Judge Benjamin G. Davidian sentenced 23-year-old college student Lester Charles Russell Jr. to 37 years to life on March 17 for charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and gang enhancement.

Davidian quotes to Imperial Valley News “It’s very rare that you can be in a position to affect so many lives and help so many people," Davidian told the Imperial Valley News. "I’m delighted.”

Russell’s family is outraged, as they respond that Davidian has definitely affected their lives.

“We will leave no stone unturned to prove Lester’s innocence," sister Laura Russell said. "It is our responsibility to prove that not only has Sacramento wrongfully convicted my brother, but they slandered his character in a way we never imagined.”

Victim Jashon Warren of Sacramento testifies that the shooting occurred July 21, 2008. He stated that Russell was not the shooter during a cross examination by public defender Hillary Davisson. Eyewitnesses at the crime scene also claimed Russell was not the shooter. “The guy who shot the gun had dreads,” one eyewitness said.

Dreadlocks, also called locks or dreads, are matted coils of hair. Russell was known for wearing French Braids, or cornrows.

“Any hairstylist could have testified and helped the jury to understand the difference between dreads and french braids, but my brother says there was not even one African American juror to even explain the difference during the jurors deliberation,” Laura Russell said.

Davadian was chairman of the California Fair Political Practices Commission from 1991 to 2005 and then chairman and member of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Appeals Board. Before Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger appointed him as judge, Davidian specialized in political election and campaign law.

“Obviously Davidian must have been qualified to make such a critical decision," said Poindexter Russell’s brother. "I don’t understand why he gave my brother a life sentence, being that the bulk of his career was in campaign law."

“Obviously Davidian must have been qualified to make such a critical decision," said Poindexter Russell’s brother. "I don’t understand why he gave my brother a life sentence, being that the bulk of his career was in campaign law."

Russell was represented by California State Public Defender Hilary Davisson, who was unsuccessful in proving the smallest of facts, such as Lester’s non-affiliation with street gangs. “If a court is unable to determine simple facts such as the difference between dreads and braids, that is no court I would want to be in,” Minnesota Pastor Margaret Nutall said.

Attorney Pete Kmeto was retained to assist Russell with a possible retrial after being found guilty by a jury. The retrial was denied on May 14.

The family believes that the courts were one-sided and ruined Russell’s life, and they blame District Attorney Rochelle Hao.

“She painted such an horrific picture of my brother," Laura Russell said. "The Judicial System should not be based on scenarios based on past cases or past experiences. She didn’t even consider the facts. Someone please tell me where did she come up with the idea that Lester was a gang member? Gang members don’t usually go to college, especially to major in criminal justice.”

“The tattoo on Lester’s neck says the he is from a Los Angeles Crip gang,” Hao said.

Russell’s family is outraged, stating that they can show many pictures of the same tattoo, which represents the Los Angeles Dodgers. “My brother is a fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers," sister Gabrielle Russell said. "I was with him when he got the tattoo. He didn’t have a chance to get the tattoo completed before he was hauled off to jail. Rapper "The Game" has the same tattoo on his cheek. He is not from a California Crip gang. Everybody knows that. People get NYC on them, too. Are they all from a New York Crip gang?”

Russell, accused of being from a Los Angeles street gang, has never resided in Los Angeles, according to his parents. The family explains that Russell never attended school in L.A., nor does he have any family that resides there.

“What are we going to do now?" Gabrielle Russell said. "I have the pictures that we took together in July to prove my brother’s whereabouts, but how am I going to get the courts to listen to me now? We have to prove that they made all these mistakes. We have to let our voices be heard. We cannot give up.”

The family is reaching out to the public for support.

“We need to stand up for others in Russell’s situation," cousin Ameda Hasan said. "Imagine how many lives we can really change. Imagine how many people lives has been ruined by the California Judicial System. Imagine how many innocent people need our help.”

The family has established an account with Golden 1 Credit Union, and are asking for charitable contributions to assist them in their quest for continued legal counsel from Sacramento attorney Pete Kmeto.

Golden 1 Credit Union

Laura Russell

P.O. Box 15249

Sacramento, CA 95851

Account Number 292019

golden1.com

“If we continue to have faith and keep digging, we can prove first and foremost that he did not attempt to kill anyone," Laura Russell said. "We can prove that he is not a gang member. We can prove his innocence if we don’t give up.”

“Lester took joy in coming home after school every night to dinner with me and our children," wife Dandrea Russell said. "He watched ‘House of Mouse’ every morning with our children before attending school. He is not a gang member and I was with him on July 21, 2008. I know that he didn’t do what he is being accused of.”

“He is not a cold-blooded person like District Attorney Rochelle Anne Hao described him in court," mother Evelyn Russell said. "My son is a college student, a father, a brother, a friend. I was with my son on July 21, 2008, and I have the pictures to prove it. My son is innocent.”

Laura Russell is the sister of Lester Russell.

