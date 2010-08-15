Ask Officer Michelle – Loud Music in Neighborhoods

Posted by kcrowley

Officer Michelle,

Is there a law that pertains to playing loud music for extended periods of time from one’s garage and or vehicle parked in the driveway in a residential area? Thank you for your time.

Dear kcrowley

There certainly is a noise ordinance that pertains to your problem. If you live in the city limits, we still respond to noise complaints. The general noise ordinance for the city of Sacramento states that between the times of 10:00 p.m., and 7:00 a.m. the following day are the times in which officers can enforce the ordinance. You can call the non-emergency number and have an officer dispatched. We will give the involved parties a warning. If they continue after we leave and the police receive a second call, we would then cite the concerned parties.

The city’s Code Enforcement Division is responsible for the investigation of complaints of ongoing and aggravated noise which require monitoring with sound level meters or which are of a habitual or mechanical nature. Two common examples are a garage or residence being used as a rehearsal hall or local bars where music or amplified sound disturbs those residing or working in the area. You can contact the Code Enforcement Division at 916-264-5948, or you can use their on-line form. The city’s Animal Services Division handles barking dog complaints – their number is 264-7387.

You may want to speak to your neighbors about the problem. If they are renters, you can also speak to their landlords. The other option is to see if this problem clears up on its own. Hope it all works out.

Officer Michelle

