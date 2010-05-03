Home » Affordable housing defined
Affordable housing defined

Everyone wants "affordable" housing. But few people know what that is.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has defined affordable housing as no more than 30 percent of a household’s income.

That means you shouldn’t be paying more than 30 percent of your income for housing — whether mortgage payments or rent — plus utilities each month.

"People think affordable housing means just one thing. But it doesn’t," said Sandra Hamameh, program director for the Sacramento Housing Alliance. "It means being able to afford a place to live, at whatever stage you’re in in your life."

Levels of affordability are also based on an area’s median incomes. The median incomes for Sacramento County, based on 2009 figures, are $50,950 for a single person, $58,250 for a two-person household and $72,800 for a family of four.

For housing to be affordable, that single person should pay no more than $1,274 per month; the couple, or parent and child, household shouldn’t pay more than $1,456; and the family of four should pay $1,820 or less, according to the California Department of Housing and Community Development.

Income levels that fall below the median include low income, very low income and extremely low income.

Low incomes are those at 80 percent of the median:
• $40,800 for a single person, making affordable housing no more than $1,020 a month;
• $46,600 for two people, and $1,165 a month for affordable housing;
• $58,250 for four people, and $1,456 a month for housing.

Very low incomes are those at 50 percent of the median:
• $25,500 for a single person, and $637 a month for affordable housing;
• $29,100 for two, and $727 a month for housing;
• $36,400 for four, and $910 a month for housing.

Extremely low incomes are those at 30 percent of the median:
• $15,300 for a single person, and $382 a month for housing;
• $17,500 for two, and $437 a month for housing;
• $21,850 for four, and $546 a month for housing.

Affordable housing may include subsidized housing projects such as multi-family apartments or single-family homes built or leased through public-private programs.

Single-resident occupancy units, or SROs, boarding houses and other arrangements offer housing for extremely low-income residents, but little of such housing exists, said Hamameh.

HUD has a housing choice voucher program known as Section 8 for elderly and disabled people, very low-income families, and homeless or otherwise-eligible veterans. Recipients use the vouchers to rent or buy housing.

Extremely low-income housing may also be occupied by people whose only income comes from monthly supplemental security income (SSI), Social Security or disability checks. A person getting $474 monthly SSI checks can afford rent of no more $142. A widow who now gets $718 a month in Social Security and $240 from her husband’s retirement fund can afford rent of $287, Hamameh said.

In 2010, fair market rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Sacramento County is $852, according to HUD. Some people who can’t find safe, quality affordable housing end up renting from private owners who still charge "fair market rate" for substandard housing, said Hamameh, whose organization has been advocating for affordable housing since 1989.

Suzanne Hurt is a staff reporter for The Sacramento Press.

Read the story about the proposal for the biggest SRO in Sacramento here .

  • “HUD has a housing choice voucher program known as Section 8 for elderly and disabled people, very low-income families, and homeless or otherwise-eligible veterans. Recipients use the vouchers to rent or buy housing.”

    The real issue with ‘affordable housing” is that the real estate market has spent years investing in high-dollar commercial buildings and expensive single family homes so the pool of units for working people is close to nothing anymore. In Sacramento, the waiting list to be put ON THE OTHER WAITING LIST has been closed since September 2006. There are 35,000 people waiting to be placed who must be permitted residence in low-income housing before they even open the OTHER waiting list. No joke, and it’s almost as bad in other states.

    The other option, controlled units, are all in scarily decrepit neighborhoods. This has been a direct result of the neo-conservative effort to make government small enough to drown in a bathtub. Have you ever been to the housing department on 12th Street? It’s like Grand Guignol or some surrealist nightmare–half the building is closed down and empty, the only information desk is just referring people to a website that refers one back to that office and they have no applications or programs to offer except a few slumlord rental companies that might have a pile in Del Paso Heights for rent.
    Some days I wake up convinced this is the 15th century.

  • The Parrhesiac

    Now if they could just remove illegal aliens from our subsidized units or public housing, needy Americans would have hundreds of thousands of affordable housings units available.

    • Dale Kooyman

      Jim, applicants for the HCV program must produce a birth certificate to show that they are U. S. citizens as well as produce proof that they meet other requirements such as low income earnings and possession of minimal assets.

    • The Parrhesiac

      Dale you are wrong, public housing complexes are filled with illegal immigrants.

  • The Parrhesiac

    This formula is flawed, it does not take into account that in total, we pay at least 50% of our income in taxes. Try paying $1000.00 per month as a single person when the actual income that is not seized by some form of government taxation is 20K per year.

    • Dale Kooyman

      If we are paying 50% of our income in taxes we would be better off with a tax for service system as exists in some of the Western European countries where total taxes run 40 to 50% but that includes paying for free higher education, medical, dental, visual, and standard services like street cleaning, garbage pickup, etc.

    • The Parrhesiac

      Yeah, Western Europe is a great model, they are doing so well…. what has their unemployment rate averaged over the last 20 years? 12%?

      If you like the European model so much, feel free to retire there – oh thats right you cant – Only America allows people to come here and retire on the backs of the tax payers.

    • Or perhaps a value added tax, where consumables are separate from costs of goods to be sold or used in the manufacture of things with added value to be sold, in which the marginal propensity to consume is NOT taxed, sparing most wage earners below about $225k taxation apart from property taxes and fees, and national revenue is based on manufacturing output and sales.

      All this kvetching about one marginalized group or another gaming the system is poppycock, to put it mildly, when corporate interests game the system to the tune of TRILLIONS, and yet the same misguided souls spewing forth the drivel dished out by Lou Dobbs, et al., just keep fighting with another similarly marginalized group, inevitably resulting in keeping both groups poor and disenfranchised….

      To quote Sinead O’Connor, whose original expression is now vindicated by recent history, “FIGHT THE *REAL* ENEMY!”

  • Dale Kooyman

    Jim, what facts do you have that HCV units are filled with illegal immigrants? I gave you facts that I know firsthand from helping eligible folks–ALL residents to whom the voucher is issued must produce a valid birth certificate!

    So Western Europe is bad off per you. It takes two dollars to buy one pound and right now it takes our $1.32 to buy one Euro, and that’s the lowest the Euro has been in the last couple of years .

    Unemployment rates depend on the individual countries. They too were hit by our scoundrels Goldman Sachs, et al. You use the typical Republican line of “you like it so much, then go there” instead of seeing what we might be able to learn from them.

    • The Parrhesiac

      America can learn nothing from Europe with the exception maybe art and architecture.

      As a contractor I have worked at several public housing projects – they were filled with illegal aliens, I have spoke to those that manage the complexes. Many that live in these complexes have false ID’s – many have dropped a child on American soil, despite being illegal themselves, once they drop a “American” child they immediately have access to public housing and welfare checks through AFDC. Also, they may find one relative who is legal and move four illegal families in with them. They do NOT check immigration status, or require birth certificates as you have claimed, they simply write down a fake social security number, or a federal tax identification number, and lie on their applications when asked if they are in the country legally. The owners of income restricted complexes, whether it is public agencies, private investors, or non-profits, do not verify immigration status.

  • Jonathan Stein

    I am glad to see this defined for people. In my Economics studies at Sac State, we learned the very simple math to housing: multiply your income times 3 and that is the highest priced house you can afford. Your payment, be it rent or mortgage, is supposed to be approximately 30% of your gross income. That is why the HAMP program attempts to lower payments to 31 to 38% of a borrower’s gross monthly income. Unfortunately, during boom years, people forget the math and the lenders get creative. That leads to crashes like this.

    This is an excellent article and should be mandatory reading for all high school seniors and college freshmen!

  • Dale Kooyman

    Jim, I have forwarded your information to SHRA HCV program. If managers know that the illegal activity you describe is going on, then they are obligated to notify SHRA.

    As I said before, as someone who has helped individuals process their HCV applications and re-certifications, ALL those approved must submit a birth certificate. If you are saying there are phony birth certificates (which I doubt), then that fault does not lie with SHRA staff but the county of the state that issues them.

    As to this country not being able to learn from other countries’ successes for failures whether European or other, is typical of someone who believes that this country knows it all and never makes mistakes.

  • Misty

    Yeah right! Show me a list of properties available for rent at fair market rent. If there are any, there in unsafe communities and usually have mold issues or pest infested. Sacramento housing vouchers are just useless. They’re not enough to get not even a 1bd. Sacramento housing payment standards for a 2bd voucher is only $1052. What the hell can you get in 2017 with that? In order for a 2bd voucher to be useful, it must be at least $1395. If you don’t believe it then see for yourself. Just spend a day searching and see if you can locate a 2bd for under $1052 in a safe clean quiet community. When you find it, ask yourself would you live there? Do you trust that your belongings will be secure? Can you raise your family there? What about the schools?

