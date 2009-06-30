Home » Sac Press June 30 Interviewing Techniques workshop
Sac Press June 30 Interviewing Techniques workshop

The Sacramento Press office was buzzing with questions at the Interviewing Techniques workshop on Tuesday, June 30. 

Holly Heyser, Faculty Adviser for The State Hornet and Professional Journalist in Residence at Sac State, went over the key steps to a good interview. 

About 12 people showed up and learned a lot about one another, firsthand accounts of what it’s like to be a historian, what it’s like to be a part of a television show and what it was like to offer aide to New Orleans residents as a part of FEMA.

The Sacramento Press holds regular journalism workshops each month on various topics. 

To sign up for the e-mail list and receive invitations to future workshops, please e-mail journalism@sacramentopress.com

Colleen Belcher

  • Steven Bourasa

    Thank you Holly and Colleen for an informative workshop. The edibles were delicious also.

  • Pyerse Dandridge

    Cool story. Wish there was a calendar on this site of upcoming events, I always seem to lose what’s going on with the facebook page. But anyhow, I liked how you got the pics within the article instead of on top. Im guessing there’s a new function. Nice!

