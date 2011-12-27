IMG_0159.JPG

Tiron Brantley
Events & Happpenings
- Azteca Street Tacos
- Bacon Mania Truck Sacramento
- Costa’s Finest Kettle Corn
- Cousins Maine Lobster
- Cowtown Creamery
- The Culinerdy Cruzer
- Danny’s Mini Donuts
- Dog Town Food Truck
- Drewski’s
- Flavor Face Mobile Food and Catering
- Gameday Grill
- GyroStop
- Hefty Gyros
- It’s Nacho Truck
- Local Kine Shave Ice
- Mouthful
- Smokers Wild BBQ
- Squeeze Burger – Midtown
- Turnt Up Food Truck
28jun - 29All DayStudio Ghibli @ Tower Theatre: Spirited Away
Event Details
This summer, the Tower Theatre celebrates Japanese animation with 11 films from the acclaimed Studio Ghibli. The films will each have two screenings, on
Event Details
This summer, the Tower Theatre celebrates Japanese animation with 11 films from the acclaimed Studio Ghibli. The films will each have two screenings, on Wednesdays at 7pm and on the following Thursday mornings at 11am through August. In a neat attempt to accommodate fans, including kids and others who prefer not to try and read rapid subtitles, the Wednesday evening screenings will be shown in Japanese with subtitles in English, whereas the Thursday morning screenings will have all dialog dubbed into English.
On June 28 and 29 Spirited Away will be featured. Learn more about the film at readingcinemasus.com.
Time
june 28 (Wednesday) - 29 (Thursday) PST
Location
Tower Theatre
2508 Land Park Drive, Sacramento
1jul - 3jul 16:00 pmjul 3Folsom Pro Rodeo
Event Details
Come experience the Folsom Pro Rodeo, an event that's been celebrating the great American traditions of bull riding, barrel racing, mutton busting and more for 57 years. In addition to
Event Details
Come experience the Folsom Pro Rodeo, an event that’s been celebrating the great American traditions of bull riding, barrel racing, mutton busting and more for 57 years. In addition to rodeo events, this 3-day, family friendly event offers high-flying motocross, death-defying bull jumping, and colorful Painted Ladies horse team showing off their skills to music. The rodeo, which officially starts July 1, kicks off on June 30 with a special evening of live music and a chance to meet the rodeo stars.
The Folsom Pro Rodeo also features a spectacular fireworks show nightly. For a full list of events, visit folsomprorodeo.com/events. For a list of ticket packages and pricing, visit tix.extremetix.com.
Time
1 (Saturday) 6:00 pm - 3 (Monday) 10:00 pm PST
Location
Dan Russell Rodeo Arena
403 Stafford St Folsom, CA 95630
3jul - 4All DayRancho Cordova Fourth of July Celebration
Event Details
Celebrate the 4th of July the right way with the Rancho Cordova Fourth of July Festival, a two day extravaganza designed to celebrate the local community and American heritage with
Event Details
Celebrate the 4th of July the right way with the Rancho Cordova Fourth of July Festival, a two day extravaganza designed to celebrate the local community and American heritage with concerts, a carnival, festival, a kids zone, a beer garden, a parade, and one of the biggest fireworks shows in the city. Considered a “signature event for the community,” don’t miss this once a year event that will no doubt make your 4th of July one to remember.
For a full schedule of events happening across these two days, visit ranchocordovajuly4th.com/schedule.
Time
july 3 (Monday) - 4 (Tuesday) PST
Location
Hagan Park
2197 Chase Drive Rancho Cordova, CA 95670
4jul5:00 pm- 10:00 pmJuly 4th at Cal Expo
Event Details
Head to Cal Expo for the biggest 4th of July fireworks show in the city. Free family friendly activities and live music start the evening at 5pm and spectacular fireworks
Event Details
Head to Cal Expo for the biggest 4th of July fireworks show in the city. Free family friendly activities and live music start the evening at 5pm and spectacular fireworks start at 9:30pm. Performances by National Lines, Hannah Jane Kile, and Locked-N-Loaded. Learn more about performers at calexpo.com.
Admission is free but reserved seats inside the Grandstand offers the best fireworks viewing for $10.
Time
(Tuesday) 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm PST
Location
Cal Expo
1600 Exposition Blvd. Sacramento, CA 95815
4jul6:00 pm- 10:00 pmFourth on the Field
Event Details
Celebrate America’s birthday at Raley Field’s annual Fourth on the Field event! Independence Day at Raley Field includes a spectacular fireworks show, food trucks, live music, games and contests, and
Event Details
Celebrate America’s birthday at Raley Field’s annual Fourth on the Field event! Independence Day at Raley Field includes a spectacular fireworks show, food trucks, live music, games and contests, and much more.
Kids can hang out in the Down on the Farm playground area while adults can take advantage of the Western Health Advantage Legacy Club, which will have alcoholic beverages, foosball and ping pong tables, and dart boards.
A local band will pump up the party with live music, and hot-dog-eating and push-up contests will get the crowd cheering before the pyrotechnics start at 9:30pm.
No outside food, beverage, alcohol, cans, glass or folding chairs will be permitted inside the stadium.
Food trucks confirmed so far are:
Time
(Tuesday) 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm PST
Location
Raley Field
400 Ballpark Dr. West Sacramento, CA 95691