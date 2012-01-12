Ways to spend your MLK, Jr. Day in Sacramento

Not everyone has this coming Monday off (alas!) but for those that do, Sacramento has a few options for using your day off to celebrate the man it honors—Martin Luther King, Jr.

MLK365 is presenting the 31st Annual March for the Dream, which includes a peaceful march (choose to begin from the Oak Park Community Center, Grant High School, or Sacramento City College) that convenes on the Sacramento Convention Center for an afternoon of celebration. There will be something for all ages and interests—vendor booths, kids’ crafts & activities, entertainment, an art village featuring local artists, and more.

The Crocker Art Museum is opening their doors for their free Holiday Monday program. Monday’s event—“MLK Day – Lift Every Voice”—is a music-infused celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr, with regional choirs performing throughout the day. The event concludes with a screening of Not in Our Town, a documentary about the movement to stop hate.

If you think both those celebrations look fun—and you’re also looking to listen to some jazz—consider signing up for Sacramento Wine & Nightlife Tours‘ MLK Day Experience & Smooth Jazz Celebration. This event meets for the March in front of Sac City College, attends the Celebration at the Convention Center, and then shuttles you to "Lift Every Voice" at the Crocker. From there, the shuttle will take you out to the Old Sugar Mill to enjoy musical performances by Tony Elder & Westbound Groove, Cynthia Douglas, DJ Rock Bottom, and more. This is a great way to make the most of your day!

Also open for the Holiday Monday, though not MLK-themed, is the Discovery Museum Science & Space Center, which is celebrating the opening weekend of their new Blast from the Past Exhibit. Kids can enjoy a day of hands-on fun learning all about dinosaurs! There’s a Dinosaur Train creative play area, dinosaur bone replicas on display, a “dino-nest” photo opportunity, and a dinosaur diorama craft.

If you are looking to give back with your day off, consider one of Hands On Sacramento’s volunteer opportunities for MLK, Jr. Day of Service.