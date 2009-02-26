Home » K Street Mall Needs Street Performers
K Street Mall Needs Street Performers

K Street Mall needs street performers. It really, really does. Situated at the center of the business and political district, and flanked by top hotels, K Street Mall is the gateway to Sacramento for tourists and visitors. It is the main pedestrian thoroughfare connecting the City’s primary tourist destinations: Old Sacramento, Capitol Park and the Convention Center. K Street Mall should be demonstrating to guests at the Hyatt, Sheraton, Holiday Inn and Citizen’s Hotels that Sacramento is a vibrant, entertaining place that they want to return to. Yet, after years of false starts and missteps, K Street Mall remains blighted, lifeless and even scary.

In the past, City leaders have placed their hopes for K Street Mall on special events and developer proposals. Special events do not work on K Street Mall for two reasons. The first reason is that there are trains going down the middle of K Street. Special events with hundreds or thousands of people and trains just don’t mix. The second reason is that the idea of creating a buzz around a place through special events is flawed. Special events are intermittent. In order for a place to become a vital and attractive destination, people have to know that, whenever they visit, they will be safe and entertained. Developers want to know that, too. And although street performers will not end crime, they do provide the “eyes on the street” effect that deters crime.

Street performers create a festive, bazaar-like atmosphere that is attractive to people. They become an entertaining “bridge” between the parking garage or lightrail station and the restaurant, theatre, etc. They contribute to a buzz around a place (i.e., Fisherman’s Wharf, Pike Street Market). K Street Mall needs that type of buzz. Yet, now, when musicians and performers attempt to share their art on the K Street Mall, they are quickly shooed away by downtown guides or police officers.

I sing with a small jazz band called Midtown Jazz. We’ve performed at various venues and parties in Sacramento and have also performed outdoors for tips on the deck at the MARRS Building in midtown and at the Farmer’s Market at Cesar Chavez Park. We have found that playing outdoors for free and tips has a special appeal. We have seen seniors dancing along side young, trendy gay couples. We have had tattooed, pierced rockers listening with families with little kids bouncing and twirling. It’s a cultural sharing and it’s a lot of fun.

We don’t need a complex “Street Performer Program” that will impact the City’s general fund. In this economy, there are a lot of local musicians out there who are looking for ways to make a few extra bucks. If the City just allows it to happen with a few guidelines, I believe they will come.
 

About the author

Suzan Tobin

  • Tony Sheppard

    Put the K back in Busk!

    • Geoff Samek

      That is a rather clever comment.

  • there’s a number of magicians there already. they can make your wallet disappear.

  • It’s currently illegal to do street performance on K Street, right? It’s also illegal to ride a bike on K Street. When is the City going to let us use the public space they went through the trouble of creating by closing it to cars?

    • Tony Sheppard

      I guess I should stop practicing my one-man-bicycle-band.

  • lorena beightler

    Sue thanks so much for this insight. Do you know who to contact in the city to initiate a support for street performers?

    • Tony Sheppard

      Mayor KJ posts on here and either he or somebody on his staff reads the comments that get posted.

  • Scott Holbrook

    I think that is a great idea, Fisherman’s Wharf controls it pretty well, much better than say Santa Cruz, where street performances often are a thin veil for begging! A few of my favorite performers have done their time on a corner at some point in time, and some still go back for the fun and other “artistic” reasons – How can I sign the petition? Kevin are you listening?

  • William Burg

    One of my strongest memories of hanging out on K Street in the late eighties/early nineties (I don’t remember what year, other than it was after the Darth Vader Building was built) was hanging out with an old guy on the street who brought his harmonica and his hat (set on the ground) to collect donations. We talked for a while and then he started playing the harmonica, and got about two bars into a blues song when a bicycle cop rode up, stopping his bike tire right on top of the guy’s hat. He told the guy to stop playing, as street performance without a permit was illegal.

    Supposedly there is a permit process, but they are never given out except for big events like the New Year’s Eve party. A local activist tried to start a street busking program on K Street, and approached the city on how to get permits for individual performers, but apparently he was just shuffled around from department to department and was never actually able to obtain a permit. This was the same guy who had maintained the temporary “people’s park” on the vacant lot at 21st and N Street, at least until the property owner got wind of it and fenced off the lot.

    Lorena: I’d recommend going to city council meetings and asking to speak on the subject after the regular agenda items (you can use the regular “request to speak” form they have available at the meeting.) If you pick a particular date and invite a bunch of similar-minded friends to speak on the issue (you might use this forum as a means to spread the word!,) it might make a more lasting impression than just talking to a city staffer. I’d suggest following up that meeting with an email to Ray Tretheway’s office (he is the city council member whose district includes the K Street mall) and maybe Mayor Johnson’s office (although appointments with Mayor Johnson are kinda hard to get: you might try making it to one of his public appearances and trying for a question there.)

  • Hello, I am a street performer in San Francisco. I am not a musician but a family entertainer and I perform everything from sleight of hand to illusions with my daughter to ventriloquism and juggling. I have been a professional as in “for a living” since I was 16. I find this VERY disconcerting to hear that performers are not only not sought after but made to leave. Folks, this is America and this is the Capitol of our state. Where is the freedom of speech? Where is the freedom of expression? What the hell is wrong with our world that we feel this is somehow worse than the drug deals you see ALL over.

  • My name is Jim Crosthwaite and I am the new coordinator for the Folsom Thursday Night Marketplace, starting June 4 and running 12 weeks. I would welcome “Family Friendly” street performers. You can email me at jim@firststepsportsmarketing.com if you are interested in performing – Its not K Street, but what the heck!

  • Why not have K street mall setup with mostly local shops, instead of chain stores like most other malls. I would like a place where locally owned shops are in one easily accessed area like K street mall, instead of having to run all over town to find the local stores that I go to. And with the light rail right on the mall, it would make it easier for people to find the shops without driving into town to find them. And if street performers were allowed, it would make it a more appealing place to shop.

  • Art Guest

    The information here does not appear to be correct. From what I researched on the city’s web site, according to chapter 5.108.040, section K, “street performers such as musicians, singer or mimes” are exempt from entertainment permit requirements. http://www.qcode.us/codes/sacramento/view.php?topic=5-5_108-i-5_108_040&frames=on
    I could find no information on the city’s web site that specifically requires street performers to have a permit. There are nuisance rules about noise and disturbing the peace, which may be invoked of merchants or other people who may complain about a performance.
    As far as I know, only the Old Sacramento district issues a street performance permit and I could only find a reference to that here http://www.cityofsacramento.org/ccl/oldsac/index.cfm which I assume means there is no application or information available on their web site. It appears you must contact the Old Sacramento Historic District Office directly.
    I suggest buskers carry a print out of the exemption chapter with them should they be stopped by law enforcement while performing.

  • Hi Im a street perfprmer cantact me at bboysnapp2@gmail.com
    401-559-3150

  • I am looking to hire some street performers for an upcoming event and have been unsuccessful. Does anyone have any idea where I could find impersonators and human statues?

  • Big Brother does not want Musicians to make some kind of living with their talent, This is OUR society.
    Cops who harass people for performing in public places should be ashamed of themselves! I have been playing Guitar 56 years
    and decided last year to try “busking” I have not been harrased by police, in fact the town I live in welcomes
    me singing and playing oldies tunes on the street. Tips are scarce, economy is in the toilet and lots of old selfish folks
    just walk on by. But I keep doing it for the experience.

