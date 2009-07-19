Home » Ask Officer Michelle – Parking Next to a Fire Hydrant Causes Sparks
Ask Officer Michelle – Parking Next to a Fire Hydrant Causes Sparks

I have a concern with Sacramento County and their processes in following the fire penal codes with fire hydrants in commercial districts. Currently, there are several fire hydrants on Goethe Rd (off Bradshaw) that do not have the curbs painted red, nor have posted signs designating ‘no parking within 5ft of the fire hydrants’. On the opposite side of the street (south), there are actual signs stating that no parking is allowed, however, the north section of the road is continuously being used for parking since there are no signs posted. The reason for my concern is that the parking enforcement officers have been ticketing numerous cars outside of the businesses (citation is $100) and when asked about signs or red curbs, the officer stated that it is not required. This just does not seem right. I understand that you shouldn’t park within a certain distance from a hydrant, but based on the penal codes, proper labeling of fire related/parking enforced locations should be mandated. Yes it may cost the county more money and time to properly mark hydrants and post ‘no parking’ signs, but in the long run, people will begin to obey the signs and reduce the number of citations, leaving more time for Sac Officers to focus on more crime related activities.

Dear nmciampa,

The law does not require that fire hydrant areas be posted. If a fire hydrant is in a location where there may be some confusion, or (possibly because of vegetation, etc.) it’s not in plain view of a person parking a car, curbs can be painted red or a sign installed. But according to the California Vehicle Code, it’s not necessary for citations.

Fire Hydrants
22514. No person shall stop, park, or leave standing any vehicle within 15 feet of a fire hydrant except as follows:
a) If the vehicle is attended by a licensed driver who is seated in the front seat and who can immediately move such vehicle in case of necessity.
(b) If the local authority adopts an ordinance or resolution reducing that distance. If the distance is less than 10 feet total length when measured along the curb or edge of the street, the distance shall be indicated by signs or markings.
(c) If the vehicle is owned or operated by a fire department and is clearly marked as a fire department vehicle.
Amended Ch. 488, Stats. 1987. Effective January 1, 1988.

Since the area you are asking about is in the county and not within our jurisdiction, you can contact County Traffic at (916) 874-2424. You might want to request that someone look at this particular location to see if it’s clear, in terms of the parking near the fire hydrant.

I hope this helps.
Officer Michelle

Comment by countof3′

I have a similar question and would like clarification on part (b) of the vehicle code:

(b) If the local authority adopts an ordinance or resolution reducing that distance. If the distance is less than 10 feet total length when measured along the curb or edge of the street, the distance shall be indicated by signs or markings.

I had the same occurance today. There is a hydrant at my apartment complex on the street where people consistently park. The hydrant is pale, peeling yellow and the curb is not marked. It is less than 10 feet but it is in the grass. I’ve lived there 2 years and did not know it was there!! I took pictures because I didn’t see the ticket until I was halfway to my destination. I was incredulous at the charge saying “I didn’t park in front of a hydrant!!??” So I drove back to check. Sure enough, there it is – I took photos because this hydrant is not noticable. No red curb.

I think for something that important – a red curb is in order. I’ve never parked knowingly in front of one in my 24 years of driving. I certainly NOW know it’s there but $100 is a stiff fine for something I didn’t even know I did.

So what does portion (b) really mean? When I see the words “shall be indicated by” in my experience with the law it means “it must be done”.

Thank you for your time

Dear countof3,

In congested areas, such as metered areas, the City (local authority) places end brackets (markings) indicating where parking stops and continues. These brackets also mark off the space available for the fire hydrant. Part b of Vehicle Code 22514 does provide the City the authority to reduce the distance to less than 10 feet, and in these cases it would be marked by the brackets. In locations where the normal footage applies, there is no requirement by law that the City post or paint near a hydrant.

The city enforces 22514 VC. parking within 15 feet of a hydrant. That is any portion of a vehicle that is measured to be within 15 feet of the hydrant. For example, if your right front bumper is measured to be 16 feet from the hydrant, the vehicle is legally parked. If it is parked within 15 feet or less from the hydrant, there is a violation. The measurement is taken at a 90 degree angle.

Regarding subsection (B), if the city wants to reduce the distance allowed to park near a hydrant from 15 to 10 feet, for example, then the city has to post and mark it.

I researched it and the city does not have an citywide ordinance reducing the distance allowed from 15 to 10 feet, and we have had very few cases in the past requesting any reductions at locations.

However, if you feel that you have unrightfully received a citation, you are encouraged to follow the process for an administrative review – your “day in court.” Because it is such a safety hazard, the City would like to know any location where the circumstances may lead to people to unknowingly park in front of a hydrant.

I hope this helps.

 

Comment by tymoore

I am a CA Bar licensed attorney. I recently observed an officer ticketing vehicles on this stretch of road similar to the one mentioned above (I live nearby) and found this thread based on that inquiry. The stretch of road on Broadway next to Stockton Blvd. has a number of fire hydrants located in flower beds or in grassy areas not on the curbs but within the aforementioned 15 foot zone. Technically the person mentioned above is correct in their interprutation of the law. However, these fire hydrants are painted green to blend in with the grass and bushes around them. Because these hydrants are not marked on the sidewalk and seemed to be painted a color to make them blend into their environment, one could argue that they are not sufficiently conspicuous or marked in such a manner as to give motorists notice of them. I would encourage persons being ticketed in this area to contest their tickets until the city/county marks the hydrants in an appropriate fashion; paint is cheap and if the county is really interested in keeping cars away from those hydrants, thus protecting the safety of the people of Sacramento, they will take notice of this potential hazard.

Dear tymoore,

Ok, with some research I’ve learned there is actually a reason why hydrants are different colors. Fire hydrants are color coded to reflect the flow/pressure meter capacity.

Class AA is light blue and has a 6000 liter/min flow
Class A is green and has a 4000-5,996 liter/min flow
Class B is yellow or orange and depicts a 2,000 liter/minute flow
Class C is red and has less than 2,000 liter/minute flow

Officer Michelle

 

Michelle Lazark

  • Jim Doucette

    Thanks for posting this Michelle. Just like you say, hydrants in the City limits are painted certain colors because of the water flow they produce. This is important to us when we are pumping at a fire. It gives our Fire Engineers the ability to calcualte water flow and if they have the capacity to supply more fire lines (hose). Also I can honestly tell you that I have been to many fires where cars were blocking our access to hydrants and to Fire Department Connections (Fire Sprinkler Hook Ups) and it really does slow our ability to quickly attack a fire and bring it under control. Just like on the movie BACKDRAFT, if a vehicle is blocking our access to a fire hydrant at a fire, we will make the hook up one way or another! Please do not park in front of fire hydrants…. Thanks!

    • Michelle Lazark

      You betcha Jimmy!

    • So then why not just mark the curb red then? Sounds like the city makes excuses as to why it can’t go around painting the curbs because in reality, they want the officers to “protect and serve” the city’s money and not the people.

  • Officer Michelle,

    Is it legal to park at an angle in front of a residence in the City of Sacramento?

    We live on a cul-de-sac in the city suburbs. One of my neighbors, who lives in the corner of the u-shaped street, sometimes parks at an angle. He says it allows more people to park in front of their homes, and makes drivers who speed around the corner slow down.

    I cannot find any reference in the city code one way or another. Can you help?

    • Michelle Lazark

      Buddha,
      The city uses the California Vehicle Codes (CVC). California Vehicle Code section 22502(a) indicates that you must park within 18″ of the right-hand curb and parked “parallel.”

  • Another note…in the middle of the street in line with a hydrant is a blue bot dot…(the raised reflective “bump”)…they are used by Fire Departments to locate hydrants for the reasons mentioned above…not all of them “stand out”…so that is another clue there is a hydrant in the area…but if it’s not there it does not mean there is not one…but if there is a blue bot dot look out for a hydrant…

    • Michelle Lazark

      I never knew there was so much information about fire hydrants! Thanx TCSP for the info. The more the public knows…the better.

  • Dear Officer Michelle,

    With regards to Subsection B, how does one find out which local authority(ies) adopted an ordinance or resolution to reduce the distance?

    I was at a friend’s dinner party in a residential area (Fair Oaks and Jacob Lane) on Sunday and was ticketed for parking too close to a light yellow hydrant. The hydrant was placed off the sidewalk next to shrubs, approximately 10ft from the sidewalk and 15ft from the edge of the curb. The curb was not painted so it was not obvious that there was a hydrant.

    I understand you shouldn’t park within a certain distance of hydrants and would not have parked where I did knowingly. If hydrants are not clearly visible to the public, I think signage/posting would help citizens obey such ordinances.

    Thanks for listening to my comment.

  • Dear Officer Michelle
    Please clarify how th 15 feet is measured. If the Hydrant is 15 feet from the curb and no painted curb. Your previous reply of measuring 90 degrees is confusing. 15 feet is 15 feet and the vehicle handbook for attaining a drivers license says just 15 feet not 90 degrees or otherwise. I would also like to know if the ticking officer carries a tape measure
    thanks

  • Officer Michelle,

    Is the process for residential home, i live in an older community within Sacramento County and I have an older style hydrent in my front yard, so does this mean technically no one should be parking in front of my own home? 15 feet away would cover the frontage of my home either way unless i blocked my single car driveway. thanks

  • I was given a ticket where the fire plug was concealed by a garbage can. I go to court tomorrow to contest this. And by the way, since I had received my citation( under contest) The can has been moved from being next to the plug to about 20 ft away..sure sounds strange to me…like the city needs some money real bad. This was at East Portal Park at the south end of the park by the way.

  • i just recived a ticket in natomas while at a kids sports function at a park with only street parking. I was aprox 9 feet from the plug but even then, i didnt “notice that the hydrant was even there” no painted curb and the hydrant was a dull silver and green on top. Even with the flow markings shouldnt the hydrant be bright yellow or red to STAND OUT. like I stated i did not notice until the ticket was on the window. at that point i looked for the plug. On a side note…..dont the enforcement officers need to follow the same rules they enforce. the parking enforement car was double parked with his hazards on while he walked around the streets looking for any violations he could find. HE WAS DOUBLE PARKED…… how can he justify breaking the laws?

  • I just got a ticket for parking in front of my own house! I’ve parked in front for over 10 years of living at my house and never got a ticket until a few days ago…it’s an older neighborhood with a cul de sac…parked my usual place in the front of my house and left room in the back for the fire hydrant…if I move my car up a little, then I’ll be blocking the driveway…so does this mean that I can’t park in front of my own house? 15 ft away means I’ll be blocking the driveway…so what is the right way according to this law? Also, there’s no lines, markings or paint that tells you where to park…Would you recommend me in contesting my citation?

  • I call BS on this ordinance. I don’t know many people who carry measuring tape in their cars. How is anyone suppose to know exactly where 15′ ends if the curb is not clearly marked??? Seems like this ordinance is just an excuse for the city to issue citations to raise revenue. After receiving a ticket for parking near a hydrant with no markings, all I can say is STAY AS FAR AWAY from them as possible!

  • You don’t have to carry a tape measure. You can estimate that 15 ft is the nominal length of a car plus 3 ft. So if you are a car length away from the hydrant (or 1.5 car lengths just to be sure), then you will be safe and the visual gap this provides will not arouse most parking enforcement officers.

    They are applying common sense. Technically 15 ft is the law. But 14ft 11in will probably work. Let’s not carry this to measuring tapes, and whether those tapes are calibrated or not.

    Instead, calibrate whether you should park or not park with common sense.

    When local authorities decide to reduce the state required 15 ft to something less, they must do so by painting the curb or posting signs. This is usually done in areas where there are plenty of hydrants nearby, and/or the city want to utilize the recovered curbspace to make parking easier.

  • My child’s school recently had multiple white fire hydrants placed all around the school. All are inset into the dirt under trees and not on the sidewalk or curb. There are no signs up for restricted parking and no painted curbs. There is a meter maid coming around in at the time parents pick up their kids and giving them tickets even when they are not parked in front of the curb if they are remotely in the 15 ft are of the hydrant. I saw your earlier post of the reason hydrants are color coded which did not mention white. Should this meter-maid be ticketing these cars at all?

  • Aggie

    I think it’s completely ridiculous! We just received a “warning” from a supposed law enforcement officer saying “cannot park near a fire hydrant.” Excuse me Officer!!! Where is the code section we’re violating?! How do you expect compliance when you do not let people know how they are in violation of the law?? I’m a lawyer and I deal with police officers on a daily basis. So please don’t be lazy and do your work!! And there is absolutely no way for anyone to park in front of my house or the neighbor’s house without blocking the driveways. So paint the damn curb red so NO ONE parks there!!! Rather than wasting the paper we as citizens pay for, use the money for paint

  • Beth

    My nephew just received a parking ticket, issued at 11:30 last night, for blocking a hydrant in front of my home, where I’ve lived for the past ten years. People have parked on the street next to the hydrants in this community for years without being ticketed. There is no painting on the curb, or blue dot in the road, and the hydrant is painted silver, so it’s not obvious. I told him to park there because it’s otherwise impossible to park between my and my neighbor’s houses. I thought when I moved here that I had read that cars may park next to a silver hydrant, otherwise I would not have told him it was okay. There wasn’t even a warning, which really ticks me off, and makes me think this is a revenue generator for the city based on the time at which the ticket was issued.

  • Jim

    Who doesn’t know not to park in front of a hydrant?

  • jim

    Reading above on the color coded
    hydrants on there flow no mention on white , red or yellow hydrants ?

  • energyhawaii

    this is BS. the city needs to put hashmarks on the street to indicate where parking ends near these fire hydrants. how do the citizens know that they are being treated fairly or not. i NEVER see tickets issued to the cars parked across the street in front of a hydrant – FURTHERMORE, the hydrant i got a ticket near is within access to the alley where there is no parking anyway – wouldn’t the fire dept just use the alleyway to access the hydrant ???

