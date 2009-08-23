Home » Ask Officer Michelle – Blocking a Resident’s Driveway Makes for a Quick Tow-away
Community Voice

Ask Officer Michelle – Blocking a Resident’s Driveway Makes for a Quick Tow-away

2 Min Read

Posted by bambam05

Hi I have some neighbors that are constantly blocking my driveway by about 3 feet. I’ve talked to them on more than one occasion and have almost hit their car yet they continue to do it. Is there anything I can do about this or am I just stuck with jerks?

Dear bambam05,

This is annoying and 3 feet definitely doesn’t allow you to get your vehicle out of your driveway. This is a towable offense. California Vehicle Code Section 22500(e) states, “In front of a public or private driveway, except that a bus engaged as a common carrier, schoolbus, or a taxicab may stop to load or unload passengers when authorized by local authorities pursuant to an ordinance.

In unincorporated territory, where the entrance of a private road or driveway is not delineated by an opening in a curb or by other curb construction, so much of the surface of the ground as is paved, surfaced, or otherwise plainly marked by vehicle use as a private road or driveway entrance, shall constitute a driveway.”

If you live in the city, call the non-emergency number at 264-5471 and tell the dispatcher that your neighbor’s vehicle is blocking your driveway. They’ll send an officer out. Chances are the neighbor will come out and move the car. This may be the wake-up call they need. I’ll be willing to bet that they won’t block you in again. Good luck!

Officer Michelle

 

Tags

Events & Happpenings

 

    23sep(sep 23)6:23 am03oct(oct 3)6:23 amFeaturedAgingUP Foster Youth Mentor Orientations

See Full Calendar >>

news-from-our-sponsors See Local News >>

About the author

View All Posts

Michelle Lazark

  • Rod

    Its never a good Ideal to block someones driveway. If you need a spot the owner of the driveway may let you park there if they are signed up with http://www.CurbFlip.com This is the safest way to rent out or (find) a place to park

  • stevelittle

    Interesting. Every time I have called the police on a car that was completely blocking my driveway, they would only ticket the car but refused to have it towed.

Support Local

Submit Your Own Photo! >>

Topics

Subscribe to Our
Weekly Newsletter

Stay connected to what's happeninging
in the city
SUBSCRIBE!
We respect your privacy

Subscribe to Our Weekly Newsletter

Stay connected to what's happening in the city
SUBSCRIBE!

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This
X