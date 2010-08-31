Home » I’ve replaced the batteries but my smoke detector won’t stop beeping!
smoke detector
I’ve replaced the batteries but my smoke detector won’t stop beeping!

Sac fire Logo 9-03 color.JPGIf you have changed the battery in your chirping smoke detector and it still chirps, you might think your detector is bad.

Before you replace that smoke detector or go out and purchase another new pack of nine-volt batteries, there are a couple things you should know about your smoke detector, and a few things you can do to address this problem.

There are several different types of smoke detectors, however, the most current model detectors found in homes and apartments operate by low-voltage electrical wiring with a battery backup.

These smoke detectors have internal processors that store error codes, and a week battery chirp is a common error code that may be retained, even after the old battery is replaced. The only way to clear this error is to reset the smoke detector, which can be done by following these simple steps:

  1. Turn off the power to the smoke detector at your circuit breaker.
  2. Remove the detector from its mounting bracket and unplug the power supply.
  3. Remove the battery from the smoke detector.
  4. With the battery removed, press and hold the test button for 15-20 seconds.
  5. Replace the new battery in the detector and plug in the power supply.
  6. Restore power to the circuit breaker.
  7. Reattach the breaker to mounting bracket.

When the power is restored, the smoke detector should chirp once. However, your low-battery chirping should no longer be a problem. There is one other thing you can do to reduce the possibility of ever hearing chirping from your smoke detector, and this is to change your batteries before the chirp is heard.

A good rule of thumb and industry standard is to change the batteries in your smoke detectors every six months. October is Fire Prevention Month and a good time to change all your detectors in your home. However, if your detectors are chirping, change your batteries immediately.

If your smoke detector is more than 10 years old, the unit should be replaced with a newer one.

Detectors can be purchased at your local hardware stores, or your local fire department may have a program to distribute them. It is recommended that smoke detectors be installed in each bedroom of your home and a hallway. However, if you only have one smoke detector, placing it in the hallway outside of all bedrooms is the best location for placement.

If you live in the city of Sacramento and would like to get more information on how to get a smoke detector installed in your home call 311 from a hard-line telephone. For useful and up to date information on current events you’re welcome to follow the Captain Jonathan Burgess, Public Information Officer of the Sacramento Fire Department, on Twitter (@SacFirePIO) or Facebook (Sacramento Fire Department).

 

About the author

View All Posts

Jonathan Burgess

  • The last bullet says: * Reattach the breaker to mounting bracket.

    I believe it should say: Reattach the detector to its mounting bracket.

    • chris

      Good catch Atlanta, and only 2 years after the fact. Just “took the words out of my mouth” , ’cause if you hadn’t done it I would have. Let’s hope those in need will make the correction themselves (Cpt. Burgess has other priorities; besides he did his good deed so what else do you’all want?)

  • Thanks for this info. It worked perfectly for me and I didn’t have to unplug the smoke alarm or remove it from the mounting bracket. I just took out the battery, turned off the breaker, held the button down for 20 seconds, put the new battery in and turned the breaker back on. Viola beeping stopped. Thanks!

  • Thank you, thank you, thank you! I followed your instructions to the letter and it worked. The chirping was driving me crazy after the power to the smoke alarm had been turned off for installation of a new ceiling light on the same circuit.

  • Thank you, I followed this as well. I took some pictures of my smoke alarms as I was changing the batteries so others could see what it looks like and how to replace them if needed. The pics and instructions are here
    http://www.chadspictures.com/miscellaneous/Smoke-Alarm-Battery-Replacement-Install-Guide

  • Kimberly Rockwell

    Sorry but finding and climbing a ladder at 5 in the morning to follow those 43 “simple steps” while your ears are bleeding from that hellish, unnatural sound is NOT going to happen. The only solution to the problem is to find a broom, knock the demonic disk off the ceiling, grab your biggest hiking boots, and stomp it to death. Then find a picture of the inventor of the smoke detector, print it out, and spit on it. Surely there were less mind-melting sounds the designers could have picked, especially for something that is supposed to serve merely as a “reminder.”

    • Damian

      Yes

  • Cathy N

    You are a lifesaver – my dog was going nuts with the constant chirping – never thought to turn off the circuit breaker – worked like a charm. Thank you thank you thank you!

  • Sam Inman

    The power of Google once again. A South Carolinian thanks you very much for these instructions. They worked. Saved another trip to the hardware store to buy a new detector. And to Kimberly…. My daughter designs cool stuff as well as mundane stuff for a living. Her biggest impediments to sleek and user-friendly design are the myriad codes and standards brought forth by well-intentioned government officials on the local, state, and national levels. Even the lowly-but-hard-to-reach smoke detector is affected by politics.

  • Just read through all the comments and want to say “Thank you!” from my family. Everyone else has already spoken my mind! (“2am your battery is low” alert…)LOL We installed gas detectors since putting heaters in our basement. I love when I am cooking and they go off because something accidentally got on the burner or in the bottom of the oven and started smoking. It is peace of mind to know they are working way up there on the vaulted ceiling. Makes getting out the step ladder a joy. (not really)

  • Ashleyf

    Thanks also from faraway Sydney (Australia). The instructions worked even down under 😉 No more chirping , and saved a few hundred dollars from having to et an electrician in to fit a new one.

  • James

    Instead of pulling circuit breaker, I simply untwisted the smoke detector and disconnected the plug, it works great now, this problem was driving me crazy, thank you Captain!

  • Judy

    Bless you my dear!

  • Good night’s sleep

    Just tried it on all 5 and so far, so good. I did not remove them but rather just removed the battery, turned off the breaker, counted 20 seconds and reinstalled the battery, then flipped breaker on. So far so good. My dog thanks you and I thank you! Google shines again!

  • christine

    This worked perfectly for me, thank you so much! I was ready to go to the store and buy a new smoke detector, I didn’t know what else to do until I thought to check the internet and found this article right away. And thank you for the tip about how to avoid the same problem in the future, I proactively changed the batteries n all the other smoke detectors. So peaceful now…

  • Karen

    Thanks a lot for this post! This worked for me too! Crazy smoke detectors were beeping on three floors and driving us crazy for more than 24 hrs before I found this thread. They were about to be banished from the house so we could sleep!

  • Mhar

    thank you it works!

  • Bill King

    Awesome. Thank you!! One of the most annoying sounds in the world (especially when you are half asleep) is that little chirp. When I replaced the battery IT DIDN’T STOP! With your steps above it took care of it….Ahhhhhhh…

  • Dave

    Followed the steps above for my constant beeping smoke detector even with new battery, and after resetting smoke detector by holding down the test button the noise finally ceased. That is one thing I didn’t know figured it would reset when I turned off breaker, but forgot back up battery still holds memory.

    Thanks. Good solution

  • Dave

    After three days finally at peace! 🙂

  • Would rather die

    With smoke detects with such awful features, I’d rather disconnect them all.

  • leelaile@yahoo.com

    Hi guys, Do you know how to disconnect a smoke detector? Why I switch the circuit bracket off and unplugged the detector but it still beeps? I tried everything, I even bought a new detector but the beeping won’t stop. Does anyone have any idea what is going on?

  • Chris

    I did everything on here and nothing. Any other ideas?

  • G.Rogers

    Thank you Captain Burgess. When this occurred in our house my husband was about to call the electrician so I looked up the problem on line and found your site about troubleshooting a chirping smoke detector. I followed your instructions and it worked perfectly!!! I looked like a real genius!! Thanks again .

  • Kirk392

    Thank you! This stopped our chirping.

    • Joan

      the batteries were brand new, so I removed them both and pressed the reset button for 25 seconds. This worked fine. Our detector is quite old and I was ready to replace it, but that’s not necessary now. Thank you.

      • dori

        Thank you Joan. This was right by our guest rooms, and the young grandsons are coming tomorrow. Nothing can interfere with their sleep! We have had 3 new batteries in it, and your remedy worked. Love ya’! Dori

  • David C.

    According to the Kidde support site (KB article 302951: What causes intermittent beeping or chirping?), intermittent chirping may be caused by:
    1: Loose, or Improperly Installed Battery
    2: Smoke Alarm Sensing Chamber May be Dirty
    3: Environmental Conditions
    4: Resetting the Alarm
    5: Electrical Condition
    6: Alarm Needs to be Replaced

    This article describes #4. In my particular case, #2 was the cause. I blew compressed air into all of the detector’s openings to dislodge whatever dust might have been in there, and the problem went away.

  • NextGenSolar

    Thank you!
    We were tired of hearing the persistent chirping inspite of putting three sets of new batteries. Your recommendation worked.
    Best regards
    Mayank

  • trgirl

    Where is the reset button?

    • EmaLee

      you have to remove a small portion of your ceiling to get to it. take a drill and carve a hole a proximately 1/4″ in diameter just about 1/2″ inches away from the northern tip of your smoke detector. a button will appear. take a device small enough to penetrate the hole and push the button with it.

      • onstrike112

        Lol alarmingly high rate. Good wordplay there.

  • Engage Gray Matter

    I think the author made a “typo”. First these are “steps” and should be labeled as such, not simply bullet points (as each one of these alone will not solve the problem).

    Secondly as numbered, the “steps” are out of order a little bit and contain an error in nomenclature of the last step. Steps 6 & 7 should have been reversed in original steps and the term “breaker” should have been “detector” (I.e. Reattach the breaker…”). . Otherwise very informative and helpful.

    1. Turn off power to the smoke detector at the circuit breaker.
    2. Remove detector from its mounting bracket and unplug the power supply.
    3. Remove the battery from the smoke detector.
    4. With the battery removed, press and hold the “test button” for 15 – 20 seconds.
    5. Replace the battery in the detector and plug in the power supply.
    6. Reattach the detector to the mounting bracket.
    7. Restore power to the circuit breaker.

    • showmesplfd

      The article states that these are steps to follow-why must he also be redundant and number each step if he does not choose to do so? Engage some of that “gray matter”, connect those neural synapses and arrive at logical thought.

    • pj4me

      We didn’t need to turn off the entire circuit breaker. And when they are hard-wired, you can’t just detach them from the hard wiring.

  • Chad

    I had the same problem where the alarm kept beeping even after I
    replaced the battery. Once I disconnected it and held down the reset
    button it cleared the memory and stopped the beeping. I took pictures of
    me removing the smoke alarm and wrote a step by step on How
    to Change a Smoke Alarm Battery     so others can see how to
    remove the housing. Sometimes it helps to see visuals. Hope this helps
    some others out there trying remove their annoying alarm in the middle
    of the night.

    • NunyaBidness

      Or is it that you want us to go to visit the page so you get paid for all those the ads on it?!?! Pretty slippery of you there Chad… ah but we know you’re just here to help, aren’t ya? Troll.

      • Chad

        Obviously I posted in this discussion because I thought that my pictures could help someone else who needed to change the batteries in their alarms as I did. I read the article on this site when I was looking for my own answers. That is why I came back here to share my experience and the pictures I took since there were few pictures on this site. What does ads on my site have to do with anything? There are ads on this site too, it’s not like I asked anyone to click them. You are the only one being a Troll here as your response added nothing to subject matter.

        • kathleen

          Hi Chad, did you cut the circuit breaker too? Is that really necessary or is that solely a safety precaution?

          • Chad

            I didn’t need to turn off the breaker, just disconnected the wire harness. But for safety reasons you should turn off the breaker because not every smoke alarm is the same or wired correctly. I just replaced another battery a few days ago and all I usually have to do with mine is hold the test button down on the unit until I hear all the alarms sound in the house and I’m good to go. When I used to just replace the battery without holding the test button afterwards the alarm would continue to chirp. Nothing worse then replacing a battery in the middle of the night only to be awakened again because it’s still chirping.

  • Never ignore when you find your smoke detector beeping. Find the fire first before doing anything…

    • showmesplfd

      lukman143: In most cases there is a distinct difference between the “chirp” or “beep” that this article is referring to that warns of something amiss with the detector and the much more annoying and attention getting “alarm” sound emitted to alert of smoke.

    • GeneralLee_Write

      Oh please, the other fifteen detectors aren’t making a sound so I’m pretty sure I’m safe.

  • showmesplfd

    I wish this worked for me! Every time the cursed little necessities decide to go nuts for me and chirp away incessantly every little bit it’s in the middle of the night. Do they ever respond to new batteries or simply being unplugged? Nope-they end up out in the garage until morning. I am grateful for the info on how to reset a detector however-perhaps someday I will own one that this actually works on and I can finish sleeping without a trip to the garage at 3AM. Meanwhile, I’m off to buy more smoke detectors!

  • martin

    I have replaced two detectors that were old. replaced batts. first. followed through and shut main breaker off and disconnected all of the units and re hooked them and replaced them . while I had power off and units off and batts. out and shut each unit down after batts were out I was getting an alarm from an area where I had removed the hall unit. where the heck is that coming from? and that’s the one I can not get fixed no matter what I do.

  • Jack Datwyl

    About 3 weeks ago, my smoke alarm began chirping at 30 second intervals. At first all we did was hit the silence button. But obviously that did not solve the problem. I replaced the battery but that also did not solve the problem. After reading this article, I attempted the reset procedure as directed, but swapping steps 6 and 7. Unfortunately, this has also not corrected the problem. I did this 3 additional times, hoping that I made a mistake. But, no luck. The alarm still chirps about 3 – 4 times a day, at 30 second intervals and we still have to hit the silence button. a few hours later, it starts all over again. Pretty annoying in the middle of the night. Are there any other suggestions before I go out a purchase a new alarm?

  • SteelRaptor

    I tried all this and it did not work, but it is 12 years old so it’s best to just replace it.

  • Davelllogan

    Thank s for advice

  • Luca

    Thank you!!! 🙂

  • Wonder

    Thanks for posting. It fixed the problem.

  • John Hurt

    Why do we need to turn off the circuit breaker? I removed the battery, then pressing the Test button for 1 minute to drain the battery. Shouldn’t that reset the error code?

    I tried this without flipping the circuit breaker (as I couldn’t identify the specific one), but it still didn’t stop the chirping.

  • David Ferguson

    why do you people have to be so critical of a man trying to help others. Its not like hes running for office.

  • pj4me

    We have hard-wired detectors. I hate these things! I’m going to remove them and put up battery operated ones. When one detector goes out, they ALL chirp. One sets off the other one!! We put new batteries in them, but even without the batteries it still chirps! Probably because they are all interconnected. So now we don’t have just one chirping, we have them all chirping. This is insanity! You would THINK the manufacturer would put INSTRUCTIONS on them if they’re this complicated. It should either work with a new battery or flat not work, not chirp whether it’s in, dead, or out! Ridiculous!

  • I changed my batteries before they started chirping yet I still encountered problems with chirping and audio alert messages. since doing that and getting chirping at various times, I pressed the test button just a short time on each smoke alarm hard wired together in my house and so far so good.
    If it happens again though, I might go through the steps except the one about removing the detector from the bracket and power supply. To me this sounds redundant if you are cutting off the power at the circuit breaker.

  • Heather

    I have tried all the recommendations but it won’t stop beeping and the landlord won’t do anything. Any ideas?

  • Salvager

    pressing the test button twice instead of once also worked for me. didn’t have to follow all those other steps.

  • SJ parents

    Our problem wasn’t the smoke detector – it was the carbon monoxide detector on the same wall as the smoke detector we thought was chirping!!! We replaced batteries in two smoke detectors (even went to the store and bought new batteries since the first batch didn’t work!) 2 hours and much frustration later as my husband was on his way to home depot I found the actual chirping was coming from the carbon monoxide detector hidden behind our couch! UGGGGGG at least we will sleep tonight

  • Bgal

    Thanks for posting. This solved the problem.

  • Shopgirljww

    I found that an Energizer 9 Volt battery works where other brands did not. It’s shape us slightly different and it stopped the chirping!!

  • Mo

    followed instructions exactly. Still chirping

  • coyote1944 .

    I repaced my batteries and have the same problem as above. Its easier for a senior citizen such as myself to just turn off the damn circuit breaker, which is what I’ve done. Tired of messing with it!

