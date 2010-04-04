Home » Ask Officer Michelle – Sacramento Leash Laws
Community Voice

Ask Officer Michelle – Sacramento Leash Laws

2 Min Read

Posted by nickolushenry

Hello Officer Michelle,

I recently received a citation/ticket at my local park for having my dog off the leash while playing fetch. As I am new to the area, is my dog required to be on a leash all the time or is it if I am only at public parks? As I own a Pitbull I stay away from the dog parks due to any incidents Pitbulls always seem to get the blame and some parks even ban them. So is there anywhere I can go to play fetch with my K9 best friend?

Dear nickolushenry,

You’re in luck. There are several dog parks in Sacramento. The following parks are off-leash dog parks:

Bannon Creek Dog Park; Glenbrook Dog Park; Granite Park – Dog Park; Jacinto Creek Park -Dog Park; North Natomas Regional Park – Dog Park

Partner Park; Regency Community Park – Dog Park; Sutters Landing Park – Dog Park; Tanzanite Community Park – Dog Park

You can go to www.cityofsacramento.org/parksandrecreation/parks/dogpark1.htm for more information for the address and directions.

The leash laws are pretty basic in the city. Dogs have to be on a leash in all public places. For more detailed information, the Sacramento City Code Section 9.44.220 (sections A and B) covers the violation information for both dogs in public and on private property. The first fine is usually $100, the second is $200 and the third is $500. There is also a section that states that the leash shall not exceed 8’ in length and shall be of sufficient strength to restrain the animal. If you have any further questions, you can call 311 for a city operator 24 hours a day, 7 days a week who can assist you. Thank you for your post.

Officer Michelle
 

Tags

Events & Happpenings

 

    05octallday07FeaturedGround and Field Theatre Festival

    07oct10:00 am3:00 pmFeaturedFolsom Family Expo

    07oct6:00 pm10:00 pmFeaturedOpening Doors 4th Annual Festival of FlavorsInternational Food, Local Craft Beer, Regional Wines

    08oct9:00 am3:00 pmFeaturedBarktoberfestFun-Run – Biergarten – Vendors – Non-Profit & Rescue Groups – Sponsors – Raffle

See Full Calendar >>

news-from-our-sponsors See Local News >>

About the author

View All Posts

Michelle Lazark

  • A Yoni

    nickolushenry, Dog parks are probably your only option. I know pitbulls get a bad reputation but as long as your dog is well-behaved and socialized, even a pitbull is welcome in the local dog parks. I’d say go to Granite Dog Park. Since you’re new to the area, if you don’t know where that is, take Hwy 50 eastbound from downtown and exit at Power Inn/Howe. Turn right and go up a short distance and make a left at the stop light (I think it’s the 3rd light from the freeway exit) with the Starbucks on the corner. The dog park is just down the hill on the right side. It’s a GREAT dog park. Plenty of play room (grass and dirt) it has a seperate area for smaller dog, pools (which my dog just LOVES), nice lawn benchs with awnings for shade as well as lawn chairs, and good company. I’ve been going to that park for about 3 years now and I’ve seen many people bring their pitbulls and I’ve never seen or heard of any issues with them. Once you start visiting the parks you’ll find that for the most part, the same people frequent them so you’ll get to know them and their pets and you’ll also find that the majority of people that bring their pets to the dog park know their pets and the amount of control they have over them and steer them away from any potential behavior problems. If you’re that concerned then start out slow. You can go for a short visit and keep your dog on the leash to see how it will interact with other dogs before turning it off-leash. Go at off-peak times (I believe Granite Park is open 24 hours now but double check) when contact with other pets will be minimal. I’m sure that as long as your pet is well-behaved and non-aggressive you two will be able to enjoy the dog park and probably end up meeting other pit owners as well.

  • Lisa Palmer

    nickolushenry, I second the opinions of A Yoni.The Granite Dog Park is an excellent park and there’s rarely any troubles. Most of us owners look out for each other and we don’t necessarily always blame the pit bulls! I remember one incident with a smaller white dog. He had come up to a pit bull and was harrassing the pit bull, who started barking and getting angry. Nobody was quick to blame the pit bull…it was obviously the white dog that started it. I know this sounds scary, but the white dog was immediately moved out of the park. As long as you keep an eye on your dog and he’s plays well with other dogs, there should be no problems. And you’ll quickly find that the other owners are friendly and very watchful of the goings on inside the park. We’d love to see you there!

  • Kimberly Apker

    One of my neighbors walk two small dogs.
    One is on a leash and the other runs free. When ever they pass my area the unleashed dog chases my kitten and my cat. Friday morning I heard a noise outside my front door. I looked out the window to see her small dog attacking my cat. My cat was able to get away from her dog through the fence. This is the third time my cats have been attacked. He leaves big holes in them they fester an abscess and have to be treated by a vet. When I tell her she must have her dog on a leash she just completely ignores me. What can I do to protect my cats?

    • Sam Tracey

      Try calling 311 and see if they can assist you in this matter.

Support Local

Submit Your Own Photo! >>

Topics

Subscribe to Our
Weekly Newsletter

Stay connected to what's happeninging
in the city
SUBSCRIBE!
We respect your privacy

Subscribe to Our Weekly Newsletter

Stay connected to what's happening in the city
SUBSCRIBE!

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This
X