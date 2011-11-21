Local charities welcome all to share Thanksgiving dinner

Thanksgiving is a holiday for community, sharing and, of course, a bountiful feast. Thanks to several local organizations, even those who aren’t able to afford a turkey dinner with all the trimmings this year can still enjoy a free meal. All are invited to come, fill their plates, and be grateful for warm turkey on a cool November day.

Below are nine charities and churches hosting Thanksgiving dinner this week. If you know of any others, please add to the list in the Conversation section. Happy Thanksgiving!



Sacramento Loaves & Fishes

When: Tuesday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: 1321 North C St.

446-0874

Sacramento Loaves & Fishes will serve a Thanksgiving feast, complete with turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, and a slice of pumpkin pie.

Everyone who comes to share the meal will also receive a pair of socks.

Loaves & Fishes, a private charity, has provided service to the needy since 1983. In addition to feeding the hungry and sheltering the homeless, Loaves & Fishes also offers services including mental health counseling, schooling for homeless children and a medical care clinic.

“This year, we’re serving a lot more meals, so we’re expecting a large turnout on Thanksgiving,” said Justin Wandro, office manager at Loaves & Fishes.

According to Wandro, the event typically draws more than 800 people, but those attending need not worry about long lines. The dining room at Loaves & Fishes holds up to 100 people at a time, and volunteers will be on site to call groups from the waiting area to dinner.

Information about the programs and services offered by Loaves & Fishes will be available at Tuesday’s Thanksgiving meal.

Thanksgiving Dinner/Coats & Blankets giveaway

When: Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Oak Park Community Center, 3425 Martin Luther King Blvd.

452-5052

The Shiloh Baptist Church has been collecting food, coats and blankets for its eighth annual Thanksgiving dinner, which will take place Wednesday.

Last year, more than 600 people gathered for the event at the Oak Park Community Center.

Roosevelt Noble, a deacon and member of Shiloh Baptist Church, said there will also be live music, a puppet show, and performances by praise dancers from the congregation.

“It’s a real fellowship for the community of Oak Park, feeding the hungry and handing out coats and blankets to those who need them,” Noble said.

People to People’s Thanksgiving Dinner

When: Thursday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Pannell Meadowview Community Center, 2450 Meadowview Road

808-6680 ‎

People to People will host a special Thanksgiving event, complete with a restaurant-style meal and live entertainment, on Thursday.

According to Diann Cohen, one of the founders of the nonprofit organization, People to People has served Thanksgiving dinner to more than 10,000 people in 15 years.

Two Elk Grove families came together to create People to People. For their sole annual event, Cohen said the nonprofit enlists the help of the Elk Grove Lions Club to staff the kitchen. More than 50 additional volunteers will be on hand to serve dinner to guests.

Cohen, who is maitre d’ for the event, said that instead of the typical buffet line, the community center will be set up like a restaurant. Volunteer waiters will take orders, and guests are invited to customize their meals.

There will even be a choice of two pies: apple or pumpkin.

Dan Chan the Magic Man, Kat the Acrobat and local performer Bosco will provide on-stage entertainment in the dining room throughout the entire meal, and magic tricks will also be performed in the waiting area.

Cohen, who recalls charity Thanksgiving meals from her childhood, said she wants people to look forward to coming because they’re invited to a special event.

“When you have all these activities going on,” Cohen said, “you don’t feel like you’re there as a charity case. They really make Thanksgiving fun for the kids and the kids at heart.”

People to People plans to cook 40 to 50 turkeys for the 1,250 people expected this Thanksgiving.



The Salvation Army

When: Thursday from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Where: Salvation Army’s Center of Hope, 1200 North B St.

441-5267

The Sacramento Salvation Army will host a turkey dinner with all the trimmings on Thanksgiving Day.

“It’s an annual event that everyone looks forward to,” said Sydney Fong, a public relations director for the charity organization.

The Salvation Army has a long history of offering holiday meals in Sacramento. It has been a tradition since 1885. This year, they are expecting about 500 people to come and share the Thanksgiving feast.

The event is open for all to attend, and Fong added that the meal provides an important opportunity for community connection.

“I think not only the individuals who receive the meal get something out of it, but also the people who serve the meal – they truly get something out of it as well,” Fong said.

Cordova Neighborhood Church

When: Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Cordova Neighborhood Church, 10600 Coloma Road, Rancho Cordova

635-5992

The Cordova Neighborhood Church hosts a free meal on the third Friday of each month. Every November, the tradition falls the day after Thanksgiving.

More than 100 people are expected to share a turkey dinner at the church this Friday, a turnout that church Office Manager Roberta Miller said is only slightly higher than usual for their monthly meals.

“Our church is very community-minded,” said Miller, who explained that the church takes the doctrine “love your neighbor as yourself” very seriously.

“We are glad to feed anybody that’s hungry,” Miller said.

Several churches in the area combine their efforts and resources to make each meal possible, including the First Baptist Church of Rancho Cordova, Cordova Presbyterian Church and United Methodist Church of Rancho Cordova.

The following will also host a free Thanksgiving meal:

St. John Missionary Baptist Church

When: Tuesday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: 2130 Fourth St.

446-7198

Saint Philomene Catholic Church

When: Tuesday, at 6 p.m.

Where: Saint Philomene Catholic Church, 2428 Bell St.

481-6757

St. John’s Lutheran Church

When: Wednesday, from noon – 3 p.m.

Where: St. John’s Lutheran Church,1701 L St.

444-0874

St. Ignatius Loyola Parish School

When: Wednesday from 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: St. Ignatius, 3245 Arden Way

482-9666