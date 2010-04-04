Ask Officer Michelle – Sacramento Leash Laws

Posted by nickolushenry

Hello Officer Michelle,

I recently received a citation/ticket at my local park for having my dog off the leash while playing fetch. As I am new to the area, is my dog required to be on a leash all the time or is it if I am only at public parks? As I own a Pitbull I stay away from the dog parks due to any incidents Pitbulls always seem to get the blame and some parks even ban them. So is there anywhere I can go to play fetch with my K9 best friend?

Dear nickolushenry,

You’re in luck. There are several dog parks in Sacramento. The following parks are off-leash dog parks:

Bannon Creek Dog Park; Glenbrook Dog Park; Granite Park – Dog Park; Jacinto Creek Park -Dog Park; North Natomas Regional Park – Dog Park

Partner Park; Regency Community Park – Dog Park; Sutters Landing Park – Dog Park; Tanzanite Community Park – Dog Park

You can go to www.cityofsacramento.org/parksandrecreation/parks/dogpark1.htm for more information for the address and directions.

The leash laws are pretty basic in the city. Dogs have to be on a leash in all public places. For more detailed information, the Sacramento City Code Section 9.44.220 (sections A and B) covers the violation information for both dogs in public and on private property. The first fine is usually $100, the second is $200 and the third is $500. There is also a section that states that the leash shall not exceed 8’ in length and shall be of sufficient strength to restrain the animal. If you have any further questions, you can call 311 for a city operator 24 hours a day, 7 days a week who can assist you. Thank you for your post.

Officer Michelle

