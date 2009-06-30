Sac Press June 30 Interviewing Techniques workshop

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Sacramento Press office was buzzing with questions at the Interviewing Techniques workshop on Tuesday, June 30.

Holly Heyser, Faculty Adviser for The State Hornet and Professional Journalist in Residence at Sac State, went over the key steps to a good interview.

About 12 people showed up and learned a lot about one another, firsthand accounts of what it’s like to be a historian, what it’s like to be a part of a television show and what it was like to offer aide to New Orleans residents as a part of FEMA.

The Sacramento Press holds regular journalism workshops each month on various topics.

