerning articles published on homelessness. Whether it be in Sacramento Press, Sac Bee, or any other online news media, the countless number of hateful comments people post targeting the homeless is staggering. As a person more qualified to speak with authority on the subject of homelessness, its indescribable to express the feelings that arise upon witnessing such ignorance and tragedy.

It’s extremely offensive to think and ponder the high likeliness that most of the people commenting on homeless issues, especially those whose crude and distasteful comments only serve to insult and belittle the homeless community, in reality have no knowledge at all as to the issues, and/or what life on the streets entails.. Its OK to not know. How could one know without experiencing it first hand?

But to NOT know, and through ignorance and hate, use the issue as an opportunity to create unnecessary hostility and perpetuate homelessness by dehumanizing, and demonizing people who are homeless, is NOT OK. Not only is it not OK, it’s embarrassing to witness readers and people sitting on the sidelines of these forums allowing such bigotry and hatred to persist. Who is standing up and demanding respect for the homeless community? They ARE people. Have we all gone mad?

One of the more common statements made by people who enjoy trolling these articles to bash and trash the homeless, is the absurd claim of knowing that most homeless people choose to live on the streets, refusing offered services designed to help them. Interestingly enough- many people seem to buy into this claim- but, has any research been done, or studies to show? Any proof to back that up? Statistics? Anything?! No, there doesn’t appear to be a single reference in support of this statement. So, if not, then how is it that people blindly buy in to such nonsense? Can someone please just set the record straight and confirm this reoccurring and ongoing claim that people use in defense to justify their ignorant contempt for the homeless? Are these people who love to hate homeless in some self induced trance used to absolve themselves of any and all responsibility to civil acts toward those less fortunate? When are we as a people going to wake up and admit, that this, and the many other similar such claims and assumptions, made by these people who have no knowledge on the topic, and no evidence to support their claims, are in reality driven by bigotry and hatred?

Where and how do these self proclaimed experts obtain this information? How was this knowledge acquired? It would seem, from a logical standpoint, impossible to gauge who chooses to be homeless and who does not. If this is impossible to gauge, then wouldn’t one conclude such claims and even those proclaiming it, to be in fact, illogical?

It is sad, that such obvious deception needs to be articulately pointed out in a 3 to 4 paragraph narrative.. What is even more sad, is that people don’t care.

It always intrigues me how often people love to advocate and support the popular arguments of equality among races, and equal rights for all sexes. These are admirable causes to support, no doubt. Most, or at least many people can agree that women should have equal rights as men. As well, many or most can also agree that equality among races is much needed in our communities, the country, and globally. Yet, as soon as the topic of homeless people having the right to use a bathroom, to be treated as a human being, to be able to sit on a park bench, or have a place to sleep without threat of being criminalized in doing so – for SLEEPING mind you- as soon as these demands for equality and rights of homeless surface- many of these so -called equal rights ‘advocates’, and ‘soldiers’ of equality that supposedly support anti-racism and anti-sexism seem to mysteriously disappear into the crowd.

If you support equality among all sexes and races, and exclude the issue of homelessness in your quest for equality- you are adding to the problems of racism, sexism, as well as homelessness, and in doing so, have become a disservice to the cause of equal rights as a whole.

I recently came across a quote; "The genius of any slave system is found in the dynamics which isolate slaves from each other, obscure the reality of a common condition, and make united rebellion against the oppressor inconceivable." ~Andrea Dworkin

I believe that isolating and excluding the issue of equal rights of the homeless from these issues of equal rights among races and sexes of people, does just that; obscure the reality of this common condition among these, in turn suppressing the needed changes of them all. By ignoring one, whether it be inequality among race, sex, or social and economic status, is to ignore them all. We cant be selective and say that all races and sexes deserve equal rights, but only if they fit a particular social and economic status. Or to suggest that because they are poor, or without a home they be disqualified from their right to equality. This is absurd. The equal rights of homeless need to be equally addressed with those of racism and sexism.

I have recently chosen to ignore, as many people do the cry for justice of the poor and specifically the homeless, any argument that popular culture makes in support of equal rights among races and/or sexes, that excludes the demand for equal rights of the homeless. For one- I believe to support such an argument is counter-productive to its own cause, and for two- why would I support a cause sponsored by a group of people whose argument completely ignores a common equal rights issue of equal importance?

Hopefully these discussions on the rights of the homeless, The Homeless Bill of Rights, and even the self destructive comments and discussions of those people who publicly and openly express contempt and hatred toward marginalized groups like the homeless, will continue to be exposed and addressed. Maybe even someday homelessness can be included in the debate of equality among the races and sexes. Until then, those of us who truly support all equal rights can only hope.

And one more thing; maybe if the police changed up their routine, and put half the fervor and zeal into criminalizing freeway speeders as they do ‘illegal campers’, the common people might have more of an idea of the realities homeless people see and the challenges they face. But really, that would hardly scratch the surface of criminalizing homelessness alone.

    Now that the trap is set, lets see if any trolling bigots surface to share their ignorant and unreasonable viewpoints. I have a theory that their hate and intolerance will ultimately serve as a great advocacy tool .

    • Davi Rodrigues

      Hardly an unbiased article, and certainly not one that begs for opposing views. It is, after all, a trap by the writers own admission. That’s one of the few ideas that I was able to understand from this otherwise rambling half-baked lecture on everyone’s conscience except your own

    • Hey Davi, are you commenting on yourself? Because I’ve seen you testify in front of the Legislature and have not a clue as to what you were trying to communicate. Your pontificating is more gibberish, really.

      And it is an opinion piece, so we expect bias and advocacy. You should know the difference between opinions, editorials and news reporting.

    • Ryan Schauland (f.k.a. ryuns)

      Ok, so it’s not a news article. But what is it doing to engender conversation or convince anyone? Try to up the level of discourse a little bit.

    • sonny iverson

      have you been homeless ryuns? whats that? no you say? then really, what do you know about it? little if any it would seem.

    • Alex, your skirt is showing.

    • Davi Rodrigues

      CCA,
      Until you just mentioned you had, I wasn’t aware that anyone was really listening to me in the state legislature. Thankful for your tuning in, and hope to provide more opportunities for your pleasure this term.

    • sonny iverson

      Oh hi davi- So is this immature bickering back and forth what you adult types do in your spare time? I wonder what you meant by ‘everyone’s conscience but my own’.

      I don’t think we know each other. Have we met? Sounds like you’ve been a long time supporter of things like shutting down loaves and fishes, making sure homeless services are cut etc…

      Probably pretty set in your ways and don’t plan on opening up your mind to the possibility that there is a huge lack of human services for the homeless, and in actuality their rights are continually violated daily, hourly, and often by the minute?

      Yeah, this discussion has no room for your close-minded viewpoints on the subject. Not to mention you have no information to support your obvious belief that homeless people don’t deserve rights like everyone else.

    • Davi Rodrigues

      Uh….I don’t know if we’ve met. I haven’t been a longtime supporter of shutting down loaves and fishes, and actually manage a non-profit that advocates for California citizen’s rights. And…I’ve donated crates and pallets of canned and boxed foods to the union gospel mission, and some stuff to loaves and fishes, although I stopped donating to loaves and fishes. You seem mighty presumptuous about others. I’ll admit I’m very set in my ways, but I don’t think those ways are particularly close-minded

  • Allison Joy

    Hi Sonny. As the moderator of this site I would like to say that we strive to provide a space for local residents to discuss their varying viewpoints, and do not allow hate speech on our site. I’d be interested to know if you refer to any articles or comments in particular.

    Feel free to email me at feedback [at] sacramentopress.com with any thoughts or concerns you may have. We welcome feedback.

    • nolongerinsac

      I would guess that Sonny believes any statements disagreeing with his viewpoints are “hate” speech.

    • sonny iverson

      Hi Allison, I would love to compile a list of the many that I see on most homeless articles published. It will take some time to do and I’m very busy, but I will do my best to get those to you asap.

      As you are probably quite aware, cyber trolls are professionals at posting their hate speech, while abiding all the mediating rules created to stop the abuse. They are genius in this seeming stupidity.

      Comments blatantly stating the solution to homeless is to sequester them into 10 foot barbed wire fencing structures, is one partricular comment that comes to mind on my first visit to Sac Press to read an article published on homelessness. It shocked me to see the number of people who hate the homeless commenting on these threads. I had no idea how ignorant people are until I started visiting these internet news sites and reading not not some of the articles, but the comments underneath them as well

    • Gee, Sonny, what do you think a “Safe Ground” is? A sequestered place for homeless, that’s what. Patrolled and fenced off, it would be a safe place for them to camp. Don’t like the semantics of calling a spade a spade? Oh well.

    • sonny iverson

      oh and newguy- you are one of those that actually inspired this article so thank you.

      I’m sure that before people caught on that racism is bad, all the hate speech surrounding the issue was not considered hate speech then either. That’s just the way folks talked(*gag*) That changed a bit wouldnt ya say?

    • sonny iverson

      My nextt project, should I find the time, is to pull up all the news articles from when racism was acceptable, but people were just starting to come forward in opposition to racist viewpoints, and compare the editorials from then, with all the commentary and editorials concerning homelessness and human rights, to see what the many similarities might be.

      I think it will be interesting to compare the two and identify all the same forms of speech etc…

    • sonny iverson

      does’nt this space you provide for discussion when it comes to homelssnes, actually exclude the homeless themselves from the discussion, giving them no voice to act in defense whenmany people that come here bash the homeless backing thier claims with lies and rumor? Hardly an ‘open’ discussion it would seem

    • sonny iverson

      look at curmudgeon- you are the man!

      I’m blown away at how much you claim to know when it comes to this subject!

      Share with me what experience , training, and education you have to back this seeming claim to your expertise on the subject.

      I’m just dying to know!!

    • sonny iverson

      Whats wrong? All you can do is ‘thumbs down my comment? Im serious- I really want to know.

  • Ryan Schauland (f.k.a. ryuns)

    Sonny, you seem to be going about this in a completely unproductive way. Next time, ask people to politely challenge your views while noting that obvious trolls will not be responded to. Try to win some hearts and minds and patiently explain to the so-called “ignorant and unreasonable” people why you disagree. Try to have a little compassion for the other side too–While you may disagree with their views, the fact is that there are a lot of people (most notably Marcos Breton who has helped bring this issue to the fore, for better or worse) who have their own list of complaints regarding the impact to quality of life, aesthetics, plant communities, day-to-day business and perception of safety, due to the homeless communities concentrated in downtown, the river district, and the parkway. Even personally, after spending some hours cleaning the parkway, I know the damage is real, and that can severely challenge the compassion most of us know we should have for the disadvantaged.

    So what are you doing to change our minds?

    • sonny iverson

      so ryuns, lets ignore how everything all people do that destroys our planet every day, and focus on the homeless pooping along the river because society believes they have no right to use a public bathroom.

      Allow me to use a Dali Lama quote in reference to support my claim;

      “Politicians need religion even more than a hermit in retreat. If a hermit acts out of bad motivation, he harms no one but himself. But if someone who can directly influence the whole of society acts with bad motivation, then a great number of people will be adversely affected.”

      I would love to hang out and be mobbed by everyone who wishes the homeless would just stop bugging them, or go sequester themselves into a barbed wire fence structure and leave all the good Samaritans alone, but I, like the homeless themselves, don’t have the luxury or time to debate something that is as ridiculous as debating that all races and/or sexes should not have equal rights and some are more deserving of that than others, but I cant do that like many people seem to be able to.

      Hi Ho

    • sonny iverson

      Also, with as aggressive people like Marcos Breton are in dehumanizing and demonizing homeless people, someone needs to counter-balance that. Its beyond reason with these people, and Ii won’t waste my words on the ears of fools- This article is not for them. Those peoople are too far gone and will never see things differently.

      Im not here to be a nice guy and ask people to try to see things from a different viewpoint. I think that has been tried again and again, and no one listens. Just as with racism, I’m sure peope got tired of trying to reason with full fledged racists who had no intention whatsoever in open mindedness to other viewpoints. Therefore wasted energy.

      And other means of action became necessary in order to make things happen. Im done trying to reason with the unreasonable. The injustice needs to stop. Go live homeless for 30 days and you’ll see things differently, I guarantee.

    • Ryan Schauland (f.k.a. ryuns)

      “I’m not a here to be a nice guy”. Well, that much you got right.

    • sonny iverson

      ryun, maybe you could look at my last article that Sac Press encouraged me to do that was framed around what you might see as ‘productive’ approach, where i exposed my experience living homeless, in an extremely intimate fashion, one that most people would dare not chance. Its titled something like ‘My experiences being homeless’ or something along those lines.

      I encourage you to look at what happens when someone attempts the ‘productive’ approach you suggest. And though there were some great responses, the regret from hateful comments made toward me far exceeded the reward of attempting to do what you claim is the ‘productive’ way.

      Let me know your thoughts on these peoples comments. Some of which have come today to take part in more of the same. These people are those in which i refer. And they ALWAYS outnumber the homeless advocates. ALWAYS.

      That is not acceptable. And people who demand change are not wrong in doing so. Those few of us outraged by the endless insanity are not ‘wrong’ in our frustration.

      And lets talk about the impact to quality of life, aesthetics, plant communities, day-to-day business and perception of safety, only, instead focusing blame on the homeless communities’, lets turn it around and say- ‘due to politicians, the %1, corrupted governments in our own country, the rich and upper class, banksters, even middle class share responsibility of these problems. Where are the source of safety issues coming from, you mean like our government creating war to make $$ from the industrial complex and the safety issues concerning that???? or ‘plant communities’-you mean like the rainforests, and how the rich white %1 clear cuts acres upon acres to fill thier pocketbooks with $$ ?!

      No- you don’t mean any of that, you mean homeless people who are pooping on the riverbanks because people like you and me- ‘society’ will not allow them to use a restroom because they dont have any money.

      I cannot entertain your ridiculous argument that homeless are causing these problems, not those responsible for clear cutting rainforests and making war for profit and riches and the countless other catastrophic problems created by REAL criminals, that we want to ignore because we believe homelessness is a CRIME- Are you Kidding me? Am I on acid right now???

      People NEED to wake the %#!$@ up- and not tomorrow, next year, or next generation. No. It needs to happen last millennia. So what are we waiting for???????

  • Maverick

    Thank goodness for the First Amendment, and true enough, the creators of SacPress expressed in the beginning that this is a space where “citizen contributors” can post their non-objective opinions and encourage discussion. Although, I have to agree with “ryuns”, you went about this in a “completely unproductive way”. There’s a vast difference between an “opinion” piece and a rant.

    As a pastor working with inmates, parolees and their families (specifically) I definitely don’t take exception to homelessness, but let’s be clear… it’s a situation, not a race, religion or creed.

    I don’t think it’s the situation community at large is angered about, it’s more the lack of respect the homeless have for our city and the people of it. People are tired of nearly every time they get out of their car at a gas station or market being panhandled. Business owners are tired of their restrooms being wrecked by homeless individuals and dealing with the urine stench around their buildings. I frequent one coffee shop where the homeless misused the restroom on a regular basis. Coded locks were installed, then the homeless individuals got the code and passed it around. We (myself, other customers and staff) would come in to the restroom to find all the toilet paper and paper towels stolen and dispensers broken, drug paraphernalia left where children could come across it, blood on the floor… even walked in one morning to find a man naked with all his possessions strewn about and bathing in the sinks while there was an isolated bathroom stall with a sink he could have used instead.

    You stated, “One of the more common statements made by people who enjoy trolling these articles to bash and trash the homeless, is the absurd claim of knowing that most homeless people choose to live on the streets, refusing offered services designed to help them.” To set the record straight, the claim is not so “absurb”. I have personally spent time going into the homeless camps with groups such as “Mana” and others; I’ve also confirmed this with two Christian SacPD officers who used to work directly with homeless before they lost their detail to budget cuts. What I found was that a large majority of the homeless have become content with the situation they are in, they have no responsibilities to speak of. There’s a loss of that spark and inner drive to thrive. The pastors and groups I know who do help on a regular basis look for individuals who come to them in a “I give up, I’m tired, I want to become a functional part of society again” attitude.

    So Sonny… it’s not really ignorance on the communities part, the community is reacting to how they and their city is being treated, trashed and overrun by the homeless. We won’t even get into how much the homeless cost taxpayers by the amount of police, fire, paramedic and hospital costs.

    The homeless are a community, and there is nothing wrong with that; it is a group of people in a situation together and they are helping each other to survive. In my opinion, it would be great if “Loaves and Fishes” and other homeless organizations would start schooling and encouraging the homeless to be more respectful by not leaving trash everywhere, not trashing buildings and being less of a negative impact.

    As a pastor, my heart goes out to the ones who truly can not help their situation. Another pastor and I had the joy of helping a homeless young lady get reunited with her homeless mother after being separated for several months and not being able to find each other. The cool part was, they were working through their situation and they were getting help; they were not preying on the city and they were being respectable.

    • sonny iverson

      ^ ridiculous. Maybe as a pastor you should study the good book more. I suggest Psalms 109.

      Jesus did point out though that the kingdom of god is not in the church.

      And pastor, shall we all look at the huge controversy of religious icons and the corruption within churches, including overlooked pedophilia, among the many other horrendous crimes. But hey- forget about that crime- everybody look at them doggone homeless people poopin on the river! we need to do something about this!

      -Ha! Really? Seriously??? sorry buddy, i aint buyin it. Thanks for your input though. next

    • sonny iverson

      Pastor, you’ve never been homeless. You dont know what you are talking about. Let people who know what they are talking about do the talking.

      Its kinda like movie critics- they know nothing about making a film, writing a movie script, acting or anything else on the subject- yet somehow the reader is supposed to believe this persons opinion is valid without question.

    • Joel Rosenberg

      So only people who have actually been homeless can have valid opinions on homelessness?

    • Allison Joy

      Sonny, Ed has every right to express himself on this forum. Please respect that.

    • sonny iverson

      Of course Allison, of course. Forgive me(no pun intended).

      As far as valid opinions on homelessness, if i wanted to understand feminism, I would feel more informed getting such understanding from a woman, like, lets say, Allison, who may very well likely have first hand experience on the topic, than from another man, who likely won’t know as much, or have wisdom from personal experience, as a woman would.

      Thats not to say that this would ALWAYS be the case, deductively though, my chances of better understanding would be much higher through the perspective of a woman.

      But then, commom sense would suggest as such, so Im a little confused as to why I actually need to explain all of this to someone that practices common sense. I mean, I assume by your question that you do of course, its just a little redundant to have to explain every trivial detail of something that doesnt require a great deal of analyzing to understand.

    • Maverick

      Allison…. what Sonny totally missed was that I never stated that I was against homelessness… it is a very real situation that all of us fear. What I am against is how a significant number of people who are homeless give the community at large very good reason to be upset.

      What I am also against are the many personal attacks Sonny has perpetrated here which is against the terms of SacPress. The conversation section of SacPress is to discuss and debate the topic, not to name call and make personal attacks.

      Suffice it to say, we’re not going to solve the issue of homelessness here. Homelessness has been a very real and difficult situation through all time. What we can do here is find ways to work with people who are homeless in becoming more respectful of the city and property and how they interact with the general public.

      There are several homeless individuals I have reached out to and helped in various ways; what I’m trying to get you to see and understand Sonny, the anger and bitterness that comes from the community toward the homeless is because of the daily negative interactions they have with the homeless… it is all they have to use as a reference. If you want change, rally the homeless troops and help them to (even while in their situation) become an asset to the community. Could you imagine if a large portion of the homeless started going around town picking up trash (instead of leaving it), wipe down a restroom and clean it up as best they can instead of stealing all the toilet paper and paper towels… but be more creative than even that. It almost gives me chills to think what could be done if someone organized an effort like that and the overwhelming support I think you would begin to see for the people in the situation of homelessness.

      I know Jared Goyette, the Editor In Chief of SacPress, is trying to bring more and more objective light to the issue. I’ve encouraged him to join some of the groups that do work on a regular basis with homelessness so he can get a more grassroots perspective, and I think you’ll see more come from that in the future.

      So Sonny… instead of all the mudslinging, let’s focus on the topic and discuss real solutions. And Sonny…. for the record, while I haven’t lived life on the streets, I’ve been lower than homeless, I have lost absolutely EVERYTHING to the point of nearly taking my own life; I have been at the absolute bottom of the barrel. God came into my life, gave me that spark and thrive to become a better person with a very real change. Against all odds I make it through each day and I reach out to help others to do the same.

      So what are some ideas and ways we can help change the way people view the homeless of Sacramento and what can the homeless folks do to help change that stigma?

    • sonny iverson

      First of all, let us settle this,; one of many questionable comments that need to be examined under the microscope:

      “People are tired of nearly every time they get out of their car at a gas station or market being panhandled.”

      This is EXACTLY the problem with society concerning this issue. ^ This statement is COMPLETELY absurd, not to mention false, misleading, dehumanizing, and demonizing of homeless people.
      Why is it I, for one, don’t and never have had the problem of “nearly every time (I) get out of (my) car at a gas station or market (I’m)being panhandled.” I mean, do we live on completely different planets???

      And believe me, that is one of MANY questionable comments you’ve made slandering the homeless. And a religious man at that?

      As you can see I’ve carefully gone over every last detail of your long winded comment that can be summed up in a short statement.

      “The homeless are to blame, what arewe gonna do about it?”

      These types of attitudes and absurd and untrue statement s need to stop before ANY progress will ever be made. Otherwise, popular culture eats it up, buys into it, jumps on the bandwagon like sheeple, and makes everything worse.

      There’s one way to help solve this ‘problem’

    • sonny iverson

      As you can see I’ve highlighted all the questionable comments you made with my own personal commentary. So, lets go over some more points of interest concerning your recent comment;

      “a significant number of people who are homeless give the community at large very good reason to be upset.”

      How do you think the homeless feel about you? Do you think they are just peach and rosey on your conduct and contribution to this mess that everyone wants to blame the homeless?

      If the community at large wants to be upset about something, there are plenty of things our community at large has to be upset about.

      Funny, I saw a bunch of radical groups all over the world in an uproar about some fatcats supposedly robbing our countries citizens blind and getting away with it. Are the homeless to blame for that also?

      I’m going to take your very statements and switch them to show the other side of this issue:

      Watch:

      What I am also against are the many personal attacks Preacher has perpetrated against the homeless here which is against the terms of SacPress. The conversation section of SacPress is to discuss and debate the topic, not to name call and make personal attacks.

      (Here again, more slander and bashing of homeless:)

      “What we can do here is find ways to work with people who are homeless in becoming more respectful of the city and property and how they interact with the general public.”

      Maybe its the community at large who needs to be taught respect. You are speaking under the assumption that homeless people need to be taught. That would suggest that society’s treating of homeless is just, and its the homeless who need to change. THAT IS JUST NOT THE CASE. And people assuming it is, is what makes the problem worse..

      Dont YOU understand how this can go both ways??

      lets just shift the focus from homeless issues to religious issues, if only for a moment:

      According to the documentary ‘Deliver Us From Evil’ The Church needs to be taught respect. Now there’s a whole community of people upset with religion isnt ther?

      Again lets turn the tables on your claims,

      There are several homeless individuals I have reached out to and helped in various ways; what I’m trying to get you to see and understand Preacher, the anger and bitterness that comes from the homeless community toward society is because of the daily negative interactions they have with the homeless… it is all they have to use as a reference. I

      f you want change, rally the city troops and help them to (even while in their situation) become an asset to the homeless community. Could you imagine if a large portion of society started going around town asking people to change their heart about criminalizing homeless(instead of arresting the homeless because they are without home), give them restroom access instead of denying them basic rights to sanitary conditions for bathroom usage… but be more creative than even that. It almost gives me chills to think what could be done if someone organized an effort like that and the overwhelming support I think you would begin to see from the homeless people in the situation of the parkway.

      Dear sir,

      Its great that you believe in God and that gets you by in life. I don’t. Religion isnt the answer to homelessness though. Maybe for some, but thats another long drawn out discussion.

      Your comments are just not armed with information as to all the issues surrounding homelessness, and can be directed at you, just as you direct them at the homeless. I’m sorry- but its true

    • sonny iverson

      Sorry, I just need to reiterate this quote again:

      “People are tired of nearly every time they get out of their car at a gas station or market being panhandled. ”

      nearly EVERY TIME! Man- that is UN-real

    • sonny iverson

      Allison,

      why is Ed referring to me in 3rd person?

  • sonny iverson

    Here is the perfect example- tally up who is for homeless rights and who is not on this page. Its always the same. Kinda like how herds of people become convinced that a band like Nickelback is good.

    People are just that way it seems. What a shame

    • Ben Ilfeld

      I hope that the site provides a place for people to synthesize new ideas through civil discussion.

      This is not and never was a place to polarize and set people as “for” or “against.” That is the false dualism that pervades mass media already and corrupts our sense of responsibility for problem solving as a community.

    • nolongerinsac

      I’m offended by your hate speech toward Nickelback.

      As you might say, “Whether it be in Sacramento Press, Sac Bee, or any other online news media, the countless number of hateful comments people post targeting Nickelback is staggering.”

    • manbehind thecurtain

      I dont think it does ben. I dont see any civility on discussions concerning articles here addressing the river parkway and other controversial homeless topics.

      I have seen a lot of bias, allowing for snide remarks toward homeless and even ganging up on of homeless people participating in the debate by those who want to criminalize homeless on the river and in general.

      while heavily policing people who retaliate with the same tactics used by the perpetrators of such acts. It is a double standard, and a blatant one.

      When the first article here I saw where homeless were being belittled and patronized by commenters and Sac Press staff sat idly by, there was a great deal of ‘polarization’, and it was a total ‘for’ and ‘against’ debate.

      Now all of a sudden this is an issue? I think if that statement serves to diminish the point made by the article and strengthen the popular opinion shared on this page, then it is important to address, but otherwise it doesnt really matter.

      It serves SacPress to cater to its general audience, so it would seem that governs what you define as ‘civil’

  • Looking forward to the follow-up piece on Human Responsibilities, the inescapable component of rights.

    • sonny iverson

      and oh wait- have any of you commenting on this ever been homeless…oh wait- whats that you say??

      No??

      Its no wonder the majority of you on here all think the same. thumbing up each others misinformed and uneducated statement about homeliness, something of which you obviously can know NOTHING about.

      What a joke.

    • Ryan Schauland (f.k.a. ryuns)

      Au contraire….I’m sure there are a few on here who know quite a lot about “homeliness” [sic]. (Couldn’t resist).

    • sonny iverson

      Apparently not enough I’m afraid. Apparently not enough.

    • Ryan Schauland (f.k.a. ryuns)

      Sheesh, I guess no one got the joke. You misspelled “homelessness” as “homeliness”, meaning ” having a drab or dowdy quality; lacking stylishness or elegance.” ‘Twas my attempt to inject a bit of whimsy.

    • sonny iverson

      So human responsibilities is the inescapable component of rights-
      That is interesting- then an argument could be posed, that those of us not homeless, that do have rights, assuming homeless peope don’t have rights, unto which that I can attest to-

      We that DO have rights- (if in fact we even do) then have a responsibility to advocate for the rights of those to which our current system fails to ensure.

      Basically- because we are all doin ok- its our responsibility to make sure that those around us are doing ok also.

      If we don’t accept responsibility as the inescapable component of human rights, which by ignoring the human rights of the homeless we are neglecting our responsibility- then in turn- we will lose our rights- if haven’t and or aren’t already!

  • sonny iverson

    An acquaintance of mine read the article, and pointed out the obvious to me. “Don’t read people’s comments- They’re stupid!”

    Some of you ‘higher up folks may know and possibly work with or even for this person.

    If the person’s right- then what…..?

  • Allison Joy

    Certain comments have been removed from this thread due to violation of our Terms of Use.

  • Tony Sheppard

    It’s worth noting that the homeless do in fact pay taxes through sales tax – which is as much as any low income person is likely to pay in locally derived taxes, assuming they live with friends or family and don’t generate their own property tax liability. And, to some extent, they probably pay more sales tax as a percentage of what little income they have as they are probably more likely to buy prepared/processed foods because they don’t have kitchens.

    • Allison Joy

      Interesting point, Tony.

    • sonny iverson

      What does that mean? It doesnt seem to mean anything really- in relation to the topic. If I were real smart I might be able to make out whether this comment pertains at all, or is even worth investigating. But with all of those in opposition to me on this thread, it wouldn’t be surprising if this were just another sheeple quote suggesting homeless people are garbage to be discarded- Which is what most sheeple think.

      -free thinkers are pretty obsolete on THIS thread- that’s for sure.

      Definitely a lot of people too smart to consider they may be wrong though. Those are my favorites.

    • Measuring cost against income is a slippery slope. How would tobacco, drug, and alcohol use measure up?

    • manbehind thecurtain

      wait- if that is what this comment is about- how petty is that? trying to figure out a person’s net worth? The obvious point that seemingly everyone on this entire thread besides me and MAYBE 1 or 2 others, is that these are PEOPLE. Let me spell it out: P-E-O-P-L-E.

      here again, another example of disgusting attitudes people blindly adopt that do nothing but perpetuate homelessness. And how much are these ignorant attitudes costing tax payers dollars? Shall we attempt to measure that cost?

      If we did, I’m sure we’d find that rich people along with people of this (supposed ‘intelligent’) attitude are costing taxpayers far more dollars than the homeless are.

      Obviously by both TWRL and Allison Joy’s comment supporting this idiocy- that you too do not believe in homeless rights. If these typ of attitudes are perpetuating sexism as well, than my my, are we in a sorry state of affairs here?

    • Tony Sheppard

      Sonny – you’re so convinced people are going to be negative that you completely skip over points that help you. People routinely talk about the cost to “taxpayers” of dealing with homeless people. My point was that homeless people pay taxes too – and the same amount of locally-supporting taxes as many of low income people who aren’t strictly homeless but who live in somebody else’s home. People don’t like having that pointed out to them because it ruins the “us vs. them” dichotomy they have in their heads, but it’s true.

      The relationship to the discussion is that the preacher, up thread, made this same kind of comment.

    • Tony Sheppard

      But we now have 14-15 people (or profiles) rushing to vote up anything Sonny says and down anything that anybody else says, even if it’s supportive of Sonny’s case.

  • I have mixed emotions concerning the homeless… sympathy and irritation. I can’t even begin to fathom the path that any one of them has traveled to end-up being apart of the homeless community. No doubt it wasn’t by choice in many of the situations. Sympathy for the situation they are in, but the irritation due to the expected handouts and attitudes.

    There are programs to help folks who want help and want to change. No, its not easy, but for the majority of families, having an easy life is nothing but a dream or a fairy tale. Working 2 jobs for 10 years (worked 65 hours a week) was not ideal, but it was what was needed to make ends meet and put food on the table for my family. Some dinners were hotdogs with no buns, dollar store burritos, or top ramen but it was food. We had to scrimp and save to eat out (that included eating at McDonalds), use coupons when and where we could, looked for clearance sales at Walmart, Kmart, Target and other stores to purchase what was needed. Today is much better, but it’s still a struggle. Would I like to give up? Sure, but that accomplishes nothing and gets me no where.

    The pan-handling that can be found throughout the city, (at the intersections of Broadway and 24th, 16th and W St, 8th and Capitol Mall, 12th and O St, 15th and N St, Capitol Avenue and N Street (numerous blocks in Old Sacramento) and the list goes on. I am expected to hand out hard earned money to folks who are more able bodied than I am with a smile (been handicap most of my life) yet they seem to spend their day standing around looking for something for nothing and portray a bad attitude when a request for money or food is denied and that just burns me.

    Homeless communities rights… What would those be? A place to sleep that costs nothing? Free meals? A place to bathe and urinate? Free clothing? Protection from the elements outside? Entertainment? These have already been provided by the work force that lives in/around Sacramento thru taxes and donations. Communities have rules and regulations that all must abide by to enable the community to flourish. What are the rules and regulations of the homeless community? How do the homeless give so their community flourishes? I’m supposed to care and fix their problem when they can’t or don’t for themselves. Nothing in life is free, not even this new healthcare system that we are ‘blessed’ with when it goes into full implementation. Yes, they will get free medical care, but who is paying for the ‘free’ portion? The same workforce that has supplied everything else so this community can survive and flourish.

    Something is just not right…

    • sonny iverson

      Advocating for the homeless IS rare and unpopular- I got that right didnt I? Just look at this mess of a thread- from top to bottom. upset people- all my comments thumbs down- all theirs thumbs up. This must be like a republican type chat room for the uppity ups and what have yous.

      Yeah- its been real great visiting. have a great existence before you die- if in fact you die at all. Its rumored that all republicans go to heaven because they are ‘right’ and the democrats become worthless homeless bums that rot in hell because they are all wrong and bad etc.. and the republicans lived happily ever after- YAY!

    • Glad to see Sonny is finally getting it.

  • Allison Joy

    I encourage anyone who feels they have been personally attacked to email me at feedback [at] sacramentopress.com. Please include the text of the offending comment.

    • sonny iverson

      if i emailed you including the text of the offending comment, it would be the entire set of comments- all of them.

    • sonny iverson

      But actually, if you cant take it down that might be ok. I think it will be good to look back on, when people do start reforming homeless rights and start implemented them into society and treating the homeless and poor with dignity and respect.

      Just like it used to be ok to bash women and people of color openly and publicly in news media. Guess what- its not anymore.

      That will someday be the case concerning the homeless and poor as well. Maybe not today, or tomorrow- but someday it will.

  • bye bye Sacpress

    Sonny
    You have made it abundantly clear that you don’t appreciate comments about the homeless in various Sacramento media.

    But how do you like Sacramento overall? Do you get the services you need? Are there other cities that take better care of their homeless?

    • sonny iverson

      Cogmeyer- you are one of the people who seemingly enjoy bashing the homeless so Im assuming this is a set up question.

      And after a bit of thought I can see where you are trying to go here. Im cool with it though-Im not afraid of your weak attempts to bring me down.

      First of all- it isnt the comments about homeless, its the hate speech comments by the majority of people trolling homeless articles online that they get some sick pleasure from doling out repeatedly.

      That coupled with the fact that Sacramento news media, like most news media on a global scale is rubbish if its not underground etc..

      But Sacramento overall, its fair. Its an average city with room for people to be creative and take advantage of opportunities.

      Do I get the services I need? Thats a bit of a strange question to ask. Let me turn that question directed at you- Do you, ‘cogmeyer’, get the services YOU need?

      Few cities have the needed resources available for even basic needs met. Every city is pretty much the same based on my experience. Even people who try to hype up San Fransisco as more abundant in resources and tolerant of homeless, its not really the case. Same criminalization issues, and sometimes if not often, resources can be more difficult to access because more people are trying to get them.

      Why do you ask ‘cogmeyer’?

    • bye bye Sacpress

      I was just trying to understand if the callousness you perceive from Sacramento’s online community is also present on the streets of Sacramento. I have no desire to tear you down Sonny, and fact would like to hear how to bring you up.

      I support many measures to help the homeless. We should help the American underclass first instead of propping up a permanent illegal alien jobs program. We should use our public money wiser so that money that is currently wasted could instead be used mental health and addiction programs. We should distribute our services so that central cities do not have carry an undue homeless burden. Can we add these to the Bill of Rights?

  • sonny iverson

    As I go over these comments, I’m completely unimpressed. I would say that everyone save one maybe two people, – have hardly any authority to speak on homeless issues with wisdom and fact -though many ALWAYS try to act like they’re expert on the topic. Often their actions contradict their claims.
    There’s been a lot of negative and seemingly inappropriate comments compassed about me from almost all sides today-when my only goal was through altruistic intent to advocate for those less fortunate.

    The accusations have flown at me for not doing it the ‘right’ way- which is total opinion at best- and ramblings on with claims of supposed information concerning homeless when its obvious to me by my 5 years in the field of homeless advocacy and 10 years formerly homeless, that these claims are completely innacurate, made by people who have no experience, formal training or basic knowledge of the issues at hand. And why all this fighting and bitterness directed at me? What is this, ‘Lord of the Flies or something? There seems no goal on any of these threads to advocate for the homeless, and most if not all comments suggest the statement by Western Regional Advocates for Change-“America has Abandoned its Spirit of Human Rights”. “More and more people apparently are only out to serve themselves, whatever the cost to others may be.

    So this is my reward for trying to stand up against the oppression done homeless people. Take heed. That is the ultimate lesson to onlookers. This is what will happen to you if you dare speak out against the oppression of or advocate for the rights of homeless people. You’ll end up like me. They used me to mop up the floor didn’t they? They certainly will assume so. And it was only like 6 or 7 against one. Wow- the point has thoroughly been PROVEN huh? I guess I learned a valuable lesson today- indeed.

    When its the oppressor’s time for someone to stand up for them- may no one come to their aid. May they endure all the unjust suffering done to the homeless and any others they have oppressed. and may they not be protected by their ignorance and lies.

    Because they have no mercy for the homeless, and only wish to persecute them and anyone who calls out to aid in helping them.

    I hope all you spectators and bystanders enjoyed the show. Most SacPress profiles with fake names and false images boasting of thier intelligence and attempting to making fools of anyone who disagrees with them never come out of hiding. And their bark is always SO loud. Don’t be intimidated by it. Its quite the farce. It may seem strength and power driven, but “never mind the man behind the curtain” right?.

    I guess if this means that I ‘lost’ the argument, and all the commentators speaking against me ‘won’- I prefer ‘losing’ to ‘winning’ and humbly accept ‘defeat’.

  • sonny iverson

    And I thought seeing that poor puppy’s face on Sacramento news all melted last week was a glimpse into true evil-seeing this thread far exceeds a mere glimpse. Quite an eye full I’d say
    BY FAR

  • nolongerinsac

    Sonny – I’m not offended by anything you say about me because you know nothing about me.

    However, I would like to point out that in one of your previous comments you stated,

    “maybe you could look at my last article that Sac Press encouraged me to do that was framed around what you might see as ‘productive’ approach, where i exposed my experience living homeless, in an extremely intimate fashion, one that most people would dare not chance. Its titled something like ‘My experiences being homeless’ or something along those lines.”

    Unfortunately, I can no longer find this article on the site and apparently neither can Allison because my previous comment mentioning this article was flagged and removed.

    So, to make my point again I will just ask what exactly have you brought to this discussion other than complaints about people being mean to you and the members of the homeless population.

    You have not recommended any solutions for the issue.

    As I stated in my comment that was removed, I support groups like Loaves and Fishes, WEAVE, and various rescue missions. I do this rather than handing money to people on the street because I know these funds will be used for programs that actually provide benefits whereas if I gave money to every panhandler that approaches me in Sacramento I could not be sure that those funds would not be used to continue whatever addiction has caused them to become homeless.

    If that is offensive to you, I apologize but it is my way of helping with this problem. However, I still think that Sacramento PD should enforce vagrancy laws and I remain opposed to allowing permanent campsites along the river.

  • nolongerinsac

    I believe these articles are the previous ones to which Sonny referred and after reading them again I stand by my comments.

    Sonny (or Peer Blank) created his situation through his own actions and refusal to take responsibility and his newest article is more of the same. He still seems to take no responsibility whatsoever for his action and apparently blames all of his problems, and those of other homeless people, on everyone else in the world that doesn’t just give him whatever he wants.

    http://www.sacramentopress.com/headline/47013/Experiences_in_Homelessness_Part_1

    http://www.sacramentopress.com/headline/47017/Experiences_in_Homelessness_Part_2

    http://www.sacramentopress.com/headline/47181/Experiences_in_Homelessness_Part_3_Navigating_Homeless_Housing_Services

    • Allison Joy

      Thank you for finding these articles and bringing them to my attention. I continue to do my best ensuring that our users are not posting articles under multiple names. The situation will be dealt with.

    • nolongerinsac

      Wait, so the point of your article was to blame corrupt politicians, rich people, corporate greed, and the Illuminati? Wow, I totally did not get that at all! Of course maybe that’s because you’ve never mentioned any of those groups before in your articles. However, it makes sense to me that you would believe that everything is the fault of these groups. I mean, it certainly fits with your denial of any personal responsibility and your belief that everything that has happened in your life is not only the fault of someone else, but actually an entire conspiracy against you.

    • manbehind thecurtain

      I love the never ending thumbs down on all my comments by the way- just confirms what I say in my article and really shows what a lack of open-mindedness we have on this thread.. Way to go people!

    • manbehind thecurtain

      fools despise wisdom and instruction don’t they?

    • manbehind thecurtain

      Oh no Allison- please dont ban me from this completely one-sided conversation. I’ll be good- I promise. I’ll be more like ‘newguyinsac’ from now on. I swear.

  • manbehind thecurtain

    “Anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that ‘my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.’”

    ― Isaac Asimov

  • Joel Rosenberg

    If you were a little less caustic in your writing and a little more concise and selective, you might get more support. With 35 and counting comments between (both?) accounts you’re using here, it’s hard to keep track of the discussion and you end up drowning even yourself out! I really want to know your point of view but you’re not making it easy on yourself, man!

    • manbehind thecurtain

      I see the need to constantly defend myself and the homeless from the endless assault of seeming slander and defamation of character on myself and them. Not to mention, all the opposing comments say the same thing- hence the term ‘echo-chamber’.

      Here you are critiquing my comments and article- I’m not wording it intelligently enough for you in your opinion, Im not keeping to the topic(so you say)> You sound just like everyone else here Joel.

      Let me give you the quick rundown- everyone on here thinks that the homeless(at least most) choose to be in their current situation, deserve what they currently suffer, and that if any changes need to be made, its THEM that needs to change, not the system or laws governing it. And I am voicing my concern for human rights of the homeless challenging thses seeming opposing viewpoints-alone. Thats about everything, summed up in this little reading.

      I know I don’t articulate with the high intelligence level as most of you(so you say). You’ll just have to bear with me I guess

    • manbehind thecurtain

      Also Joel, what you say is complete opinion and nothing more. Because you side with popular opinion, it may seem you have a valid point, but then again, it is only your opinion, and popular at that.

      There many people waking up to the fact that popular opinion is often rubbish and people who follow it follow blindly. So thumbs up!

    • Tony Sheppard

      “Let me give you the quick rundown- everyone on here thinks that the homeless(at least most) choose to be in their current situation, deserve what they currently suffer….”

      “…what you say is complete opinion and nothing more.”

  • Kathleen Johnson

    Very good article! Most people don’t think this will ever happen to them, but the fact is that most people are homeless today because they lost jobs, their homes, etc., and not because of drugs and alcohol. People become homeless after losing their homes from earthquakes, floods, tornadoes, fires, and so on. Believe me, it may happen to you one day and then you will know what it’s like. You never know until you walk in their shoes. When I was homeless for 3 years I met a lot of wonderful brothers and sisters on the streets who also helped me stay alive. Some of them at one time made a lot of money as lawyers, doctors, carpenters, and musicians, but the booze got the worst of us and took it all away. The hardest and saddest is losing our families. Alcoholism will take everything away and not because we want it to, it’s a devastating disease that most of us can’t stop unless we get help. I remember a few that didn’t want to stay in the shelters, but only because someone kept ripping off their stuff during the night, or wanted to fight. There’s good and bad homeless just like there’s good and bad politicians, teachers, construction workers, warehouse workers, etc., etc., etc.

    • Kathleen Johnson

      The shelters will also not let you stay if they know you’ve been drinking. I got kicked out of a few and ended up staying out in the cold quite a few times. I never wanted to grow up to be an homeless alcoholic, believe me. Back then I was making great money as a forklift driver (8 years) until “poop” happens and I lost it all. Feel sorry for these dear people when you see them passed out on the ground or barely moving. It’s sad to see how many just keep walking past these people and they might even be dead from a heart attack or ?

  • City Concern

    I heartily agree Kathleen. I have been homeless here and the apathy can be astounding. Sometimes I wonder if it is actually based on a fear of it happening to oneself? I mean there are architects, paralegals, writers, and degree-holding professionals of every kind struggling out there being ignored, hated and profiled right alongside the addicts, ex-cons and mentally deranged by the people driving and riding down 12th Street to work on or near K Street. The latter are why I do get it when some business owners are uncomfortable, even reluctant to open their bathrooms or to interact with panhandlers and hustlers that cruise, litter and loiter the area. But then, these are people. And none of them are alike. It is easy and convenient to categorize all of a certain group that you disapprove of as bad. But the Homeless are not all hoardes of lazy mooching opportunists. Some are or were just like you. The majority exist as manifestations of our failing system and would love to be far away from the bleak lives that they lead.

