Ask Officer Michelle – Blocking a Resident’s Driveway Makes for a Quick Tow-away

Posted by bambam05

Hi I have some neighbors that are constantly blocking my driveway by about 3 feet. I’ve talked to them on more than one occasion and have almost hit their car yet they continue to do it. Is there anything I can do about this or am I just stuck with jerks?

This is annoying and 3 feet definitely doesn’t allow you to get your vehicle out of your driveway. This is a towable offense. California Vehicle Code Section 22500(e) states, “In front of a public or private driveway, except that a bus engaged as a common carrier, schoolbus, or a taxicab may stop to load or unload passengers when authorized by local authorities pursuant to an ordinance.

In unincorporated territory, where the entrance of a private road or driveway is not delineated by an opening in a curb or by other curb construction, so much of the surface of the ground as is paved, surfaced, or otherwise plainly marked by vehicle use as a private road or driveway entrance, shall constitute a driveway.”

If you live in the city, call the non-emergency number at 264-5471 and tell the dispatcher that your neighbor’s vehicle is blocking your driveway. They’ll send an officer out. Chances are the neighbor will come out and move the car. This may be the wake-up call they need. I’ll be willing to bet that they won’t block you in again. Good luck!

Officer Michelle