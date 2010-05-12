Home » Russ Solomon’s R5 records to close
Two years after he opened an independent record store on the site of the Tower Records empire he founded half a century ago, Russ Solomon will close his R5 Records at 16th and Broadway.

"The rumors are true," he said on noon Wednesday. "I’m finally going to retire. Enough already."

Solomon, who will turn 85 this year, side-stepped questions about the success of the store in a tough economy and a dismal retail record environment, but was quick to note that "the new people are in a better position to make it a success."

The "new people" will reportedly be the owners of Dimple Records, a locally-owned small chain with stores around the Sacramento area. Solomon would not confirm Dimple’s role, saying "it’s not a done deal," but he added that "it looks really really good. We’re very happy about it." 

One thing Solomon is happy about is that there will continue to be a record store on the 16th and Broadway location, as there has been for nearly 50 years.

Dimple has found success combining a used and new record store approach, with extensive in-store marketing and an additional focus on local artists and events. It has six suburban locations in Citrus Heights, Roseville, Elk Grove, Folsom, Davis and two stores on Arden Way, one devoted to vinyl. 

"It’s good that there will be a record store there," he said. "That’s what I care about."

On the verge of retirement, Solomon said that he plans to spend his time "keeping busy.

"I’m going to get out and take photographs, maybe even make some art," he said. "You know me – I have to be doing something."

  • The record biz has changed for good. It’s so easy to download music and video more cheaply and easily than traipsing out in the car to a local brickbox store to purchase a piece of plastic bearing sought after tunes…

    I loved Tower in its heyday, and I love music.

    Perhaps Dimple can make a go of the hybrid amalgam of media product on the market these days — there is something to be said of the community experience of actually shopping for music in the way Russ and his forebearers did, and tried to continue the lost art of, with R5…

    Good luck to Dimple!

  • City Concern

    Until I moved here, I grew up in Los Angeles thinking that ‘our’ mighty Tower Records store on West Hollywood’s Sunset Strip originated right there. And then when soon after I discovered that it all began here, I aquired a new respect for this part of Sactown with hope that it might actually be a hip spot like Silverlake down south or The Pearl District further north. I never got a chance to visit R5, but I do plan to hit up Dimples once it moves in. And yes, Bbbbmer, times really have changed. No more heading out to movie houses drive-ins now that we have DVD’s and mp4’s. But nostalgically, its kind of sad to see American pop icons like those and Tower Records pass on.

  • Too bad all of this employees are out of jobs. He doesn’t seemed overly concerned with that. He is going to “make some art!” Good luck with that, I am sure it will be as successful as his other ventures.

    • Ben Ilfeld

      You find his resume lacking?

    • Do you KNOW just WHO Russ Solomon is???

    • Everyone who enjoys the experience of buying music at a physical location owes gratitude to Russ. I was only lucky enough to work for Tower for a year before it went under, and I loved it so much I stayed to personally close the doors for the last time. Since, I have been working for Dimple. I respect Russ a great deal, he helped create what we know music stores to be today. I consider it a honor to be able to keep on working in what is one of the best, and lately most rare jobs to date: I am your record store employee and I am proud! Please everyone, get off your Itunes and into somewhere where music is no longer solitary commodity, it is a community full of great people with a passion for music. I hope to keep working in this business, and through hard work I believe that I and others like me can help create the atmosphere Russ set out to build in his stores.
      No Music, No life. My tag still says that.
      Thank you Russ, and I wish you well.
      -Anonymous

    • Denise Coleman

      Wow … toofastforlove, what a thoughtless statement…

  • CM Albrecht

    We miss the store on Watt next to Plaza Hof Brau. It was always a pleasure to enjoy an pleasant lunch in such friendly surroundings and then stroll around Tower Records. In our case, we ween’t big CD buyers, but they also had what was probably the largest DVD collection in the city. If it was on a DVD, Tower had it.
    We still love the Hof Brau, but the Goodwill next door isn’t nearly so interesting as Tower Records.

  • Lynn Mayugba

    Russ Solomon is an icon and a true gentleman. I worked with him with a record company for almost 20 years, and for him for one year. Russ put Sacramento on the map, at least in the record business. He is a highly respected legend, and I am so grateful to have been part of his music movement. Thank you Russ, for all you have done for both music and for business in Sacramento and across the WORLD! Cheers to 50 years in the biz and for all the new endeavors that will come your way!

  • So sorry to hear yet another independant record store going under. where I live in Louisville, Ky we had in the 70’s Karma Records that was a indy store, and sold concert tickets , records a smoking equipment. Stones papers , pipes ect.. But as times changed the store closed. Then about 20 some years ago a new indy record store opened and now is on the verge of closing , due to the current economic strife. The store’s name is Ear X-tcy. They have so many cool things in that store. All types of music. And items new and used. Local concert tickets and other items. The big company’s are also shoving the other guys out of business. When I used to go to Tower records on Broadway, years ago. It was a place to get lost in. I moved from Sacto in 86 and back home to the Ville and there was nothing like Tower records until Ear Xtcy hit the scene. I hope they can make the cut. There are many area support groups rallying around trying to see that does not happen. We also have a really cool indy dvd amd vhs rental shop called Wild and Wooley. They have off the wall stuff and then the really wierd stuff too. No porno or anything like that just off beat stuff. They too have a very large following. As we say here in the Ville ” Keep Louisville Weird ” Good Luck Sam … Thanks Chawaii@insightbb.com

  • Shayna Mayen

    Long live vinyl! It will be sad to see it go, we frequented R-5, and will miss it. There is something about making a trip to the record shop that is quite romantic…. It’s an event, not a click of the button… and ITunes doesn’t always have the things we like…I guess we never thought that this would die out …. Hello precipice!

  • All I have to say is Russ Solomon is 100% a great person. What he has done for music has been wonderful for sacramento and will be truly missed! As for the person who said Russ all about himself and painting…and not about his employees do your research before you talk!

    “SacBee”
    Some of R5’s half-dozen employees already have begun interviewing for positions with Dimple, said Radakovitz, who runs the company with his wife, Dilyn.

    Read more: http://www.sacbee.com/2010/05/13/2747042/bob-shallit-music-icon-russ-solomons.html#ixzz0rlch8Bgi

  • To Russ: I know I met you once in Pasadena. Thank you for 27 years of the best job I ever had. It was a priviledge

  • Howie of St Benedict, Mn

