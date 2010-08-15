Home » Ask Officer Michelle – Loud Music in Neighborhoods
Ask Officer Michelle – Loud Music in Neighborhoods

Officer Michelle,
Is there a law that pertains to playing loud music for extended periods of time from one’s garage and or vehicle parked in the driveway in a residential area? Thank you for your time.

Dear kcrowley

There certainly is a noise ordinance that pertains to your problem. If you live in the city limits, we still respond to noise complaints. The general noise ordinance for the city of Sacramento states that between the times of 10:00 p.m., and 7:00 a.m. the following day are the times in which officers can enforce the ordinance. You can call the non-emergency number and have an officer dispatched. We will give the involved parties a warning. If they continue after we leave and the police receive a second call, we would then cite the concerned parties.
The city’s Code Enforcement Division is responsible for the investigation of complaints of ongoing and aggravated noise which require monitoring with sound level meters or which are of a habitual or mechanical nature. Two common examples are a garage or residence being used as a rehearsal hall or local bars where music or amplified sound disturbs those residing or working in the area. You can contact the Code Enforcement Division at 916-264-5948, or you can use their on-line form. The city’s Animal Services Division handles barking dog complaints – their number is 264-7387.
You may want to speak to your neighbors about the problem. If they are renters, you can also speak to their landlords. The other option is to see if this problem clears up on its own. Hope it all works out.

Officer Michelle
 

Michelle Lazark

  • But dogs can bark all night long?

    • S. Kelly

      The City of Sacramento barking laws changed in mid-2012. Animal Control no longer handles barking dog complaints. Instead, they will refer you to a meeting called “arbitration.” However, the dog owner does NOT have to attend, therefore, the barking is allowed to continue forever and ever. The city doesn’t know it yet, but in civil court, they are infinitely liable to the resident for NON-PERFORMANCE, should anyone ever sue them. For instance, the Complainant can SUE the city $7,500 for each incident of non-performance, and can sue the dog owner in CIVIL COURT and charge $10 PER DAY for each day they have to listen to the incessant barking. All you have to do is go and talk to an attorney and they’ll tell you about the truck load of rights you actually have. You can also hire an attorney to right the dog owner a letter – and watch how fast they’ll make the barking go away. Furthermore, the City of Sacramento has LAW CODES on the books that they are OBLIGATED to enforce, such as … Article III, 9.44.220, Section C, which states … “No owner of any animal, wild or domestic … shall permit or suffer such animal to habitually make loud noise or act in such a manner as to constitute a public nuisance. Furthermore, California State Penal Code 373A states … “Any pet owner or custodian who allows a dog to bark continuously or for an extended period of time in a manner that annoys neighbors and disturbs the peace and tranquility of the neighborhood, may be guilty of allowing a public nuisance, punishable by a misdemeanor with a fine of up to $1000 and/or SIX MONTHS IN JAIL.” Furthermore, California Civil Code 3479 gives the definition of “Nuisance” as … “Anything which is injurious to health…is indecent…or offensive to the senses, or is an obstruction to the free use of property, as to interfere with the COMFORTABLE ENJOYMENT OF LIFE or property…A type of wrong arising from the unreasonable, improper…use of property to the ANNOYANCE or damage of another, or the general public.” And finally this … Sacramento City Nuisance Codes: 8.08.020, Sections A, B and C state … “Just as the physical conditions of properties within the city can constitute public and private nuisances, so too the BEHAVIOR of persons on properties within the city can constitute a public and private nuisances. It is as important for the public health, safety and welfare for interested residents or the city to be able TO ABATE NUISANCE CREATING BEHAVIORS as it is to abate nuisance-creating physical conditions. The owners of properties within the city are responsible to monitor their properties and to TAKE APPROPRIATE ACTION IF A NUISANCE EXISTS [on their property], whether that nuisance be created by existing physical conditions or by nuisance-creating behaviors. Such nuisances can be avoided with adequate property management.” Barking dogs are a nuisance-created behavior that the city is obligated to address, per their own law codes. However, at each and every turn, City employees REFUSE to enforce them. It’s time to hold the city employees accountable. The above codes are enough to sue the city jointly, and thecity employee severally. If you’d like to contact me, write skerren123@gmail.com

    • S. Kelly

      Attention … kevinfditzz …. Please write me at skerren123@gmail.com. I can help you sue the city and its employees for their negligence and non-performance. Because you are disabled, you should not have to deal with this alone. Further, there is no court in this country that won’t find in favor of you!

  • Michelle Lazark

    Animal control handles animal problems such as what you are referring to. You can call 311 and the operator will direct you to the appropriate section.

    • I beg to differ. Animal “Control” does NOTHING to control barking dogs. I have been living next to THREE barking dogs. They finally stopped barking at night but during the day, it is non stop. Three years ago, when my “neighbors” moved in, they got a puppy that barked all day and night. Being a good neighbor, I left them a note explaining that I am extremely disabled and could they move the dog? They replied by getting two more dogs, put up a chain link (yes, CHAIN LINK) fence in the front yard. Animal “control” now has a “mediator”. The neighbors don’t want to go to a mediator, so that is the end of it. And in the mean time, I get to lose my mind over these THREE little, shrill dogs that bark when the mail comes, when walkers walk by, when a leaf falls, when the grass grows. I want to throttle the neighbors and the dogs, but being crippled, all I can do is scream in my head. The shrill barks go through ear plugs, head phones (Bose, at that), sound proofing I have put over my bedroom window, and stacks of pillows over my head, but the barks come through, loud and clear.
      We CANNOT even open our doors to let fresh air in the house. To top it off, the barks are reflected off the neighbors house across the street to I get to hear the bark AND the ECHO of the bark, milliseconds later. So, you are dead wrong when you say Sac Animal Control handles such problems, because they DO NOT. They just pass the buck. Barking laws need more BITE in the to assure compliance. FINE these people so they will learn that they live in a NEIGHBORHOOD, with other people.

  • Keith Sharward

    Hi Officer Michelle,

    Would you please cite the city code that supports the following statement: “The general noise ordinance for the city of Sacramento states that between the times of 10:00 p.m., and 7:00 a.m. the following day are the times in which officers can enforce the ordinance.”

    I’m a hobbyist musician (a drummer specifically) so I am keenly familiar with our city’s code on the subject — at least I hope so! 🙂 I have gone to great and expensive lengths to stay in compliance.

    From what I have learned, it basically comes down to what I refer to as “the objective rules” (http://www.qcode.us/codes/sacramento/view.php?topic=8-8_68-ii-8_68_060) and “the subjective rules” (http://www.qcode.us/codes/sacramento/view.php?topic=8-8_68-iii-8_68_190), all within the general noise control provisions of our city (http://www.qcode.us/codes/sacramento/view.php?topic=8-8_68&showAll=1).

    Do you literally mean that the ordinance indicates officers CANNOT enforce the ordinance between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.? Or do you mean that it is your department’s POLICY and/or PRACTICE that you GENERALLY DO NOT enforce the ordinance during those hours? Please elaborate on this and cite whatever code or policy that applies.

    My interpretation of the above-referenced codes is that one can be out of compliance at any time of day, that our police department CAN but is not obligated to enforce them anytime, and that during the hours of 7 a.m. and 10 p.m., the rules are only slightly less strict.

    Thanks in advance!

  • Circle Of 5ths Entertainment Group

    Keith: You’re right and Officer Michelle’s response and the way the ordinances are written on the pages we have found create a huge oversight. Unless there is a specific noise level measured from a specific distance, there is nothing to enforce.

    However, “Disturbing the peace” doesn’t require a time or level.
    City Code 8.68.190

    It is unlawful for any person to make or continue or cause to be made or continued any loud, unnecessary or unusual noise which disturbs the peace and quiet of any neighborhood or which causes discomfort or annoyance to any reasonable person of normal sensitiveness residing in the area.
    In accordance with City Code 8.68.190 the standards which may be considered in determining a violation shall include, but not be limited to, the following:
    • The sound level of the objectionable noise;
    • The sound level of the ambient noise;
    • The proximity of the noise to residential sleeping facilities;
    • The nature and zoning of the area within which the noise emanates;
    • The density of the inhabitation of the area within which the noise emanates;
    • The time of day or night the noise occurs;
    • The duration of the noise and its tonal informational or musical content;
    • Whether the noise is continuous, recurrent or intermittent;
    • Whether the noise is produced by a commercial or noncommercial activity.
    Violations
    In accordance with City Code 8.68.140, recovery of police officer cost for multiple responses to large
    parties or gatherings on private property are as follows:
    • When a large party or gathering occurs at a premise and a police officer at the scene determines
    that there is a threat to the public peace, health, safety or general welfare, the person(s) in charge
    of the premises and the person(s) responsible for the event, or if any of those persons are minors,
    then the parent(s) or guardian(s) of those minors will be held jointly and severally liable for the
    cost of providing police personnel on special security assignment over and above the services
    normally provided by the department to respond to such events. The police personnel utilized
    during a second response after the first warning to control the threat to the public peace, health,
    safety or general welfare shall be deemed to be on special security assignment over and above the
    services normally provided. The costs of such special security assignment may include minor
    damages to city property and/or injuries to city personnel.
    • The fee charged will not be in excess of five hundred dollars ($500.00) for a single incident. No fee
    shall be assessed unless a written warning has been issued by police personnel during the first
    response. The city reserves its legal options to elect any other legal remedies when said costs or
    damage exceed five hundred dollars ($500.00).
    • The expense of services provided by special security assignment officers shall be charged against
    the person liable for the expenses under this section. The charge constitutes a debt of that person
    to the city, and is collectible by said city in the same manner as in the case of an obligation under a
    contract, express or implied.

    • Keith Sharward

      Yup, that’s a quote from the “subjective” ordinance I referenced above. A person can be out of compliance on either or both subjective and objective standards, any hour of the day.

      So I disagree “there is nothing to enforce.” The subjective “reasonable and necessary” standard is just as enforceable as the objective “no more than ‘X’ decibels for ‘Y’ minutes per hour” standard. At least that’s how I understand the regulations.

      What say you, Officer Michelle?

  • I find it outrageous that a neighbor can play loud music and disturb his/her neighbors at any time of the day. We all pay taxes and have rights to peace and quite any time of the day.

    I may want to read a book or watch my favorite TV program or have conversation with my wife or children or lay down for a nap or simply relax in my reclining chair. By what right can an unruly neighbor transgress and disturb my family’s peace in our own home? If some one enjoys loud music, they can use head phones and blow their brains out, or at least close their windows and have the sound at a reasonable level.

    I find the laws and regulations of California in general, and Sacramento County in particular, regarding protection of citizen rights to peace in their own homes very very inadequate and inferior.

    • I’m hadit! I totally agree with you. I have 3 sets of neighbors now that party every night and have loud friends over that smoke pot and drink alcohol all day and the police have been out to my calls in at least 3 years hundreds of times, had mediation with their landlord and i am about to go Vigilante and go to jail if I have to. Nobody will do anything and I’m starting to loose my head over this. I chased a Chinese lady collecting cans next to my bedroom window at 6:00a.m on a Sunday morning without any sleep and went after her with a broom, I just went nuts.

  • Let me make sure I understand we as in any body can make noise between 7am to 10pm including barking dogs and there is nothing anyone can do about it?
    I got a letter in the mail today from ?????? That if my dog continued to bark it would be come missing!!! First of all he is in bed by 830 pm until 7 am the next morning and all he wants to do is play, stretch and bark he settles down after awhile and its not consistent barking its like a bark here and there I’m watching as I get ready for work.

  • I can tell you that if a person who played loud music and partied a lot lived next to a police officer something would be done. It is crazy that you can call and call and call to report loud music and nothing gets done about it. If the police go over there they just turn up after they leave. I have seen the police just stay in there cars and you call again the dispatcher says they were there. Yes but they never got out of the car, maybe they are frightened, I dont blame them but what is the next step for the person who works for a living and has to get up early……Not to mention the loud stuff plays all day and the dispatcher says the officers would go out until after 10pm. Ok by 10pm the rest of the neighbors have lost it…Its crazy just another case of the jerk getting his way because no one takes care of it. Start fining these people over and over. Put a lien on there property if they don’t want to comply…..have some consequences for the man who doesn’t follow the rules

  • What is the next step after your neighbors have been turned in (I have serveral ref. numbers regarding complaint calls) and they continue to have their parties and play loud music have bands and drink and talk loud park all over the road side and speed off. What is the next step?

  • This “blog” is apparently dead, although the problem continues unabated. Perhaps the Sacramento Police Department perceives these types of issues as unimportant, but they certainly are not.

  • I play in a band. Some Classic Rock, Blues, and Oldies. I end promptly at 9:30, but apparently my next door neighbor feels that the noise is excessive. He is not willing to compromise on anything. I asked if it would bother him if we played quiter. I offered only to play 1 time a month. I told him that there has got to be a way for us to compromise so that he is able to “enjoy his peace and quiet” and I am able to occasionally have people over and play in the garage from 6pm until 9 pm or something like that. But his idea of compromise is for me to play somewhere else. It interrupts his TV watching he says. The police officer says if he has to come out again then he will cite me and that I can fight it in court but its a misdemeanor. Really? I now feel that I am unable to practice in my garage, unable to have a backyard BBQ jam once or twice a summer, I am unable to enjoy my house. Most of the other neighbors seem to enjoy it. I had one neighbor come over and ask us to play Hotel California, and another neighbor come over and tell us we sounded great and he enjoys the music. I don’t know, I am disheartened. My group commonly practices to prepare for non-profit organization fundraisers. We don’t make any money. We don’t have a budget to rent a space. Big bummer for us. I wish neighbors would be more like they were years ago. If you have a problem, go over and talk to your neighbor and see what can get worked out.

  • Jenn

    How do u haddle neighboring renters who play loud music all day and night? The music vibrates the walls and floors of our side…. And our landlords do nothing.

    • Jana

      You call the non-emegency number, 916-264-5471 Sadly the information Officer Michelle gave is incorrect. California Penal Code Disturbing the Peace code 415 has NO TIME limits. If you have rude neighbors you can call that number 24/7. Yes people have the right to make noise WITHIN REASON, BUT if it is to the point that you can not enjoy your home its ILLEGAL! You can call and have an Officer dispatched.
      I had a guy across the street that was horrendous, basting vulgar RAP 12+ hours a day, it was a party pad. Your landlord is responsible they can ultimately be held responsible.
      Have you heard and Sacramento’s Justice For Neighbors program? It the DAs office, Police and people like you and me, all together we STOP neighborhood nuisances such as yours. Here is a link to their website.

      https://www.cityofsacramento.org/CityAttorney/Justice-for-Neighbors

      Another GREAT organization is Nextdoor, https://nextdoor.com/login/

      Thanks to these 2 organizations the outdoor pot grows, and 24/7 partying in my area has STOPPED!

      We CAN take out neighborhoods back!

  • Vox Veritas

    The city police are useless. When you call dispatch they assume you know nothing of city ordinance codes and attempt to belittle you. When you ask to speak to a supervisor, they transfer you to a habitual liar. Your best bet is to fight fire with fire. If you don’t own a loud stereo, borrow or buy one. The cops will never show up. Enjoy!

  • Laura Ashley

    If you read the ordinance Officer Michelle, it states “ESPECIALLY during the hours between 10pm and…” I have the right to quiet enjoyment of my own home. If I can hear their music in my living room, it is too loud.

  • Kathy

    Hello, Last night I had had it for the last time with the teenage Russian thugs lighting off M80’s in front of my house and the Neighbors house last night in retaliation for going to the cops for continued harassement. You can’t reason with any of the parents involved and the mother is especially a treat as she yells at anyone. I just can’t believe how they can think their children are perfect little angels, especially when they are caught on camera. Police were called and I was a witness to last nights incident where they were in someones car and dropped an M80 right, directly in front of my neighbors house. The cops have a long laundry list of these kids doing the same thing over and over and over again and still nothing gets resolved. Maybe the Parents need a major spanking. The police never came to take the information.. it has escalated as it has taken almost the entire side of the circle to walk over and ask them to knock it off and another family are scared for their lives now, thinking they will do more harmful things to them and the rest of us who put our foot down. What are we supposed to do, wait for someone to get hurt???

