Ask Officer Michelle – Parking Next to a Fire Hydrant Causes Sparks

Posted by nmciampa

I have a concern with Sacramento County and their processes in following the fire penal codes with fire hydrants in commercial districts. Currently, there are several fire hydrants on Goethe Rd (off Bradshaw) that do not have the curbs painted red, nor have posted signs designating ‘no parking within 5ft of the fire hydrants’. On the opposite side of the street (south), there are actual signs stating that no parking is allowed, however, the north section of the road is continuously being used for parking since there are no signs posted. The reason for my concern is that the parking enforcement officers have been ticketing numerous cars outside of the businesses (citation is $100) and when asked about signs or red curbs, the officer stated that it is not required. This just does not seem right. I understand that you shouldn’t park within a certain distance from a hydrant, but based on the penal codes, proper labeling of fire related/parking enforced locations should be mandated. Yes it may cost the county more money and time to properly mark hydrants and post ‘no parking’ signs, but in the long run, people will begin to obey the signs and reduce the number of citations, leaving more time for Sac Officers to focus on more crime related activities.

Dear nmciampa,

The law does not require that fire hydrant areas be posted. If a fire hydrant is in a location where there may be some confusion, or (possibly because of vegetation, etc.) it’s not in plain view of a person parking a car, curbs can be painted red or a sign installed. But according to the California Vehicle Code, it’s not necessary for citations.

Fire Hydrants

22514. No person shall stop, park, or leave standing any vehicle within 15 feet of a fire hydrant except as follows:

a) If the vehicle is attended by a licensed driver who is seated in the front seat and who can immediately move such vehicle in case of necessity.

(b) If the local authority adopts an ordinance or resolution reducing that distance. If the distance is less than 10 feet total length when measured along the curb or edge of the street, the distance shall be indicated by signs or markings.

(c) If the vehicle is owned or operated by a fire department and is clearly marked as a fire department vehicle.

Amended Ch. 488, Stats. 1987. Effective January 1, 1988.

Since the area you are asking about is in the county and not within our jurisdiction, you can contact County Traffic at (916) 874-2424. You might want to request that someone look at this particular location to see if it’s clear, in terms of the parking near the fire hydrant.

I hope this helps.

Officer Michelle

Comment by countof3′

I have a similar question and would like clarification on part (b) of the vehicle code:

(b) If the local authority adopts an ordinance or resolution reducing that distance. If the distance is less than 10 feet total length when measured along the curb or edge of the street, the distance shall be indicated by signs or markings.

I had the same occurance today. There is a hydrant at my apartment complex on the street where people consistently park. The hydrant is pale, peeling yellow and the curb is not marked. It is less than 10 feet but it is in the grass. I’ve lived there 2 years and did not know it was there!! I took pictures because I didn’t see the ticket until I was halfway to my destination. I was incredulous at the charge saying “I didn’t park in front of a hydrant!!??” So I drove back to check. Sure enough, there it is – I took photos because this hydrant is not noticable. No red curb.

I think for something that important – a red curb is in order. I’ve never parked knowingly in front of one in my 24 years of driving. I certainly NOW know it’s there but $100 is a stiff fine for something I didn’t even know I did.

So what does portion (b) really mean? When I see the words “shall be indicated by” in my experience with the law it means “it must be done”.

Thank you for your time

Dear countof3,

In congested areas, such as metered areas, the City (local authority) places end brackets (markings) indicating where parking stops and continues. These brackets also mark off the space available for the fire hydrant. Part b of Vehicle Code 22514 does provide the City the authority to reduce the distance to less than 10 feet, and in these cases it would be marked by the brackets. In locations where the normal footage applies, there is no requirement by law that the City post or paint near a hydrant.

The city enforces 22514 VC. parking within 15 feet of a hydrant. That is any portion of a vehicle that is measured to be within 15 feet of the hydrant. For example, if your right front bumper is measured to be 16 feet from the hydrant, the vehicle is legally parked. If it is parked within 15 feet or less from the hydrant, there is a violation. The measurement is taken at a 90 degree angle.

Regarding subsection (B), if the city wants to reduce the distance allowed to park near a hydrant from 15 to 10 feet, for example, then the city has to post and mark it.

I researched it and the city does not have an citywide ordinance reducing the distance allowed from 15 to 10 feet, and we have had very few cases in the past requesting any reductions at locations.

However, if you feel that you have unrightfully received a citation, you are encouraged to follow the process for an administrative review – your “day in court.” Because it is such a safety hazard, the City would like to know any location where the circumstances may lead to people to unknowingly park in front of a hydrant.

I hope this helps.

Comment by tymoore

I am a CA Bar licensed attorney. I recently observed an officer ticketing vehicles on this stretch of road similar to the one mentioned above (I live nearby) and found this thread based on that inquiry. The stretch of road on Broadway next to Stockton Blvd. has a number of fire hydrants located in flower beds or in grassy areas not on the curbs but within the aforementioned 15 foot zone. Technically the person mentioned above is correct in their interprutation of the law. However, these fire hydrants are painted green to blend in with the grass and bushes around them. Because these hydrants are not marked on the sidewalk and seemed to be painted a color to make them blend into their environment, one could argue that they are not sufficiently conspicuous or marked in such a manner as to give motorists notice of them. I would encourage persons being ticketed in this area to contest their tickets until the city/county marks the hydrants in an appropriate fashion; paint is cheap and if the county is really interested in keeping cars away from those hydrants, thus protecting the safety of the people of Sacramento, they will take notice of this potential hazard.

Dear tymoore,

Ok, with some research I’ve learned there is actually a reason why hydrants are different colors. Fire hydrants are color coded to reflect the flow/pressure meter capacity.

Class AA is light blue and has a 6000 liter/min flow

Class A is green and has a 4000-5,996 liter/min flow

Class B is yellow or orange and depicts a 2,000 liter/minute flow

Class C is red and has less than 2,000 liter/minute flow

Officer Michelle