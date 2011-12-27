IMG_0159.JPG

This summer, the Tower Theatre celebrates Japanese animation with 11 films from the acclaimed Studio Ghibli. The films will each have two screenings, on Wednesdays at 7pm and on the following Thursday mornings at 11am through August. In a neat attempt to accommodate fans, including kids and others who prefer not to try and read rapid subtitles, the Wednesday evening screenings will be shown in Japanese with subtitles in English, whereas the Thursday morning screenings will have all dialog dubbed into English.

On June 28 and 29 Spirited Away will be featured. Learn more about the film at readingcinemasus.com.