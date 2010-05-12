Russ Solomon’s R5 records to close

Two years after he opened an independent record store on the site of the Tower Records empire he founded half a century ago, Russ Solomon will close his R5 Records at 16th and Broadway.

"The rumors are true," he said on noon Wednesday. "I’m finally going to retire. Enough already."

Solomon, who will turn 85 this year, side-stepped questions about the success of the store in a tough economy and a dismal retail record environment, but was quick to note that "the new people are in a better position to make it a success."

The "new people" will reportedly be the owners of Dimple Records, a locally-owned small chain with stores around the Sacramento area. Solomon would not confirm Dimple’s role, saying "it’s not a done deal," but he added that "it looks really really good. We’re very happy about it."

One thing Solomon is happy about is that there will continue to be a record store on the 16th and Broadway location, as there has been for nearly 50 years.

Dimple has found success combining a used and new record store approach, with extensive in-store marketing and an additional focus on local artists and events. It has six suburban locations in Citrus Heights, Roseville, Elk Grove, Folsom, Davis and two stores on Arden Way, one devoted to vinyl.

"It’s good that there will be a record store there," he said. "That’s what I care about."

On the verge of retirement, Solomon said that he plans to spend his time "keeping busy.

"I’m going to get out and take photographs, maybe even make some art," he said. "You know me – I have to be doing something."