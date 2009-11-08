Ask Officer Michelle – Carrying A Concealed Weapon Takes A Lot of Consideration

Posted by Sorren

Hello officer Michelle, thanks for always answering my potentially pesky questions 😉

I have another issue that has been bothering me a lot. As you of course know, some unfortunate kid got killed on campus a couple weeks ago. Three days before that, there were gunshots fired on my block in what I used to think was an upper-middleclass safe neighborhood.

I don’t really feel safe anymore, and decided that I’m going to purchase a handgun immediately as soon as I can afford the one that I want. The issue is, that it’s not useful, if I can’t have access to it on a whim.

I had my dad’s gun a few years ago when I lived in chicago. No CCW. So I had an unloaded, locked up pistol in the back seat of my vehicle, when I got held up and had to give up my (thankfully lo-jacked) vehicle. I had the means to defend myself in arms reach, and there was nothing that could be done.

I’d really rather not relive that experience, and invest in a 500 dollar firearm that I can’t use because I can’t carry it. I think it’s really unfortunate that I’d get charged with a felony for trying to defend myself against, you know… ACTUAL criminals.

How does one go about successfully getting a CCW permit? I heard it’s extremely difficult here (and impossible for those who’ve lived here under a year like me.)

Thanks as always for your time!

-Sorren

Dear Sorren,

That’s just it! If you don’t have access to your gun when you need it, it is a moot point. I have written on the topic of California Concealed Weapons (CCW) permits in the past. It is a very passionate topic which has been more in the forefront than ever before because of economics, some agencies laying off officers, prisoners getting reduced prison sentences, and increased violence. I want to play devil’s advocate with you if I may.

If you were to obtain a CCW, I would suggest you take a class to learn how to use a gun as well. Not just firing one, but learning how to take it apart, clean in, proper storage and transporting issues, and most importantly, the legal aspects and use of deadly force policies. You certainly have the constitutional right to protect yourself and your family; however, I always add as a caveat that more people are injured and/or killed by accident with their own handguns. The fact of the matter is that most violent gun crimes are committed by a relatively small segment of the total population.

I am a retired army officer and have been with the Sacramento Police Department for nearly 19 years. I understand the right to bear arms. I just caution citizens against possible civil liability that can result from their use of a gun. I reiterate that if you point a gun at someone, you may have to pull the trigger. If you are going to pull the trigger, are you justified in doing so?

Others may not be as responsible as you in storing a handgun. I’ve heard of people keeping their guns under their pillows or next to their beds locked and loaded. What if this same handgun gets into the hands of a child who is showing his or her dad’s gun to a friend, or picks it up out of curiosity? Then there is also the danger that a suspect gets the gun from you and uses it on you.

The way to obtain a CCW is to contact your county’s Sheriff’s Office, or if you are a resident of an incorporated city, your city’s Police Department, for information on obtaining a CCW license. They can answer your questions and provide you with copies of their CCW policy statement and the State’s Standardized CCW Application. If you live within a jurisdiction of a city police department, you may apply to the county Sheriff’s Office for a CCW license. However, only residents of a city may apply to a city’s Police Department for a CCW license. One point to remember is that California law does not recognize CCW licenses issued in other states.

The Office of the Attorney General (www.ag.ca.gov/firarms) has all the answers you need to any of your CCW questions. In regards to issuing these permits, the Sacramento Police follows the standards of the CA Department of Justice. I certainly gave you a long answer, but it wasn’t only intended for you, but other readers who are considering obtaining a CCW permit. Thank you for your post.

Officer Michelle